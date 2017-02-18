Farr 3.7 class trials sails for featherweights

by Daryl Wilkinson today at 7:47 pm

The Farr 3.7 class is currently running trials of a reduced size main, one square metre smaller than the standard rig.

One of the 3.7's key strengths is it's ability to provide a brilliant training platform for youth sailors transitioning out of their respective classes, into trapeze helming. To aid this the class is trailing this new sail. Now you can get a 3.7 much earlier and stay with the class longer just by switching sails. It has an added benefit for Adult feather weight sailors, a lot of whom are women, enabling them to carry on competing when the breeze really kicks in.

Time was taken at the recent New Zealand National Championship to enable sailors to evaluate the sail. So far the reports from those who have tried the new sail, are favourable.

Testament to the classes approach of fostering young sailors is showing good results, with last years national championships being won by 17 year old Hamish Hall-Smith. Who placed second this year being pipped to the win by John Kennett. Closely followed by 16 year old Fergus Frame in 4th who is new to the class this year.

John Kennett, who is the man behind the new sail option said, "We are hoping to even further increase the age and weight bracket the 3.7 caters for. With the addition of the new sail we can exciting sailing for pretty much any sailor, any age, sex or weight!

"If you want to learn to trapeze helm, this is the boat for you. What's more it's exciting enough to keep you hooked even when you've got everything sorted."