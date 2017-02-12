Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
The Catamaran Book by Brian Phipps
The Catamaran Book by Brian Phipps

Sprint 15 Winter TT at Thorpe Bay Yacht Club

by Chris Tillyer today at 5:27 pm 12 February 2017

A somewhat fresh, grey Sunday greeted sailors at the first ever Winter TT at Thorpe Bay Yacht Club.

Rupert Snow our RO for the day made the very best of an offshore North Easterly setting a leeward mark in the perfect position to give the fleet a true beat on their leg back up towards the club line.

3 races were held back to back with a very quick turnaround between races so we kept as warm as was humanly possible.

Notable absence from the IOW clan, maybe they couldn't a visa for the day.

Race 1 - All off to a clear start with a two tack beat to the first mark, Jenny Ball rounded first followed by Garry Burrows, Chris Tillyer, Steve Sawford and Darren Fitchew. Jenny extended throughout enjoying the medium fresh winds. Garry and Steve were next followed by Darren.

Race 2 - All clear again except for David Ball who was not having his normal day although he was in a borrowed boat all organised by sister Jenny.

Chris Tillyer led (temporarily) until Jenny passed on the first reach, followed closely by Gary, Steve and Jim Bowie. By the end of the race Jenny had it all sewn up with another first, followed by the usual suspects.

Race 3 - The wind had swung slightly more to the North enabling boats starting close to the shore to lay the mark in one. David Hopper using a borrowed boat nailed the first beat and led down the first reach, closely followed by Chris, Gary, Jenny and Steve. At the end of the first lap Chris had taken a good lead which he held to the finish, followed by the ever-present Jenny Ball, Gary Burrows, Steve Sawford and David Hopper.

All in all, a decent day's racing. Paul Morgan presented the generous prizes and Jenny thanked the TBYC team for all their efforts, particularly as it was a very cold day to be sitting in the race hut or in a rib.

Hopefully there will be another TT next Winter. Looking forward to the warmer nationals at Thorpe Bay Yacht Club in July.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
11917Jenny BallMarconi SC11‑22
22011Gary BurrowsThorpe Bay22‑34
31953Chris TillyerThorpe Bay‑6516
41989Steve SawfordRutland3‑447
51642Daren FitchewThorpe Bay4‑859
62021Jim BowieThorpe Bay83‑1111
71923David BallMarconi SC5‑10813
81977David HopperThorpe Bay‑117613
91940Ed Tuite‑DaltonDraycote Water7‑12714
102017Gerald SverdloffThorpe Bay‑1461016
111776Jon PearseMarconi SC‑1511920
121913Jan ElfringDraycote Water‑1291221
131551Keith PersinThorpe Bay913‑ 17/RET22
142002Graham DareThorpe Bay1014‑ 17/RET24
151825Alan GrantThorpe Bay13‑151326
161525Stephan SmithThorpe Bay16‑ 17/RET1430

Related Articles

Sprint 15 Winter TT at Draycote Water
Forecast gets the temperature right! Saturday morning dawned without the blue sky and light to moderate breeze we were expecting, but with rain and a strong breeze, the only thing consistent to the forecast was the cold! Posted on 17 Jan Sprint 15 Winter TT at Stewartby
A cool and windy day on the water The first of the 5 round Sprint 15 2016/2017 winter series got off to a flying start at Stewartby Sailing on the 5th November. 10 visitors and 6 local helms arrived early to a rather cool and windy morning. Posted on 9 Nov 2016 Sprint 15 Catparts Summer Series 2016
67 competitors take part in 5 event series A total of 67 competitors took part in the Sprint 15 Summer TT series of 5 events with events at Marconi, Seasalter, Thorpe Bay, Draycote and Grafham. Posted on 3 Nov 2016 The Grafham Catamaran Open
A total of 80 boats take part A total of 80 boats took part in the Grafham Cat Open on the fine weekend of 22/23 October. Three races were run back to back on both days - Saturday was sunny with a F2-3 Northerly wind and Sunday was overcast with a F3-4 NNE wind. Posted on 26 Oct 2016 Sprint 15 Inlands at Grafham
A strong entry of 31 boats There was a strong entry of 31 Sprint 15s at the Grafham Cat Open for the Class Inland Championships on 22/23 October where the Class was once again the biggest (by far) at the event. Posted on 25 Oct 2016 Sprint 15 TT at Draycote Water
Not great conditions but 23 boats signed on The first one day summer series at Draycote was held in light winds and rain on Saturday 10th September. Not great conditions but 23 boats signed on with a home contingent of 11 boats. Posted on 13 Sep 2016 Sprint 15 Nationals at Pwllheli
Won by an eight year old girl and her dad Forty-one Sprint 15's arrived at Clwb Hwylio on the Saturday of the August Bank holiday weekend from all over the UK including South Island (The Isle of Wight) Devon, Dorset, Essex and Ooop North. Racing took place Sunday to Tuesday. Posted on 3 Sep 2016 Sprint 15 Nationals at Pwllheli day 1
Powerboats helpfully build up the waves 41 Sprints journeyed to Pwllheli to compete in the National Championship. Two races and a practice race were held in a shifty offshore force four. Various local powerboat owners helped build up the waves by helpfully careering through the fleet. Posted on 28 Aug 2016 Sprint 15 TT at Thorpe Bay
O ye of little Faith So even though we advertised the sea breeze which we knew would come, you unbelievers who didn't attend missed out on a blast of a weekend. The easterly made it to 18 miles an hour (at least) by the second race of the first day. Posted on 31 Jul 2016 Sprint 15 Sport Nationals at Instow
Three-day event for the 32 sailors Thirty-two Sprint 15 sailors gathered at the home of the North Devon Yacht Club on Friday the 10th June for the Sport Nationals – the three day regatta for single-handed Sprint 15 catamarans with main, jib and trapeze. Posted on 13 Jun 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy