Sprint 15 Winter TT at Thorpe Bay Yacht Club

by Chris Tillyer today at 5:27 pm

A somewhat fresh, grey Sunday greeted sailors at the first ever Winter TT at Thorpe Bay Yacht Club.

Rupert Snow our RO for the day made the very best of an offshore North Easterly setting a leeward mark in the perfect position to give the fleet a true beat on their leg back up towards the club line.

3 races were held back to back with a very quick turnaround between races so we kept as warm as was humanly possible.

Notable absence from the IOW clan, maybe they couldn't a visa for the day.

Race 1 - All off to a clear start with a two tack beat to the first mark, Jenny Ball rounded first followed by Garry Burrows, Chris Tillyer, Steve Sawford and Darren Fitchew. Jenny extended throughout enjoying the medium fresh winds. Garry and Steve were next followed by Darren.

Race 2 - All clear again except for David Ball who was not having his normal day although he was in a borrowed boat all organised by sister Jenny.

Chris Tillyer led (temporarily) until Jenny passed on the first reach, followed closely by Gary, Steve and Jim Bowie. By the end of the race Jenny had it all sewn up with another first, followed by the usual suspects.

Race 3 - The wind had swung slightly more to the North enabling boats starting close to the shore to lay the mark in one. David Hopper using a borrowed boat nailed the first beat and led down the first reach, closely followed by Chris, Gary, Jenny and Steve. At the end of the first lap Chris had taken a good lead which he held to the finish, followed by the ever-present Jenny Ball, Gary Burrows, Steve Sawford and David Hopper.

All in all, a decent day's racing. Paul Morgan presented the generous prizes and Jenny thanked the TBYC team for all their efforts, particularly as it was a very cold day to be sitting in the race hut or in a rib.

Hopefully there will be another TT next Winter. Looking forward to the warmer nationals at Thorpe Bay Yacht Club in July.

Overall Results: