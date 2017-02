For further information go to www.allenbrothers.co.uk and www.allensail.com

Here is the story of the Allen A2030XHL, the ultimate performance block designed, developed and manufactured in Essex, UK.

Related Articles

Ultra light, slim fitting Zhik P2 PFD

For faster, freer and safer movement on board New from Zhik for 2017 is the P2 PFD, an ultra light and slim fitting buoyancy vest. Designed to ensure uninhibited movement and snag reduction, the P2 PFD is as useful for performance sailors as it is for newcomers who are learning to move around a boat.

International Moth New Zealand Championship

Russ Evans wins at Royal Akarana YC Russ Evans has won the 2017 Moth New Zealand Championship, the first time the trophy has been awarded since 2008.

Record Fleet for 2017 Moth Worlds

190 competitors from 25 countries already registered With 6 months remaining, the 2017 Moth Worlds has already attracted a record number of entrants. Earlybird entries closed on Tuesday with 190 competitors from 25 countries registered for the event.

Mount Gay Round Barbados Race Series

Glitzy prizegiving at the Beach House closes event Hundreds of competitors, guests and local dignitaries were treated to a sumptuous banquet at the glitzy Beach House, St James last night to mark the conclusion of the 81st Mount Gay Round Barbados Race Series 2017.

Lennon 2017 Moth Sails

The new A4m now released Over the last 3 years Lennon sails have been working with leading sailors in the class, and we are now able to release the successor to the highly successful A1m, A2m and A3m. The new sail is coded A4m.

Foiling Moth takes line honours

In the Mount Gay Round Barbados Race Andy Budgen sailing his Mach 2 foiling International Moth Nano Project completed the 60nm Mount Gay Round Barbados Race at a record pace of 4 hours, 23 minutes, 18 seconds, to established the Absolute Foiling Monohull record.

Billy Vennis-Ozanne joins Team Allen

29er Inland Champion the latest to sign up A leading contender in the 29er fleet has been signed by Team Allen. 17 year old Billy Vennis-Ozanne, sailing with Nick Robins, medalled in Bronze position at the 29er UK Nationals this year and won the Inland Championship.

A new Moth? The rumours are true!

From the team of Lennon, Hollom and White Did you hear rumours of the new Moth created by the team of Lennon, Hollom and White? Now you can read a full description on the Lennon website.

Don't Put a Block on Your Chances

Sort your worn kit this winter to avoid a ruined weekend Winter is the 'off season' for most sailors, if you exclude the semi professionals who can jet off to exotic climes to pursue their sport. The more usual situation is the boat goes into an already overcrowded garage.