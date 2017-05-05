Chase the Race by Land or Sea at Antigua Sailing Week

Watching the racing at Antigua Sailing Week © Paul Wyeth / Watching the racing at Antigua Sailing Week © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

by Antigua Sailing Week today at 2:00 pm

The Antigua Sailing Week team is inviting spectators to "Chase the Race" daily as part of the 50th Edition of Antigua Sailing Week which will take place from April 29 to May 7, 2017.

Chase the Race provides spectators and race enthusiasts with opportunities to follow the races from specific vantage points and on-board chase boats.

New for 2017, out on the water tour boats will take spectators to the race courses daily to get close-up views of tacking duels, mark roundings and hoisting spinnakers, while enjoying the comfort of their own cruise boats. They will also stop off to snorkel in crystal clear turquoise waters and enjoy lunch on board.

Landlubbers can head to Shirley Heights Lookout every race day to watch the racing. The Lookout, with picture perfect views across the harbours and start lines, has long been the ultimate watch spot for the races starting on the last Sunday in April when the legendary breakfast will be served up. On the other race days, visitors will get to enjoy a fantastic Caribbean buffet as well as some other fun attractions to keep them entertained between starts.

Check out the Chase the Race Video to help warm you up.

Race commentary will be delivered live by English Harbour Radio on 93.5 FM with Race Commentator Dick Johnson. Johnson hails from the UK and is better known as the creator of Cowes Radio and the voice of Cowes Week -- held in August each year. Of the commentary role in Antigua, Johnson said: "I am looking forward to the spectacular views at Shirley Heights Lookout and working with the team on the ground at English Harbour Radio.” Johnson expects to share with listeners “exciting stories” from both on and off the water.

"I am looking forward to helping bring the racing alive to spectators across the island and to listeners around the world," he said.

John Silcott, owner of English Harbour Radio, said: "We are very excited to be delivering a live radio broadcast throughout the week for Antigua Sailing Week as it also means everyone will be able to listen in and get updated not just on the racing, but also the exciting shoreside schedule."

As the racing comes to a close each day, all spectator tours will head to the After Party on the beach. A different beach will be the venue each day, with a different DJ but the same warm waters and warm welcome for everyone.

A full party itinerary will be released soon for this epic week of activities. Everyone is invited to join in: visitors staying in hotels, villas and rooms around the island; families having re-unions; residents; and our regional neighbours. Everyone can experience the truly unique atmosphere very special to Antigua and Antigua Sailing Week.

It is the perfect time to book your vacation and stay at properties across the island. You will have many options for adventure each day and night, but still more than enough time to chill by the pool and explore all that Antigua has to offer.

Use coupon code CHASE-THE-RACE at checkout to get a launch discount of US$20 per person, per tour. Tours must be booked online by 18th March and paid in full on booking to benefit from the discount.

For more information visit sailingweek.com