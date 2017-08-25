Please select your home edition
Ovington Boats - VX One
Inaugural VX One Gold Cup to be held at Lake Garda

by Ovington Boats today at 1:26 pm 21-25 August 2017
VX One racing © Ovington Boats

2017 is looking to be a great year for the VX One in the UK and overseas - with its first fully international regatta in Europe. The 2017 VX One circuit has been finalised, with some stand-alone events combined with supporting large established regattas. Charter boats will be available for UK and overseas events.

The revered sailing venue of Riva Del Garda is the venue for the inaugural VX One Gold Cup with 5 days of racing scheduled from 21 – 25 August. The European fleet is growing and likely to prove stiff completion, especially from Germany, with five time 505 World Champion Wolfgang Hunger attending. Along with competitors from Germany, entries are also expected from Austria, Australia, Denmark, France, Switzerland and the USA.

Please get in touch if you fancy a demo sail, or a charter for a regatta. We have new and used boats available in stock. Email or telephone 0191 2576011.

The inaugural VX One Gold Cup will be held at Lake Garda - photo © Ovington Boats
The inaugural VX One Gold Cup will be held at Lake Garda - photo © Ovington Boats

