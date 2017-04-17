Ullswater Yacht Club season starts with the Easter Regatta

Julie Archer sails her RS Aero on Ullswater © Sue Giles Julie Archer sails her RS Aero on Ullswater © Sue Giles

by Sue Giles today at 12:08 pm

Ullswater Yacht Club's competitive year for visitors kicks off with the Easter Regatta, April 15-17, which is an open event for all classes. Yachts and Yachting Magazine's Club of the Year will also be welcoming the RS200, Feva and Aero classes and it is part of the Scottish Skiff Traveller Series.

There will be an exciting new format of ten races over three days with separate windward/leeward and conventional courses. The first race on Saturday will not start before 12.30pm, with 10.30am starts on Sunday and Monday, three races Saturday and Monday and four on Sunday.

It's going to be a special event for the RS Aero class - the Regatta is the first stage of the 2017 Northern Circuit and a full day of training for the Aeros will be held on Friday, April 14. For sailors interested in having a go on an Aero, RS Sailing will be holding a Free Demo Day with all rig sizes on Friday, April 14, 11am - 4pm. Have a go on this exciting new single-hander at no cost. Booking is essential, contact Ben: , tel 07814634892, or Simon: , tel 01794 526762.

And if you want to take part in the Regatta in an Aero, RS Sailing have boats to charter at a cost of £75 for the three days. First come, first served, just contact Ben or Simon.

Enter for the Easter Regatta online through the UYC website, pay at the event.