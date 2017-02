Not all wetsuits are created equal - The glued and blindstitched construction of our SuperTherm ® range is designed to minimise water ingress through the seams, preventing cold water from flushing through your suit when you take that inevitable swim!

Put your PolyPro base layers on at home beneath your normal clothing - arrive at the club warm, cosy and ready to beat the changing room chill!

If you can spare the space, our 3mm Neoprene SuperStretch Wet Socks are a great solution to cold toes whilst also improving comfort underfoot - Alternatively PolyPro Socks can be worn almost unnoticed and provide an instant heat boost and keep your feet feeling drier for longer!

To keep warm in-between races, always carry some insulating headwear tucked into your buoyancy aid. Our Aquafleece® Beanie is a perfect lightweight yet warm solution, available in 4 different colours, from size small to extra large. Alternatively if ice is forming on your foredeck, then you might want to wear an Aquafleece ® Balaclava all day!

They are designed to keep you cool, so you'd be warmer and better off without one. That goes for most swimsuits too! Instead get your hands on some naturally hydrophobic Rooster PolyPro base layers. Available in Long Sleeve Top , Leggings , Socks , Headband , Balaclava & Glove Liner - no excuses now! :-)

Related Articles

RS800 Boom Sheeting and Twin Tillers - The Vote

Steve Cockerill looks at the implementation Having only been helming and trapezing for a few months, I was interested to see that there is now a proposal to change the rules in the RS800 to allow sheeting off the boom, and for those that want, the crew can take the mainsheet too.

Don't start the year with a BANG!

20% off selected ropes and elastic at Rooster Sailing Check your blocks, sheets, control lines and especially halyards for early signs of wear and tear and take advantage of Rooster Sailing's 20% off selected ropes and elastic.

Merry Christmas from Rooster Sailing!

Some of Our Favourite Moments of 2016 It's been a remarkable year, with plenty of highs and even the odd pitch pole! We'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our customers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Rooster Sailing 3 for 2 Ending Soon

Facebook Giveaway and Delivery Dates! For those still on the lookout for some useful stocking fillers, our 3 for 2 Mix'N'Match ends on Tuesday 20th December so please order soon to avoid disappointment.

Top 10 Topper Tips

Frances Fox gives knowledge from the Topper National Squad Hello! As you may have gathered from the title, I'm going to share with you the many boat-prep tips and tricks which I've picked up during my time in the Topper National Squad.

The Rooster Christmas Shop is now open

Three-for-two offers, plus 15% off sails and covers It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, ev'rywhere you go! Take a look at our 3-for-2's, great gifts there for you to choose, Tell Tails, Hot Socks, Gloves and Polypro!

Rooster Early Bird Sale

Gift ideas you'll love that won't break the bank! Gift ideas you'll love that won't break the bank! For extra savings on your Christmas shopping, take a look at the real deals on our Early Bird Sale page. We've added new lines and slashed prices by up to 60% for a limited time only!

From Cockerill to Rooster part 2

How Steve built the company into what it is today We spoke to Steve Cockerill, the founder of Rooster Sailing, about how he first started sailing, where it led him, his career and how he started in business for himself and created the Rooster Sailing brand.

From Cockerill to Rooster part 1

Steve's story in his own words We spoke to Steve Cockerill, the founder of Rooster Sailing, about how he first started sailing, where it led him, his career and how he started in business for himself and created the Rooster Sailing brand.