M32 Miami Winter Series Weekend 2 - Overall

by M32 Series today at 9:25 am 11-12 February 2017

Ryan DeVos and team XS Energy won the Miami Winter Series Event #2 in the final race. A windy northerly for the practice day and two sunny hull-flying race days was enough to make competitors smile!

"A sibling rivalry is always good, and we certainly brought it right up to the end." Ryan DeVos, (Macatawa, MI) commented on the exciting end to a 15 race series. DeVos and team XS Energy won the event on the final reach to the finish, beating brother and Event #1 winner Rick DeVos by one point!

PRO Liz Shaw and team gave racers a run for their money on Biscayne Bay, completing 8 races Saturday and 7 Sunday in a glorious 6-10 knot easterly breeze. Racing was tight with several lead changes throughout the weekend. Sunday proved to be tricky and concentration was key, Ryan described steering in light air: "It is really tough driving today because it's shifty and all over the place; you have to lock in and not get frustrated".

Friday's practice day was a fantastic day to rip around Biscayne Bay with breeze in the teens. Wind funneled out of Bear Cut to the north and sailors were required to reef sails. Guest Skipper Jason Carroll and team Convexity was awarded with the watermelon trophy for winning the day.

Event #3 in Miami coincides with the Bacardi Miami Sailing Week, March 9-12, which will take place in Regatta Park.

Full results can be found here.

Team XS Energy win M32 Miami Winter Series Event 2 - photo © M32 Series
Team XS Energy win M32 Miami Winter Series Event 2 - photo © M32 Series

