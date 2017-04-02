All-Star lineup for Congressional Cup 2017

Congressional Cup day 4 © Ian Roman / WMRT Congressional Cup day 4 © Ian Roman / WMRT

by Congressional Cup Media today at 2:14 pm

Joachim Aschenbrenner DEN, has been named the tenth competitor in the 2017 Congressional Cup regatta, rounding out, "A great line-up!" in the words of Chairman Joe Seibert.

Seibert announced Aschenbrenner's entry in the 53rd running of this esteemed World Match Racing Tour event, which will be held March 27 to April 2 in Long Beach, California.

Aschenbrenner (ranked no. 12 by World Sailing) returns to the Congressional Cup for the first time since his 2015 debut, where he finished in the top half of the fleet. The dynamic Dane, who has been winning match racing events since the age of nine, will face high-caliber opposition including seven of the top ten ranked match racing skippers in the world. Those include defending champion Taylor Canfield, ISV (no.1), Ian Williams, GBR (no. 2), Sam Gilmour, AUS (no. 3), Phil Robertson, NZL (no. 4), Harry Price, AUS (no. 5), Chris Steele, NZL (no. 6) Eric Monnin, SUI (no. 9), Nicolai Sehested, DEN (no. 23) and Johnie Berntsson, SWE (no. 37). The final two entrants will be determined at the Ficker Cup held March 24 to 26.

"I'm sure it will be an exciting event," said Seibert, adding, "I'm grateful for all the volunteers and club support. This is truly a team event both on and off the water."

Seibert and his wife Cyndi have a long history of Congressional Cup involvement, as part of the army of more than 300 volunteers who help run the event annually. Whether working a markset boat, hosting VIPs, running pier operations or serving on the executive team, their experience is an illustration of what is so unique about Congressional Cup, and what brings competitors back to Long Beach Yacht Club year after year. According to participants like Gilmour, the superior level of competition, organization and hospitality make it "probably the best regatta I've been to in the world."

Founded and hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club - one of the premier boating institutions in the United States since 1929 - the Congressional Cup has been an innovator in the game of match racing since 1965, introducing on-the-water umpiring in the 1988 regatta. Races are sailed in a fleet of identical 37-foot Catalina monohulls designed specifically for the event, which guarantees an even platform and exciting competition. The event is held directly off the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier, for ease of spectator enjoyment.

The winning skipper of the Congressional Cup is awarded the coveted Crimson Blazer – anhonour bestowed to the top names in sailing over the years, including Ken Read, Gavin Brady, Dennis Conner, Ted Turner, Dean Barker, and more.

While the Congressional Cup represents a half century tradition at the highest level of sailboat racing in the world, it is also a part of the prestigious World Match Racing Tour, and one of seven championship level events held around the globe.

For more information on Congressional Cup visit www.thecongressionalcup.com. Go to www.wmrt.com for details on the Tour.

