Nespresso Youth International Match Racing Regatta - Preview

by Andrew Delves today at 8:46 am

Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) is hosting its premier Youth Match Racing Regatta, the NESPRESSO Youth International Match Racing Cup, from the 15th-19th of February at RNZYS, Westhaven, with competitors from all around Australasia.

Teams representing Australia, New Zealand and New Caledonia, will all be vying for that top spot. This year there will be a total of six foreign teams who will travel to Auckland to compete, combined with two travelling up from wellington and five local teams giving us 13 teams competing in total.

This regatta has been a breeding ground for young sailors to hone their skills before going on to compete in other prestigious events such as the World Match Racing Tour or the America's Cup. Previous finalists have included America's cup sailors and World Match Racing champions such as Gavin Brady (WMRT, Prada, Oracle), Chris Steele (WMRT), James Spithill (Oracle), Paul Campbell James (BAR), Adam Minopiro (Groupama), Josh Junior (ETNZ), Ian Williams(WMRT) and Phil Robertson (WMRT).

RNZYS is excited to welcome back Nespresso as the headlining sponsor. We are also welcoming contributing sponsors Gurit, Yachting Developments, Bennesmann Marine and Storepro Solutions ltd. without this support, we would not be able to run events of this calibre.

Among this year's skipper we have Malcolm Parker joining us from Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club (RPAYC), fresh off his win of the 2016 Harken Youth International. Malcolm's sister Sarah, also representing RPAYC, will be competing with the only all girls team. She recently placed 3rd at the 2016 Harken Youth International.

Other talent returning to compete this year are female helms Zoe Bennett and Celia Willison. This takes a total of three female skippers in the competition.

Local teams include RNZYS Youth Training Program skippers James Jennings and Matt Hughes, who will both be looking to use their local knowledge of the conditions, harbour and Elliott 7 yachts as they head into the regatta.

Skipper List and ISAF Match Racing Ranking:

RFBYC: Will Boulden (34)

RPAYC: Malcolm Parker(73)

RPNYC: Will Eastmen (91)

RNZYS: Matt Hughes (109)

RPAYC: Sarah Parker (121)

CYCA: Tom Grimes (149)

RSYS: Nick Rozenauers (387)

CNC: Tom Picot (457)

RPNYC: Zoe Bennett (1087)

RNZYS: James Jennings (Unranked)

KYC: Sam Morgan (Unranked)

KKCC: Frankie Dair (Unranked)

RNZYS: Celia Willison (Unranked)

Leading this year's race management is Colin Lucas who will be joined by a very experienced team.

Make sure you come down and watch the action unfold. There will be prime viewing from the RNZYS Members Bar across all 4 days, and LIVE commentary of the finals on Sunday.

Follow us on Twitter for LIVE Results and on our Facebook Page for Updates, Photos and Press Releases. LIVE results also on www.matchracingresults.com