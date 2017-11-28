Save the date: Yacht Racing Forum 2017

by Yacht Racing Forum today at 8:38 am

After a successful edition in Malta, the Yacht Racing Forum invites members of the yacht racing community from all over the world to Save the Date and join the 2017 event, on November 27-28 in Aarhus, Denmark.

Organized by MaxComm Communication and presented by Aarhus Events, Sport Event Denmark and Sailing Aarhus, the Forum will provide a unique opportunity to network, debate the future of the sport and make business for the tenth year in a row.

We accept early registrations. Our Early Bird rate will be valid for the top 80 registrants !

If you want to learn more about this event, check the 2016 Post Event Report, with some interesting statistics and achievements from last year's Forum.

We look forward to welcoming you to the Yacht Racing Forum 2017 in Aarhus!

For more information and registration visit www.yachtracingforum.com