Ovington Boats 2014
Save the date: Yacht Racing Forum 2017

by Yacht Racing Forum today at 8:38 am 27-28 November 2017
Yacht Racing Forum 2017 will take place on November 27-28 in Aarhus, Denmark © Yacht Racing Forum

After a successful edition in Malta, the Yacht Racing Forum invites members of the yacht racing community from all over the world to Save the Date and join the 2017 event, on November 27-28 in Aarhus, Denmark.

Organized by MaxComm Communication and presented by Aarhus Events, Sport Event Denmark and Sailing Aarhus, the Forum will provide a unique opportunity to network, debate the future of the sport and make business for the tenth year in a row.

We accept early registrations. Our Early Bird rate will be valid for the top 80 registrants !

If you want to learn more about this event, check the 2016 Post Event Report, with some interesting statistics and achievements from last year's Forum.

We look forward to welcoming you to the Yacht Racing Forum 2017 in Aarhus!

For more information and registration visit www.yachtracingforum.com

Analysis of a fast-evolving sport
Discussed in detail at the Yacht Racing Forum The sport of sailing is so diverse it would be impossible to address all the issues, opportunities and challenges. But the gathering of just over 280 delegates from around the world gave it a good try. Posted on 2 Dec 2016 Yacht Racing Forum optimistic
About future of sailing in tough climate More than 280 of the brightest minds in sailing have just concluded two days of intense discussion and debate about the hot topics in sailing, at the eighth edition of the Yacht Racing Forum in Malta. Posted on 29 Nov 2016 Sailing's leading brands and personalities set
Strong support for Yacht Racing Forum The sports' most involved stakeholders have confirmed their support for the leading annual conference for the sport of sailing. Their participation promise a fruitful conference and event in Malta on November 28-29. Posted on 11 Nov 2016 One month to go
To Yacht Racing Forum 2016 in Malta The Yacht Racing Forum 2016 will take place in Malta, on November 28-29. The feed back from the industry is good. The sports' key personalities from all over the world have confirmed their participation. Posted on 28 Oct 2016 Three-year partnership announced
Between Yacht Racing Forum and Clipper Ventures The Yacht Racing Forum and Clipper Ventures are delighted to announce a long term partnership. Clipper Ventures runs the 'Clipper Round the World Yacht Race' and the professional solo global '5 OCEANS' race. Posted on 29 Sep 2016 Long term partnership announced
For Yacht Racing Forum and World Match Racing Tour The Yacht Racing Forum and the World Match Racing Tour are delighted to announce a long-term partnership. Founded in 1999, the World Match Racing Tour (WMRT) is the world's leading professional sailing series. Posted on 22 Sep 2016 Three-year partnership with North Sails
Announced by the Yacht Racing Forum North Sails, the world's leading sailmaker, joins the Yacht Racing Forum as a Partner. The brand will be represented by its President Ken Read and other North Sails experts on November 28-29 in Malta. Posted on 8 Sep 2016 Long term partnership announced
Between Yacht Racing Forum and World Sailing The Yacht Racing Forum is delighted to announce a long term partnership with the sport's governing body, World Sailing. The leading annual conference for the business of sailing and yacht racing will take place in Malta, on November 28-29, 2016. Posted on 21 Jun 2016 Leading brands & personalities show support
For Yacht Racing Forum 2016 in Malta Many of the sports' most involved stakeholders have already booked their flights to Malta. The conference program and speakers list, as well as partners and exhibitors are taking shape and promise a fruitful conference and event. Posted on 19 Jun 2016 Yacht Racing Forum announces partnership
With leading sailing publications No less than fifteen international sailing publications, spanning nine countries and four continents, have signed media partnership agreements with the Yacht Racing Forum. Posted on 25 May 2016

Upcoming Events

Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb
