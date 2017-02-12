Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Gipsy Moth IV: A Legend Sails Again by Paul Gelder
Gipsy Moth IV: A Legend Sails Again by Paul Gelder

Boats for sale

Wetsuit 'Vest' Black
located in Manchester
Wetsuit 'Shorts' Black
located in Manchester
Trapeze or Skiff Boots
located in Manchester
 Junior Henri Lloyd Ainslie 'Spray Top'
located in Manchester
Ladies Hi Fit Trousers
located in Manchester

Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Tipsy Icicle Series 2017 – Day 6

by Paul Heath today at 8:01 pm 12 February 2017

The last three weeks have seen very little wind (last week was abandoned due to there being nothing at all) but this Sunday was a day to remember for maybe too much wind at times. During the first race of the day a gust of 40 knots was recorded although the race average was 17 knots. A bit less for the second race with a gust of 30 knots but an average of 13 knots.

The air temperature was just above freezing so many made the call to stay ashore while, of those 39 boats that did venture out, some later retired either through gear failure or fatigue.

The wind direction allowed the Race Officer to set a course with a long beat followed by, for the non-Asymmetrics, a short run then three fast reaching legs which included three gybe marks. It was never going to be boring.

Lasers

With series leader Jack Hopkins not sailing this week it was the chance for somebody else to win a race and Patrick Hamilton (Burwain SC) duly obliged. He was one of the very few to keep his boat upright and went on to win by a large margin. Behind him the finishing positions of the chasing pack depended on who capsized least or righted their boat fastest. Paul Heath (LLSC) hung on for a second place with one capsize. Charlotte Greenhalgh (LLSC – Radial), with two capsizes, was third. Glyn Purnell (LLSC – Radial) lost count but sailed on to finish fourth.

Handicap

It was looking good for series leaders Sam/Mark Platt (Bolton SC) in their GP14 until a gust knocked them flat and led to their retirement. Nick Devereux/Geoff Edwards (Budworth SC – GP14) mastered the conditions to take the lead and the win from the Streaker of Steve Blackburn (WLYC) leaving the Albacore of Mike Banner/Mark Cuthbert (LLSC) in third.

Solos

Five Solos started the race but only three finished. First was Brian Sprague (LLSC) with Chris Hels-by (LLSC) second. Third home, after three fully inverted capsize recoveries, was a determined Dave Kelsall.

Junior

Three boats started but only two LLSC Toppers finished. Series leader Lorcan Knowles took the win from Brandon Banner.

Asymmetric

A near easterly direction allowed for a windward/leeward course for the Asymmetric fleet which saw Paul/Jude Allen (LLSC – RS400) arrive at the windward mark first but they missed a big down-wind gust that Dave Exley/Nigel Hall (LLSC – RS400) picked up and they powered through to take the lead and eventual race win. The Allens hung on to second and Hamish Gledhill/Simon Dowse (West Riding SC – RS400) crossed the line in third but had to settle for fourth overall as Harvey Leigh & crew (LLSC - RS Feva XL) pipped them for third place overall.

Mention must go to series leaders Richard Catchpole/Gary Coop who, having suffered gear failure when their kicker snapped, retired from the race and then took out a safety boat to help the many upturned crews. After a swift repair job they got their just reward in the second race.

A break for hot food, drink and the chance to get warm was well needed and welcomed as Ann and Helen in the galley weaved their magic. It also allowed for boat repairs.

The wind was just as strong at the start of the second race as the crews waited until the last minute to decide whether to do it all again. In the end a reduced fleet went afloat and a few boats had new faces in them replacing tired crews.

Lasers

There was a recall but only one of the two offending boats returned. The first two boats around the windward mark were those that were OCS namely Graham MacWhirter (UKLA – Radial) and Haydn Griffiths (LLSC) closely followed by Glyn Purnell and Paul Heath. MacWhirter led for a lap until he capsized allowing Griffiths through. After four laps Griffiths crossed the line to silence leaving Heath with the win. Oli Blackburn (LLSC – Radial) passed Gary Knott (Ogston SC) on the last beat and held him off to take third with Hamilton fourth.

Handicap

Having sat out the first race Gareth Williams (LLSC) took to the water in his RS Aero 7 and he went on to take first place. The Platts stayed upright in this one to finish second while Blackburn was third and Banner/Atherton fourth.

Solos

Another race win for Sprague now sees him as the new series leader. After a retirement in the first race Steve Ferrington (WKSC) finished in second with Chris Helsby third.

Junior

Only two boats braved this race and Banner took the win. Tom Brindley (LLSC – Laser 4.7) retired in the first race but was second in this one.

Asymmetric

With the RS Feva not starting this one the top four places were taken by the RS400s.

Once again the Allens were first around the windward mark but this time Mike crewing as Jude decided to stay ashore to drink tea and eat cake. Again they lost out downwind but this time to Catchpole/Coop (LLSC – RS400) who sailed well to take the win. The Allens scored another second with Exley/Hall in third. The consistent Gledhill/Dowse scoring another fourth and move into second overall in the series.

After a very tiring day it must be said that we all owe a big ‘Thank You’ to the safety boat crews who had their work cut out but dealt with everything admirably.

Results to date can be found at www.llsc.org.uk/LLSC/Results/2017/Tipsy.htm?v=1

Related Articles

Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta overall
Close racing in light winds wrap up the event The tussle for medals came down to the wire on the final day of the Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta as the inaugural event wrapped up in Auckland today. Posted on 6 Feb Leigh & Lowton Tipsy Icicle Series day 4
40 boats went for it after ice was broken Once again competitors arrived to find no wind and, due to an overnight freeze resulting in parts of the Flash being covered with a thin layer of ice, it looked like there was not going to be any racing today. Posted on 5 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta day 2
Young sailors step into Olympic classes Transitioning from youth sailing classes to Olympic classes is a big focus for youngsters competing in the inaugural Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta hosted by Murrays Bay Sailing Club this weekend. Posted on 5 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta day 1
Olympians and budding sailors come together Sailors of all ages from across New Zealand and overseas took to the water for the start of the inaugural Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta which kicked off on Auckland's North Shore today. Posted on 4 Feb Thompson named 2016 Sailor of the Year
By the Virgin Islands Sailing Association Two-time Olympic Laser sailor, Cy Thompson, has been awarded the coveted title of 'Virgin Islands Sailor of the Year' for 2016 by the Virgin Islands Sailing Association (VISA). Posted on 3 Feb Another jam-packed season ahead
For the National Solo Class The 2017 calendar of events in in place, the Solos have been chosen for the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show and the National Championship sponsorship package has been agreed. Posted on 31 Jan Six Miami medals for Britain
As first 2017 World Cup concludes Britain's sailors concluded their first World Cup regatta of the 2020 cycle with a six-medal haul as the Sailing World Cup Miami drew to a close on Biscayne Bay on Sunday (29 January). Posted on 30 Jan World Cup Series Miami overall
Hitting the high notes When the pressure was at fever pitch in the final race and the proverbial lights of a live worldwide broadcast at its brightest, Zegers and teammate Annaloes van Veen displayed incredible poise to grab the Women's 470 title. Posted on 30 Jan World Cup Series Miami day 5
Shifty conditions make Medal Races a test of nerve With the World Cup Series secure going into the Medal Race, 49er sailors Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (GBR) sailed a clean race and largely stayed out of the fray. Posted on 29 Jan World Cup Series Miami day 4
Grael and Kunze show their mettle For Brazil's Martine Soffiati Grael and Kahena Kunze, the fourth day of the 2017 World Cup Series Miami presented by Sunbrella started on a sour note, with a 14th in a 16-boat 49erFX fleet. Posted on 28 Jan

Upcoming Events

Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy