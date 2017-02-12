Please select your home edition
Crewsaver 2016-06
Solent Cruising Companion
Solent Cruising Companion
Highcliffe Sailing Club Icicle Open Series - Day 3

by Sarah Desjonqueres today at 1:06 pm 12 February 2017

Brilliant Barton battles red-hot Rusden and Reid

Sailors are definitely a hardy bunch, not even Sunday morning's glacial conditions deterred our committed competitors. Highcliffe SC iciest Icicle races to date still attracted 25 boats to the start line with the South Coast Journalism team on hand to film the morning's events. So keen were our sailors to race (or to get back into the warm) that virtually the entire fleet were over the line for the start, despite some fabulous attempts at crabbing down the line by the Christchurch and Keyhaven Finn display team. After the general recall, the second start got away cleanly with New (Finn –CSC), Barton (Aero 9 – LTSC) and Hurst (Finn – KYC) arriving at the first mark at the same time. After mucho shouting for water and space, all 3 rounded fairly leaving Barton to accelerate into the distance along the reach up towards Christchurch Priory.

With 2 very broad reaches Barton was unable to extend his lead further, despite the Finns snapping at his heels and managing in the end to complete 3 tours of Christchurch harbour without losing any extra ground to earn himself the line honours. The excitement however, was going on further down the pack, with some tactical racing on show, most significantly between Denison (Finn – CSC) and Hurst who were inseparable throughout right up to the point of finishing the race gunwale to gunwale, crossing the line together and sharing a joint finish in the race results. But, as seems to be the way for this series, it is the Rusden (Radial – HSC) and Reid (Laser – MSC) duo who are calling the shots. Again the pair were red-hot out on the water, sailing hard and never letting the big boys get too far ahead. All their effort translated into 1st and 2nd places respectively after correction. Despite a lengthy lead, Barton was pushed down into 5th after correction leaving Rushworth (OK – CSC) who sailed his socks off to take 3rd place.

Highcliffe SC Icicle Open Series day 3 - photo © Sarah Desjonqueres
Highcliffe SC Icicle Open Series day 3 - photo © Sarah Desjonqueres

In between races, the (freezing cold) race team carried out a rapid re-jig of the course to tighten up the 2 reaches and with an emptying harbour race 6 got under way with little fuss. This time Barton, flew from start to finish, with the less floppy reaches giving him more opportunity to extend his lead. Leading the charge behind was Arnell (Finn - CSC) heading up a mighty Finn procession toward the Priory. Denison again found himself in a sparring match, this time with New, spending race 6 neck and neck right down to the wire finally losing out by just 1 second. The Reid/Rusden battle this time played into Reid's hands as he squeezed every inch of speed out of his boat, but all the effort this time was not quite enough to take the win. After being so close in the last 3 races, Barton finally managed to bag the double of taking line honours and the corrected win leaving Reid to settle for 2nd position and Rusden ending in 3rd.

Overall table sees Rusden sitting 3 points clear at the top, with Reid comfortable in 2nd and Barton nicking in ahead of Barnes (4.7 – CSC) to take 3rd place.

Results after Day 3:

PosClassClubHelmR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1stLaser RadialHighcliffe SCJames Rusden‑22111‑35
2ndLaserMudeford SCTim Reid31‑9‑11228
3rdRS Aero 9Lymington Town SCPeter Barton(DNC)(DNC)325111
4thLaser 4.7Christchurch SCDrew Barnes4323(DNC)(DNC)12
5thFinnChristchurch SCJack Arnell145‑20‑8414
6thOKChristchurch SCAndy Rushworth(DNC)(DNC)873624
7thFinnChristchurch SCRay New8.58‑14‑947.528
8thLaserParkstone YCOwain Hughes5610.58(DNC)(DNC)29.5
9thFinnKeyhaven YCRoddy Steel‑115‑1610101035
10thFinnKeyhaven YCSimon Moss79136‑17‑1735
11thLaser RadialHighcliffe SCHamish Scott‑Dalgleish‑17‑1541471540
12thFinnChristchurch SCAndy Denison147(DNC)(DNC)15.57.544
13thFinnChristchurch SCCy Grisley(DNC)(DNC)124131645
14thFinnKeyhaven YCHurst13‑1910.512‑15.51348.5
15thLaserHighcliffe SCDave Burrows‑2111‑2116121453
16thEuropeHighcliffe SCPete Bell8.5121725(DNC)(DNC)62.5
17thFinnChristchurch SCAlex Atkins1210(DNC)(DNC)19DNF65
18thFinnChristchurch SCRichard Phillips151715‑1818‑1965
19thLaser RadialHighcliffe SCJohn Phelps16161817(DNF)(DNC)67
20thLaser RadialChristchurch SCKeith Mitchell18132019(DNC)(DNC)70
21stLaserHighcliffe SCPete Emerson2014‑24‑21201872
22ndRS Aero 7Highcliffe SCGraham Platt‑2220‑2222212184
23rdRS VisionChristchurch SCRichard Beasley192323‑24‑242085
24thLaser RadialHighcliffe SCLorrian Wells(DNC)(DNC)DNFDNC61286
25thFinnChristchurch SCSteve Hayles(DNC)(DNC)65DNCDNC93
26thLaser R. Annett(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC119102
27thSoloSpinnaker SCAndy Hyland(DNC)(DNC)715DNCDNC104
28thRS Aero 7Highcliffe SCKen Fowler(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC1411107
29thRS Feva XLHighcliffe SCAlex&Jane Gibson(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC225109
30thLaser RadialChristchurch SCJenny Barnes1022(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC114
31stFinnChristchurch SCRory Barnes(DNC)(DNC)1913DNCDNC114
32ndLaserMudeford SCTom Reid6DNF(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC115
33rdLaserChristchurch SCJack Acton(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC9DNF115
34thLaser 4.7Christchurch SCSue Hayes2418(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC124
35thLaser RadialChristchurch SCRichard Hunt2321(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC126
36thLaser RadialHighcliffe SCGary Woodley(DNC)(DNC)2523DNCDNC130
37thLaser  2624(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC132
38thLaser 4.7Christchurch SCAnn Hadley2525(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC132
39thLaser 4.7Christchurch SCSophie Walker(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC23DNC146
40thLaserRNSAStan Laurenson‑BattenDNF(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC151

The last 2 Icicle Open races of the series will take place February 26th at 11am. Further information can be found at www.highcliffesailing.co.uk.

Highcliffe SC Icicle Open Series day 3 - photo © Sarah Desjonqueres
Highcliffe SC Icicle Open Series day 3 - photo © Sarah Desjonqueres

Related Articles

Highcliffe Sailing Club Icicle Series day 2
Rusden tightens grip on Icicle crown As we learnt a fortnight ago, one must take the weather forecast with a pinch of salt. The threat of torrential rain and kitesurfer only winds which hung ominously over Sunday morning's racing failed to materialise. Posted on 30 Jan Highcliffe Sailing Club Icicle Series day 1
Reid and Rusden roar round Considering the meteorologists had forecast torrential rain and a strong Northwesterly for Sunday, it was a pleasure to see nearly 30 boats show up to race in the Highcliffe SC Icicle Open series. Posted on 16 Jan Land's End to John O'Groats in an RS Aero
Highcliffe SC Vice Commodore set for epic journey 7th May 2017 will be a very big day for one brave dad and his 13ft dinghy. Ken Fowler, Vice Commodore of Highcliffe SC will be attempting to sail an RS Aero all the way from Land's End to John O'Groats. Posted on 12 Jan Christchurch Harbour Interclub Series overall
Feisty finale with high octane reaches What an awesome way to finish what has been a perfect Harbour Interclub Series. The fearless few who ventured out into Christchurch Harbour yesterday had a blast, in an epic adventure of high octane reaches and challenging beats. Posted on 17 Oct 2016 Christchurch Harbour Interclub Series day 2
39 boats race in beautiful conditions Anyone watching from Mudeford Quay this Sunday morning would have been treated to a beautiful sight. Under perfect blue skies, 39 boats came out to play in Christchurch harbour to continue contesting the annual Interclub harbour challenge. Posted on 3 Oct 2016 Christchurch Harbour Interclub Series day 1
33 dinghies riding on the coattails of an Indian Summer Still riding on the coattails of an Indian Summer, Christchurch Harbour sailors were blessed with glorious sunshine for the first two races of this year's Harbour Interclub series. Posted on 19 Sep 2016 Contender Europeans at Highcliffe overall
All up for grabs on the final day We went into last day of the European Contender Championships with 6 races out of a possible 10 under our belts hoping to catch up on races lost mid week by running 3, quick turnaround, battles. Posted on 10 Sep 2016 Contender Europeans at Highcliffe day 4
Be careful what you wish for We all wanted some wind, something to get our sailors' motors running, a bit of 'champagne sailing', to quote Mr Tagoe, well we got that in spades today. The 13knots that we launched in were up to 20-25knots by the time the course was laid. Posted on 8 Sep 2016 Contender Europeans at Highcliffe day 3
We waited, we tried, we were beaten by the wind Highcliffe SC's roving reporter woke this morning to reports of perfect sunshine and a good steady wind which after yesterday's rather pedestrian racing, was received with great excitement. Posted on 7 Sep 2016 Contender Europeans at Highcliffe day 2
Consistency pays dividends for Langdown If we thought yesterday's 2 races were run in light winds then today pushed that idea to the limit. By 11.30 the D flag was flying on the beach and the race team had sent a sortie out into the bay to see there was even going to be a race or not. Posted on 6 Sep 2016

