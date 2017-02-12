Highcliffe Sailing Club Icicle Open Series - Day 3
Brilliant Barton battles red-hot Rusden and Reid
Sailors are definitely a hardy bunch, not even Sunday morning's glacial conditions deterred our committed competitors. Highcliffe SC iciest Icicle races to date still attracted 25 boats to the start line with the South Coast Journalism team on hand to film the morning's events. So keen were our sailors to race (or to get back into the warm) that virtually the entire fleet were over the line for the start, despite some fabulous attempts at crabbing down the line by the Christchurch and Keyhaven Finn display team. After the general recall, the second start got away cleanly with New (Finn –CSC), Barton (Aero 9 – LTSC) and Hurst (Finn – KYC) arriving at the first mark at the same time. After mucho shouting for water and space, all 3 rounded fairly leaving Barton to accelerate into the distance along the reach up towards Christchurch Priory.
With 2 very broad reaches Barton was unable to extend his lead further, despite the Finns snapping at his heels and managing in the end to complete 3 tours of Christchurch harbour without losing any extra ground to earn himself the line honours. The excitement however, was going on further down the pack, with some tactical racing on show, most significantly between Denison (Finn – CSC) and Hurst who were inseparable throughout right up to the point of finishing the race gunwale to gunwale, crossing the line together and sharing a joint finish in the race results. But, as seems to be the way for this series, it is the Rusden (Radial – HSC) and Reid (Laser – MSC) duo who are calling the shots. Again the pair were red-hot out on the water, sailing hard and never letting the big boys get too far ahead. All their effort translated into 1st and 2nd places respectively after correction. Despite a lengthy lead, Barton was pushed down into 5th after correction leaving Rushworth (OK – CSC) who sailed his socks off to take 3rd place.
In between races, the (freezing cold) race team carried out a rapid re-jig of the course to tighten up the 2 reaches and with an emptying harbour race 6 got under way with little fuss. This time Barton, flew from start to finish, with the less floppy reaches giving him more opportunity to extend his lead. Leading the charge behind was Arnell (Finn - CSC) heading up a mighty Finn procession toward the Priory. Denison again found himself in a sparring match, this time with New, spending race 6 neck and neck right down to the wire finally losing out by just 1 second. The Reid/Rusden battle this time played into Reid's hands as he squeezed every inch of speed out of his boat, but all the effort this time was not quite enough to take the win. After being so close in the last 3 races, Barton finally managed to bag the double of taking line honours and the corrected win leaving Reid to settle for 2nd position and Rusden ending in 3rd.
Overall table sees Rusden sitting 3 points clear at the top, with Reid comfortable in 2nd and Barton nicking in ahead of Barnes (4.7 – CSC) to take 3rd place.
Results after Day 3:
|Pos
|Class
|Club
|Helm
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|Laser Radial
|Highcliffe SC
|James Rusden
|‑2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|‑3
|5
|2nd
|Laser
|Mudeford SC
|Tim Reid
|3
|1
|‑9
|‑11
|2
|2
|8
|3rd
|RS Aero 9
|Lymington Town SC
|Peter Barton
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|3
|2
|5
|1
|11
|4th
|Laser 4.7
|Christchurch SC
|Drew Barnes
|4
|3
|2
|3
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|12
|5th
|Finn
|Christchurch SC
|Jack Arnell
|1
|4
|5
|‑20
|‑8
|4
|14
|6th
|OK
|Christchurch SC
|Andy Rushworth
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|8
|7
|3
|6
|24
|7th
|Finn
|Christchurch SC
|Ray New
|8.5
|8
|‑14
|‑9
|4
|7.5
|28
|8th
|Laser
|Parkstone YC
|Owain Hughes
|5
|6
|10.5
|8
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|29.5
|9th
|Finn
|Keyhaven YC
|Roddy Steel
|‑11
|5
|‑16
|10
|10
|10
|35
|10th
|Finn
|Keyhaven YC
|Simon Moss
|7
|9
|13
|6
|‑17
|‑17
|35
|11th
|Laser Radial
|Highcliffe SC
|Hamish Scott‑Dalgleish
|‑17
|‑15
|4
|14
|7
|15
|40
|12th
|Finn
|Christchurch SC
|Andy Denison
|14
|7
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|15.5
|7.5
|44
|13th
|Finn
|Christchurch SC
|Cy Grisley
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|12
|4
|13
|16
|45
|14th
|Finn
|Keyhaven YC
|Hurst
|13
|‑19
|10.5
|12
|‑15.5
|13
|48.5
|15th
|Laser
|Highcliffe SC
|Dave Burrows
|‑21
|11
|‑21
|16
|12
|14
|53
|16th
|Europe
|Highcliffe SC
|Pete Bell
|8.5
|12
|17
|25
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|62.5
|17th
|Finn
|Christchurch SC
|Alex Atkins
|12
|10
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|19
|DNF
|65
|18th
|Finn
|Christchurch SC
|Richard Phillips
|15
|17
|15
|‑18
|18
|‑19
|65
|19th
|Laser Radial
|Highcliffe SC
|John Phelps
|16
|16
|18
|17
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|67
|20th
|Laser Radial
|Christchurch SC
|Keith Mitchell
|18
|13
|20
|19
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|70
|21st
|Laser
|Highcliffe SC
|Pete Emerson
|20
|14
|‑24
|‑21
|20
|18
|72
|22nd
|RS Aero 7
|Highcliffe SC
|Graham Platt
|‑22
|20
|‑22
|22
|21
|21
|84
|23rd
|RS Vision
|Christchurch SC
|Richard Beasley
|19
|23
|23
|‑24
|‑24
|20
|85
|24th
|Laser Radial
|Highcliffe SC
|Lorrian Wells
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNF
|DNC
|6
|12
|86
|25th
|Finn
|Christchurch SC
|Steve Hayles
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|6
|5
|DNC
|DNC
|93
|26th
|Laser
|
|R. Annett
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|11
|9
|102
|27th
|Solo
|Spinnaker SC
|Andy Hyland
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|7
|15
|DNC
|DNC
|104
|28th
|RS Aero 7
|Highcliffe SC
|Ken Fowler
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|14
|11
|107
|29th
|RS Feva XL
|Highcliffe SC
|Alex&Jane Gibson
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|22
|5
|109
|30th
|Laser Radial
|Christchurch SC
|Jenny Barnes
|10
|22
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|114
|31st
|Finn
|Christchurch SC
|Rory Barnes
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|19
|13
|DNC
|DNC
|114
|32nd
|Laser
|Mudeford SC
|Tom Reid
|6
|DNF
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|115
|33rd
|Laser
|Christchurch SC
|Jack Acton
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|9
|DNF
|115
|34th
|Laser 4.7
|Christchurch SC
|Sue Hayes
|24
|18
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|124
|35th
|Laser Radial
|Christchurch SC
|Richard Hunt
|23
|21
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|126
|36th
|Laser Radial
|Highcliffe SC
|Gary Woodley
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|25
|23
|DNC
|DNC
|130
|37th
|Laser
|
|
|26
|24
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|132
|38th
|Laser 4.7
|Christchurch SC
|Ann Hadley
|25
|25
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|132
|39th
|Laser 4.7
|Christchurch SC
|Sophie Walker
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|23
|DNC
|146
|40th
|Laser
|RNSA
|Stan Laurenson‑Batten
|DNF
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|151
The last 2 Icicle Open races of the series will take place February 26th at 11am. Further information can be found at www.highcliffesailing.co.uk.