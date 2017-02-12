Highcliffe Sailing Club Icicle Open Series - Day 3

by Sarah Desjonqueres today at 1:06 pm

Brilliant Barton battles red-hot Rusden and Reid

Sailors are definitely a hardy bunch, not even Sunday morning's glacial conditions deterred our committed competitors. Highcliffe SC iciest Icicle races to date still attracted 25 boats to the start line with the South Coast Journalism team on hand to film the morning's events. So keen were our sailors to race (or to get back into the warm) that virtually the entire fleet were over the line for the start, despite some fabulous attempts at crabbing down the line by the Christchurch and Keyhaven Finn display team. After the general recall, the second start got away cleanly with New (Finn –CSC), Barton (Aero 9 – LTSC) and Hurst (Finn – KYC) arriving at the first mark at the same time. After mucho shouting for water and space, all 3 rounded fairly leaving Barton to accelerate into the distance along the reach up towards Christchurch Priory.

With 2 very broad reaches Barton was unable to extend his lead further, despite the Finns snapping at his heels and managing in the end to complete 3 tours of Christchurch harbour without losing any extra ground to earn himself the line honours. The excitement however, was going on further down the pack, with some tactical racing on show, most significantly between Denison (Finn – CSC) and Hurst who were inseparable throughout right up to the point of finishing the race gunwale to gunwale, crossing the line together and sharing a joint finish in the race results. But, as seems to be the way for this series, it is the Rusden (Radial – HSC) and Reid (Laser – MSC) duo who are calling the shots. Again the pair were red-hot out on the water, sailing hard and never letting the big boys get too far ahead. All their effort translated into 1st and 2nd places respectively after correction. Despite a lengthy lead, Barton was pushed down into 5th after correction leaving Rushworth (OK – CSC) who sailed his socks off to take 3rd place.

In between races, the (freezing cold) race team carried out a rapid re-jig of the course to tighten up the 2 reaches and with an emptying harbour race 6 got under way with little fuss. This time Barton, flew from start to finish, with the less floppy reaches giving him more opportunity to extend his lead. Leading the charge behind was Arnell (Finn - CSC) heading up a mighty Finn procession toward the Priory. Denison again found himself in a sparring match, this time with New, spending race 6 neck and neck right down to the wire finally losing out by just 1 second. The Reid/Rusden battle this time played into Reid's hands as he squeezed every inch of speed out of his boat, but all the effort this time was not quite enough to take the win. After being so close in the last 3 races, Barton finally managed to bag the double of taking line honours and the corrected win leaving Reid to settle for 2nd position and Rusden ending in 3rd.

Overall table sees Rusden sitting 3 points clear at the top, with Reid comfortable in 2nd and Barton nicking in ahead of Barnes (4.7 – CSC) to take 3rd place.

Results after Day 3:

Pos Class Club Helm R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st Laser Radial Highcliffe SC James Rusden ‑2 2 1 1 1 ‑3 5 2nd Laser Mudeford SC Tim Reid 3 1 ‑9 ‑11 2 2 8 3rd RS Aero 9 Lymington Town SC Peter Barton (DNC) (DNC) 3 2 5 1 11 4th Laser 4.7 Christchurch SC Drew Barnes 4 3 2 3 (DNC) (DNC) 12 5th Finn Christchurch SC Jack Arnell 1 4 5 ‑20 ‑8 4 14 6th OK Christchurch SC Andy Rushworth (DNC) (DNC) 8 7 3 6 24 7th Finn Christchurch SC Ray New 8.5 8 ‑14 ‑9 4 7.5 28 8th Laser Parkstone YC Owain Hughes 5 6 10.5 8 (DNC) (DNC) 29.5 9th Finn Keyhaven YC Roddy Steel ‑11 5 ‑16 10 10 10 35 10th Finn Keyhaven YC Simon Moss 7 9 13 6 ‑17 ‑17 35 11th Laser Radial Highcliffe SC Hamish Scott‑Dalgleish ‑17 ‑15 4 14 7 15 40 12th Finn Christchurch SC Andy Denison 14 7 (DNC) (DNC) 15.5 7.5 44 13th Finn Christchurch SC Cy Grisley (DNC) (DNC) 12 4 13 16 45 14th Finn Keyhaven YC Hurst 13 ‑19 10.5 12 ‑15.5 13 48.5 15th Laser Highcliffe SC Dave Burrows ‑21 11 ‑21 16 12 14 53 16th Europe Highcliffe SC Pete Bell 8.5 12 17 25 (DNC) (DNC) 62.5 17th Finn Christchurch SC Alex Atkins 12 10 (DNC) (DNC) 19 DNF 65 18th Finn Christchurch SC Richard Phillips 15 17 15 ‑18 18 ‑19 65 19th Laser Radial Highcliffe SC John Phelps 16 16 18 17 (DNF) (DNC) 67 20th Laser Radial Christchurch SC Keith Mitchell 18 13 20 19 (DNC) (DNC) 70 21st Laser Highcliffe SC Pete Emerson 20 14 ‑24 ‑21 20 18 72 22nd RS Aero 7 Highcliffe SC Graham Platt ‑22 20 ‑22 22 21 21 84 23rd RS Vision Christchurch SC Richard Beasley 19 23 23 ‑24 ‑24 20 85 24th Laser Radial Highcliffe SC Lorrian Wells (DNC) (DNC) DNF DNC 6 12 86 25th Finn Christchurch SC Steve Hayles (DNC) (DNC) 6 5 DNC DNC 93 26th Laser R. Annett (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 11 9 102 27th Solo Spinnaker SC Andy Hyland (DNC) (DNC) 7 15 DNC DNC 104 28th RS Aero 7 Highcliffe SC Ken Fowler (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 14 11 107 29th RS Feva XL Highcliffe SC Alex&Jane Gibson (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 22 5 109 30th Laser Radial Christchurch SC Jenny Barnes 10 22 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 114 31st Finn Christchurch SC Rory Barnes (DNC) (DNC) 19 13 DNC DNC 114 32nd Laser Mudeford SC Tom Reid 6 DNF (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 115 33rd Laser Christchurch SC Jack Acton (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 9 DNF 115 34th Laser 4.7 Christchurch SC Sue Hayes 24 18 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 124 35th Laser Radial Christchurch SC Richard Hunt 23 21 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 126 36th Laser Radial Highcliffe SC Gary Woodley (DNC) (DNC) 25 23 DNC DNC 130 37th Laser 26 24 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 132 38th Laser 4.7 Christchurch SC Ann Hadley 25 25 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 132 39th Laser 4.7 Christchurch SC Sophie Walker (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 23 DNC 146 40th Laser RNSA Stan Laurenson‑Batten DNF (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 151

The last 2 Icicle Open races of the series will take place February 26th at 11am. Further information can be found at www.highcliffesailing.co.uk.