CoastWaterSports 2014
World Match Racing Tour Geographe Bay Cup - Overall

by John Roberson today at 11:51 am 11-13 February 2017
World Match Racing Tour Geographe Bay Cup day 3 © John Roberson

Gilmour and Jerwood qualify for Sweden

Western Australian skipper David Gilmour survived strong competition and very unpredictable conditions on the third and final day, to win the Geographe Bay Cup. Another local skipper, Matt Jerwood finished up, so both these team qualify for Match Cup Sweden in Marstrand, a championship level event on the World Match Racing Tour.

David Gilmour commented "we were very happy that most of our racing was in the stronger winds of the first two days, because today's fickle conditions were very difficult to handle." He and his team only had one race today against Mans Holmberg, which they won, coming back after a poor start.

Today's racing started promptly, with a steady but light breeze of less than 10 knots, but this faded out after a couple of hours, making the race committee's job very difficult. By sheer perseverance and some swift course adjustments they managed to complete the round robin, and get a fair result.

Despite the light and shifty winds there were a few moments of drama during the day, with Olympic silver medallist Olivia Price, sailing with Evan Walker, falling overboard during a gybe. Some strong swimming and quick crew work got her back on board without losing the lead. The last time she abandoned ship was in the final of the women's match racing at the 2012 Olympics in England.

Torvar Mirsky just missed out of qualifying, finishing third, having been level with Jerwood on seven points, but losing second place on a countback. First overseas entry was Sweden's Mans Holmberg who finished fourth, beating Sydney's Evan Walker on a countback.

The next event on the World Match Racing Tour is the Perth Match Cup, another Tour level event from 16th to 18th March, followed immediately by championship level event Match Cup Australia, with both events hosted by the Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club on the Swan River.

Overall Results:

1 David Gilmour (AUS) 8pts
2 Matt Jerwood (AUS) 7pts
3 Torvar Mirsky (AUS) 7pts
4 Mans Holmberg (SWE) 6pts
5 Evan Walker (AUS) 6pts
6 Lachy Gilmour (AUS) 4pts
7 Harry Price (AUS) 3pts
8 Gemma Jones (NZL) 2pts
9 Will Dargaville (AUS) 1pt
10 Robert Gibbs (AUS) 0.5pts

European Match Race Tour Event 1
French young guns take early lead French Skipper Simon Bertheau won the opening event of the European Tour ahead of Dejan Presen from Slovenia and the Russian Vladimir Liparvski. The multiple Olympian Christian Binder from Austria and the Croatian Pavle Kostov were tied in fourth place. Posted today at 6:53 am WMRT Geographe Bay Cup day 2
David Gilmour still leads, but under pressure Though David Gilmour still leads the Geographe Bay Cup, he is no longer undefeated and is under pressure with three other skippers just one point behind him. Posted on 12 Feb WMRT Geographe Bay Cup day 1
David Gilmour leads after action packed day afloat David Gilmour and his team are top of the leaderboard at the Geographe Bay Cup on the World Match Racing Tour, after what was a short but action packed session on the water. Posted on 11 Feb World Sailing invites bids
For 2018-2020 Match Racing Championships World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, has opened the bidding process for its titled Youth and Women's Match Racing World Championships for 2018-2020 as well as the 2018 Nations Cup. Posted on 10 Feb Clagett/Oakcliff Match Race regatta
Dates announced for 2017 event In 2016, the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta and Oakcliff Sailing Center in Oyster Bay NY along with The Waterfront Center, joined forces to create the Clagett/Oakcliff Match Race regatta for disabled sailors. Posted on 5 Feb Sehested brings Danish Dynamite to WMRT
2017 Tour Card for EWII Racing Nicolai Sehested is known as the hard hitting, 'never back down from a good fight' skipper with the biggest smile. With a new team name, EWII Racing and Nicolai Sehested from Denmark are back with a Tour Card for the 2017 season of the WMRT. Posted on 4 Feb Warren Jones International Youth Regatta overall
Chris Steele's team win the battle of the ditch The 15th Warren Jones International Youth Regatta came to a conclusion in perfect sailing conditions late on Friday afternoon as the sun was setting on Perth Waters in front of the City of Perth skyline. Posted on 4 Feb Warren Jones International Youth Regatta day 4
Semi-final pairings go down to the wire The semi-final placings went down to the wire at the 2017 Warren Jones International Youth Regatta. Racing started on time at 1230hrs on the now familiar shifty Easterly course in 5 - 8 knots with streaky puffs and plenty of taxing shifts. Posted on 3 Feb Warren Jones International Youth Regatta day 3
Kiwis on the front foot in Perth Finally on the third day of racing at the Warren Jones International Youth Regatta in Perth Waters, the sun returned and a full day of 8 flights of Round Robin 2 racing were completed. Posted on 2 Feb Warren Jones International Youth Regatta day 2
Another testing day in Perth Another testing day on Perth Waters at the Warren Jones International Youth Regatta. More persistent rain showers, overcast skies and light and patchy 5 - 10 knot breeze from an E/SE direction. Posted on 1 Feb

Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb
