Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 1
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Rooster Streaker Padded Toestrap - Pair
Rooster Streaker Padded Toestrap - Pair
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

County Cooler at Notts County Sailing Club - East Midlands Mini Series part 1

by David Eberlin today at 11:39 am 11-12 February 2017
Grahame Newton wins the County Cooler at Notts County © David Eberlin

The County Cooler at Notts County Sailing Club this weekend certainly lived up to its name, maximum temperatures of 2 degrees celcius or so and a biting wind, no-one came in feeling warm, but the clean wind on both days made for some good close racing, and after two days of racing 6 points separated the top five dinghies, who were all visitors from Staunton Harold SC.

There were 34 entries, a pleasing entry for a first event in freezing February, sailors from five clubs taking part, including Staunton Harold, Northampton, Nottingham and Trent Valley.

Saturday saw racing start around 11am with two back to back races, in lightish northerly winds, it sleeted at times with an air temperature of 2'C. Nigel & Di Peperdine won the first race in an RS200, Rich Pepperdine won the second race in his Solo, and after a late lunch Sam Jones the third in his laser.

Sunday wasn't any warmer, and was capped with continuous rain putting a few less hardy (or is it sensible?) folk off. The first race was won by Rach Rhodes and Simon Forbes in their Scorpion and for the final race yet another helm won, with Corey Newton taking first on handicap in his Supernova.

A start during the County Cooler at Notts County - photo © David Eberlin
A start during the County Cooler at Notts County - photo © David Eberlin

In the final results it was Grahame Newton who took the honours in a laser with a constant string of seconds and thirds, showing you don't need to win races to win overall but be consistent.

The first Notts County boat was Andrew Farmer and Rebecca Ogden in a Flying 15, followed by John Hobson in a Aero 7. Paul Moughtin-Leay (Staunton) was the first junior in 9th place.

The Windsurfers saw Kevin Clark win all five races with Barry Collins second, both from Notts County SC.

Kevin Clark wins the windsurfing in the County Cooler at Notts County - photo © David Eberlin
Kevin Clark wins the windsurfing in the County Cooler at Notts County - photo © David Eberlin

The second part of the series takes place at Staunton Harold SC (Staunton Blaster) on 25/26th February, details at www.shsc.org.uk/sailing/sailing-calendar/staunton-blaster.aspx

More photos at ncsc.org.uk/2017/02/12/county-cooler-report

Related Articles

County Cooler and Staunton Blaster preview
A new mini series in the East Midlands Staunton Harold Sailing Club have had a blaster weekend for some years, and Notts County Sailing Club were looking to do some racing in the closed season, so after some liaison (to prevent clashes) an idea was born. Posted on 2 Feb Notts County SC First of Year Race
A large turnout with everything from an Optimist to a Flying 15 The traditional Notts County First of the Year Race for the Goeff Parker Memorial trophy and Phil Davis Cup saw a large 37 craft turnout, with everything from an Optimist to a Flying 15. This was all the more surprising as it was a very chilly 5'C. Posted on 2 Jan Notts County Winter Series Overall
Concludes with the traditional pre-Christmas fuddle Nottinghamshire County (NCSC) concluded their eight day long winter series on the 18th of December, the final day's racing being accompanied by the traditional pre-Christmas fuddle bringing down plenty of spectating members to join the sailors. Posted on 21 Dec 2016 Notts County First of Year Race preview
Racing for the Geoff Parker Memorial Trophy Notts County Sailing Club is again holding its First of the Year Race on 1st January 2017, open to dinghies (under PYN 912) and windsurfers (Raceboard 7.5) with the Geoff Parker Memorial Trophy and Phil Davis challenge up for grabs. Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Open Frostbite at Notts County
Racing starts Sunday, open to visitors Our Frostbite Series at Notts County Sailing Club east of Nottingham is open to visitors. The series starts this Sunday 30th October and runs for 8 weeks to the 18th December. Posted on 28 Oct 2016 RS400s at Notts County
21 teams races in P&B and Allen sponsored event The Notts County Sailing Club RS400 open part of the Magic Marine Northern Championships, saw 21 entries. The event was sponsored by Pinnell & Bax and Allen Brothers who provided some great prizes. Posted on 18 Sep 2016 Solos at Notts County
Rooster Midlands Circuit round 8 On 10th September 2016, Notts County Sailing Club hosted the 8th round of the Solo dinghy Rooster Midland Series. Twenty two boats entered despite it being a wet day with light and variable winds forecast. Posted on 12 Sep 2016 Try Sailing Day at Notts County
Nearly 150 potential sailors brave the breeze Notts County Sailing Club celebrated the Olympic sailing success (2 golds and 1 silver) with a successful Try Sailing day in conjunction with the RYA (Royal Yachting Association) over the weekend. Posted on 23 Aug 2016 Hansa TT at Notts County
6th event in the National Series The annual Hansa meeting at Nott's County Sailing Club, part of the Northern Series, took place on 20th July. The weather was just about perfect, though a little hot at 28-30degC, there was a pleasant cooling breeze, peaking at 17mph. Posted on 23 Jul 2016 Topper Midland Championships at Notts County
The under 13s are creeping up the fleet The International Topper Class Association's UK Midlands Nationals, sponsored by Dinghy Rope and Adidas, were held at Notts Country Sailing Club on the 9th-10th July. Posted on 12 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Notts County Sailing Club Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County Sailing Club- 6 May to 7 May Notts County Sailing Club Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County Sailing Club- 27 May to 29 May Notts County Sailing Club Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County Sailing Club- 2 Jul Notts County Sailing Club Topper and Laser 4.7 Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County Sailing Club- 22 Jul Notts County Sailing Club Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County Sailing Club- 2 Sep Notts County Sailing Club RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County Sailing Club- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Notts County Sailing Club Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County Sailing Club- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County Sailing Club Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County Sailing Club- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy