Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Rain and Sun 470 Cover
Rain and Sun 470 Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

470 Australian National Championships at Wangi RSL Amateur Sailing Club

by Megan McKay today at 7:17 am 10-12 February 2017

Rio Silver Medallists, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan have won the 470 Australian National Championships held at Wangi RSL Amateur Sailing Club on Lake Macquarie from 10-12 February. The Women's title was won by 2016 Olympian Carrie Smith and crew Amelia Catt.

As NSW sweltered in the heat, the sailors enjoyed some mixed conditions over the regatta, with strong seabreezes coming in across the weekend.

"We've had some really good seabreezes," said Ryan at the conclusion of racing on Sunday. "It was really warm, but the racing was very close and quite interesting and we all really enjoyed it."

For Belcher and Ryan it was the first time they had sailed together in a 470 on Ryan's home waters of Lake Macquarie.

"It was a really good week for us," said Belcher. "We didn't have a lot of preparation, but to come away with another national championship win was a good achievement.

"We're really enjoying how the 470 fleet is progressing, and it's great to be able to spend some time with some of the younger sailors. That's our focus this year."

Meanwhile Rio 2016 Olympian Carrie Smith teamed up with Amelia Catt for the event. The pair finished second overall, and won the women's national title.

"It was a great event," said Smith. "Unfortunately I didn't have Jaime crewing with me, but I had a great time with Amelia. We came away with a second overall and the national title for the girls, which we were pretty happy with."

2017 AUS 470 Nationals - WrapPosted by Australian Sailing Team on Sunday, 12 February 2017

The event attracted a fleet of 10 boats, and included several Australian Sailing Team and Squad members including the Conway brothers, Patrick and Alexander (fourth place), and Victoria's Tom Klemens and Tim Hannah (fifth place). Chris Charlwood and Josh Dawson were the first juniors and finished third overall. Olympic 470 coach, 'medal-maker' Victor Kovalenko was also at the event working with the athletes.

The Sailor Girl gets sailing too! (from Nic Douglass)

I took part in the 470 Nationals over the weekend, sailing with my Dad. We were not as prepared as the coached squad of nine boats, but we were keen. Dad was possibly double the age of any other sailor, and had never crewed, and I had not been on a 470 for five years. We were seriously under done, but we were on site to support the class that continually gives back to Australian Sailing.

The Sailor Girl at the 2017 Australian 470 Nationals - photo © Beau Outteridge
The Sailor Girl at the 2017 Australian 470 Nationals - photo © Beau Outteridge

I have to say that I was seriously impressed by the quality of the squad from around Australia that were taking part to push the winners in the Men's, silver medallists Mat Belcher and Will Ryan, and Australian Olympic representative Carrie Smith, with stand in crew, Amelia Catt in the women's.

I caught up with both the men and female winning skippers, and gave Emma Baillie, a crew from the Queensland Academy of Sport the chance to interview me (as promised).

Thanks to all for having us, for the camaraderie, and the tips all weekend. My boat is still for sale, and I have to say she performed brilliantly this weekend keeping us in touch even when we were so under prepared.

Cheers, Sailor Girl

Related Articles

Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta overall
Close racing in light winds wrap up the event The tussle for medals came down to the wire on the final day of the Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta as the inaugural event wrapped up in Auckland today. Posted on 6 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta day 2
Young sailors step into Olympic classes Transitioning from youth sailing classes to Olympic classes is a big focus for youngsters competing in the inaugural Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta hosted by Murrays Bay Sailing Club this weekend. Posted on 5 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta day 1
Olympians and budding sailors come together Sailors of all ages from across New Zealand and overseas took to the water for the start of the inaugural Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta which kicked off on Auckland's North Shore today. Posted on 4 Feb Six Miami medals for Britain
As first 2017 World Cup concludes Britain's sailors concluded their first World Cup regatta of the 2020 cycle with a six-medal haul as the Sailing World Cup Miami drew to a close on Biscayne Bay on Sunday (29 January). Posted on 30 Jan World Cup Series Miami overall
Hitting the high notes When the pressure was at fever pitch in the final race and the proverbial lights of a live worldwide broadcast at its brightest, Zegers and teammate Annaloes van Veen displayed incredible poise to grab the Women's 470 title. Posted on 30 Jan World Cup Series Miami day 5
Shifty conditions make Medal Races a test of nerve With the World Cup Series secure going into the Medal Race, 49er sailors Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (GBR) sailed a clean race and largely stayed out of the fray. Posted on 29 Jan World Cup Series Miami day 4
Grael and Kunze show their mettle For Brazil's Martine Soffiati Grael and Kahena Kunze, the fourth day of the 2017 World Cup Series Miami presented by Sunbrella started on a sour note, with a 14th in a 16-boat 49erFX fleet. Posted on 28 Jan World Cup Series Miami day 3
Minimising risk key on 'crazy' Biscayne Bay For Swiss RS:X sailor Mateo Sanz Lanz, success on the third day of racing at the 2017 World Series Cup Miami presented by Sunbrella was as much about what he didn't do as what he did do. Posted on 27 Jan World Cup Series Miami day 2
Shaking off the Rio rust Even sailors who have committed in advance to another campaign traditionally take some time away from the sport after the Olympic Games. The question is usually how much time is needed to refresh the batteries without getting too stale. Posted on 26 Jan World Cup Series Miami day 1
New partnerships prove productive on opening day The 49er class has never been a bastion of consistency. The overpowered skiff is challenging to sail, and because it accelerates so quickly in the smallest increase in wind speed, lead changes are frequent. Posted on 25 Jan

Upcoming Events

Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy