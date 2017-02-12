Please select your home edition
Edition
Gill 20off100 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
RS Venture KEEL
RS Venture KEEL
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Alive just short of record in 91st Bruny Island Race

by Peter Campbell today at 9:53 am 12 February 2017
Alive at the start of the Bruny Island Race, just before hoisting her huge white spinnaker ad hurtling down the Derwent at 25 knots © Jimmy Emms

Tasmania's fastest ocean racing yacht, the Reichel/Pugh 66, Alive, early last evening fell just short of breaking the record the 89 nautical mile Bruny Island Race, Australia's oldest inshore/offshore yacht race.

First held by the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania in 1898, this was the 91st edition, with races missed during the war years.

The powerful Alive, owned by Derwent Sailing Squadron member Phil Turner and skippered by fellow club member Duncan Hine, crossed the finish line off Hobart's Battery Point at 5:44:17pm on Saturday, just under 12 minutes outside the race record.

The New Zealand maxi yacht Konica Minolta set the record of 8 hours 02 minutes and 59 seconds in the 2005 Brun Island Race.

However, just missing the race record was compensated by excellent results for Alive on handicap, winning both the IRC and PHS categories on corrected time.

"I can see where we could have picked up those 10 minutes or so to break the record," Duncan Hine said after finishing the long day/night race that started at 9.30am on Saturday.

"We got away to great start, carrying our big spinnaker in the strong north-westerly breeze, hitting a boatspeed of 25 knots or more.

"At the bottom of the Channel near Partridge Island we got some really heavy gusts, 40 knots, before sailing to windward for most of the final 40 nautical miles."

Alive, which is normally based In Queensland or in South-East Asia where owner Turner lives, has remained in Tasmania following the Sydney Hobart, especially to compete in the Bruny Island Race. On 2 January, Alive won line honours in the iconic King of the Derwent race.

Alive will sail to Sydney shortly to contest the Australian Yachting Championships in March while on the more distant horizons is the Melbourne to Osaka (Japan) double-handed Race in 2018.

Duncan Hine and Phil Turner will handle the 66-footer on the 5,500 nautical mile race. Alive did not contest the premier AMS category of the Bruny Island race, with victory going to the 32-year-old wooden boat Intrigue, skippered by 81-year-old Hobart yachtsman Don Calvert.

The Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania today confirmed Intrigue as the AMS handicap winner of the Bruny Island Race which circumnavigates the elongated island south of Hobart.

In a demanding race for the fleet of 15, winds reached in excess of 40 knots, at others times falling away to near nothing.

Built of Huon pine and other Tasmania's notable boat-building timers in an apple shed down the Huon, south of Hobart, in 1984, Intrigue has now won a major handicap division of the 89 nautical mile Bruny Island race for a record 11th time since 1985.

Don Calvert has skippered Intrigue in all but two of her 11 wins, his son David skippering her twice. David was among the crew who sailed the boat in this year's race.

"This was a typical Bruny race... you always get plenty of variety (in sailing conditions)," Don Calvert said yesterday, recalling his wild broach in a 25-knot gust at the start on Saturday morning. "We had flukey conditions in the Channel and winds of 35 knots near the bottom of Bruny when we were vying for second place in fleet with Tilt."

The Fork in the Road was one of several spectacular broaches when 25 knot westerly gust hit the fleet just after the start - photo © Jimmy Emms
The Fork in the Road was one of several spectacular broaches when 25 knot westerly gust hit the fleet just after the start - photo © Jimmy Emms

Intrigue won the AMS category, the premier handicap division, from Stewart Geeves' Footloose, a Young 88, by just over 12 minutes. Third place went Cromarty Magellan, Richard Grant's Knoop 39.

Line honours winner, and near record-breaker Alive scooped the other two handicap categories in an impressive result by the Reichel Pugh 66 owned by Philip Turner and skippered by Duncan Hine. She was not entered in the AMS category.

Alive won IRC from Intrigue and Tilt, Peter Cretan's Martens 40, which finished second in fleet.

In the open PHS category, Alive won outright from Footloose and Tilt.

Related Articles

Hobart Combined Clubs Channel Race
Gale force winds slash the fleet Gale force northerly winds gusting to 50 knots on the River Derwent and in the D'Entrecasteaux Channel today played havoc with Hobart yachts in their first long race of the season, forcing half the fleet to retire from the Channel Race. Posted on 11 Oct 2016 Opening Day on the Derwent
Massive fleet in historic Sullivan's Cove Hobart boat owners, their crew and families celebrated the Opening Day of the 136th Yachting Season the River Derwent today with a massive fleet of more than 250 craft saluting the Governor of Tasmania, Professor Kate Warner. Posted on 8 Oct 2016 Hutchins School joins Hobart's SB20 fleet
Significant contribution to youth sailing in Tasmania The Hutchins School for boys in Hobart yesterday made another significant contribution to youth sailing in Tasmania when it launched two SB20 one-design sports boats for its esteemed Sailing Academy. Posted on 25 Sep 2016 Tasmania Winter Series
120 year old yacht still winning on Hobart's River Derwent Bronzewing, coming up to the 121st anniversary of her launching in 1895, today won the final race for Division 3 of the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania's Winter Series on the River Derwent. Posted on 29 Aug 2016 Sir Thomas Lipton Trophy
At the 178th Royal Hobart Regatta Hobart yachtsman Nat Morgan and his crew of Hot August Night should be celebrating their Royal Hobart Regatta Combined Clubs Harbour Race today with a good old cuppa. Posted on 8 Feb 2016 90th Bruny Island Race
Intrigue's line honours upset in Tasmania Senior Hobart yachtsman Don Calvert has achieved another outstanding result with his Castro 40, Intrigue, this morning outsailing bigger yachts to take line honours in the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania's 90th Bruny Island Race. Posted on 7 Feb 2016 Pascoe claims 2.4mR world crown
After a dominant display in Hobart Megan Pascoe rounded off a dominant display of racing to claim her first 2.4mR World Championship title in Hobart, Australia, this weekend. Posted on 10 Jan 2016 2.4mR Worlds at Hobart overall
Great Britain's Megan Pascoe wins Disabled British sailor Megan Pascoe has won the 2016 World Championship for the International 2.4mR single-handed yacht with two final races to sail today. Posted on 10 Jan 2016 Dragon Prince Philip Cup overall
Nonagenarian sailor fights back Helming a one-design class keelboat such as an International Dragon in blustery winds south-westerly winds of 25 knots plus of wind and a choppy sea can be daunting for many skippers. Posted on 10 Jan 2016 Dragon Prince Philip Cup day 3
11th title to Nick Rogers Tasmanian yachtsman Nick Rogers today eclipsed his own record in the Prince Philip Cup for the classic International Dragon class by provisionally winning the prestigious Cup for the 11th time. Posted on 8 Jan 2016

Upcoming Events

Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy