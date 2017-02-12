Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Solent Cruising Companion
Solent Cruising Companion
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Blithfield Barrel Series Round 4

by Chris Martin today at 8:51 pm 12 February 2017

A fleet of 37 boats assembled at Blithfield SC to contest the final round of the Barrel series. Normally commentators try to talk up the conditions to try and make the sailing sound appealing, but to be perfectly honest the conditions this weekend could only be described as foul with ferocious gusts and a definite tinge of snow amongst the driving drizzle.

Geoff Wright and his hardy team set out to set the course and under black flag both flights got away cleanly. There was more than a hint port off the line and the left side was certainly the place to be. The enforced absence of Christian Birrel and Tom Pygall had made their position vulnerable, and several teams were looking for an opportunity to pounce. However it was a wild card entry in the form of Mike Senior who took line honours sailing Chris Gould's Merlin Rocket with Chris in the front due the the also enforced absence of Nick Broomhall to crew his Osprey. Matt Biggs and Andy Davis hung in second place and it was the GP14 or Fergus Barnham and Andy Hunter who took third.

Team Tatton once again did us proud in the galley serving up a much needed hot lunch for the frozen safety crews and not much less cold sailors!

There was a slight air of reluctance to exit the clubhouse for race two, but most boats were out there on the line for the start. The line and beat were significantly squarer as the wind direction seemed more steady, but the gusts were no less ferocious at times. Once again the Merlins were in strong form and this time Matt and Taxi did what they needed to do and took line honours, with Mike and Chris second and Fergus and Andy again third.

Overall Christian Barrel and Tom Pygall in Tom's Merlin were not challenged in their absence and retained their hold on the Barrel for 2017. Matt Biggs and Andy Davies came in second, and in a familiar position from this weekend Fergus Barnham and Andy Hunter came in third in the GP14.

Thanks to all our sponsors, Freedom Brewery, HD Sails (this weekends sponsor), Dinghytec, Birmingham Dinghy Services and Creation Covers. Thanks also to all the OOD's, Safety Crews, Team Tatton in the galley and everyone from the club who did something to help. We look forward to seeing everyone again later this year. Full results are on the club website.

Related Articles

Blithfield Barrel Series final round preview
Birrell and Pygall hold a slender lead, but it could all change The last round of the Blithfield Barrel takes place on Sunday 12th February. Hopefully by then the storms will have abated but not to the extent that we have no wind! Posted on 5 Feb Blithfield Barrel Series round 3
Fog leads to Steve moonlighting After the gales over the Christmas period that wreaked havoc in the dinghy park, a quiet day was forecast for the Barrel with the tantalising hope that the stronger winds forecast for Monday might come through early. Posted on 8 Jan Blithfield Barrel Series round 3 preview
Club team looking forward to providing a great sail The third round of the Blithfield Barrel takes place this Sunday. Races are at 12:00 and 14:00, and entry for the day is £15. PRO Steve Watson and his team will be looking to provide a great sail whatever the conditions. Posted on 4 Jan Blithfield Barrel Series round 2
Crisp conditions in a cold North Easterly The second round of the Barrel series took place on Sunday. Crisp conditions were the order of the day, a cold north easterly blowing diagonally across the lake. It looked deceptively calm from the clubhouse shore! Posted on 6 Dec 2016 Blithfield Barrel Series round 2 preview
Racing on Sunday 4th December Last round we had a great sail despite the poor forecast, though at the time of writing it looks like a nice force 2-3 for next weekend - a lot can happen between now and then but fingers crossed! Posted on 30 Nov 2016 Blithfield Barrel Series round 1
A bit of everything with tactical beats and runs 48 boats made the trip for the first round of the Barrel series. The disappointing forecast was proved totally wrong for the first race as we launched into a rather pleasant force 3. Posted on 16 Nov 2016 Blithfield Barrel Series starts next Sunday
All monohulls with PY greater than 860 welcome The first round of the Barrel series at Blithfield starts on Sunday 13th November - that's next Sunday! All monohulls with a PY greater than 860 are welcome. Posted on 6 Nov 2016 OK Inlands at Blithfield
Bradburn prevails in light and shift breeze 22 OKs and one almost OK made their way to Blithfield Sailing Club for the Inland Championship over the weekend of the 8th and 9th of October. The weather was sunny and a little nippy and the wind was undecided on which direction and strength it was. Posted on 11 Oct 2016 OK Inlands at Blithfield preview
Grand Tour series recommences After a break of seven weeks the OK Dinghy Grand Tour series recommences with the Inland Championships in Staffordshire over the weekend of 8th and 9th October. Posted on 1 Oct 2016 Merlin Rocket Inlands at Blithfield
48 boats make the trip for a fresh weekend Blithfield SC hosted the Merlin Rocket Inland Championships, sponsored by Nautilus Yachting, over last weekend. 48 boats made the trip for what the various meteorological models were indicating to be a fresh weekend. Posted on 26 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy