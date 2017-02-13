GET PREPARED FOR THE SAILING SEASON Dinghy Rope offer great prices and fast delivery. Let us help prepare you and your boat for the best possible start to the sailing season.

FOR YOU Treat yourself to some new sailing gear for 2017.

Z hik Superwarm Socks Keep your feet warm on the coldest days £39 Z hik P2 PFD Buoyancy Aid Ultra light weight and sits close to the body for comfort £99 W inter Grip Gloves Thermal sailing gloves with excellent grip for a bargain price £4.99

O ptimum Time Sailing Watch All the features you need from a sailing watch in a number of colours £48 - £39.95 Aquapac 7 Litre Dry Bag Tough and simple 7 litre dry bag, ideal for transporting bulky loads when wet £12.99 Z hik Aroshell Spray Top Spray top for full wet weather protection combined with minimalist style £195 - £189

FOR YOUR BOAT Have you checked your boat over during the winter?

M cLube Hull Speed Polish Polish that deep cleans and protects your boats hull £35 - £31.50 H awk Wind Indicators By far the most popular wind indicators From £9.95 H arken Blocks Various shapes, sizes and styles of Harken Blocks available at Dinghy Rope From £9.73

D eck Bushes Add some colour to your boat for 2017 From £7.24 T iller Extensions Various lengths and colours available From £32.99 C lamcleats Wide range including plastic and metal From £2.35

RYA SUZUKI

DINGHY SHOW Come and see us at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show on the 4th and 5th March. We're in the West Hall on stand F14, near to the main stage.



We'll have great deals available on Zhik clothing, ropes, hardware, accessories and much more. FIND OUT MORE

R opes by Diameter Browse by rope diameter BROWSE S plicing Tools Get the right tools for the job BROWSE

ZHIK SUPERWARM

PACKAGES FREE Zhik Superwarm socks when you purchase a Zhik Superwarm Steamer or Zhik Superwarm Skiff suit and Top. SHOP NOW

WE'RE

5 STAR RATED Our customers have rated us as 5 stars through independent review company TrustPilot. READ OUR REVIEWS