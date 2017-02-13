Please select your home edition
GET PREPARED FOR THE SAILING SEASON
Dinghy Rope offer great prices and fast delivery. Let us help prepare you and your boat for the best possible start to the sailing season.
FOR YOU
Treat yourself to some new sailing gear for 2017.
image10

Zhik Superwarm Socks
Keep your feet warm on the coldest days
£39
image11

Zhik P2 PFD Buoyancy Aid
Ultra light weight and sits close to the body for comfort
£99
image12

Winter Grip Gloves
Thermal sailing gloves with excellent grip for a bargain price
£4.99
image10

Optimum Time Sailing Watch
All the features you need from a sailing watch in a number of colours
£48 - £39.95
image11

Aquapac 7 Litre Dry Bag
Tough and simple 7 litre dry bag, ideal for transporting bulky loads when wet
£12.99
image12

Zhik Aroshell Spray Top
Spray top for full wet weather protection combined with minimalist style
£195 - £189
FOR YOUR BOAT
Have you checked your boat over during the winter?
image10

McLube Hull Speed Polish
Polish that deep cleans and protects your boats hull
£35 - £31.50
image11

Hawk Wind Indicators
By far the most popular wind indicators
From £9.95
image12

Harken Blocks
Various shapes, sizes and styles of Harken Blocks available at Dinghy Rope
From £9.73
image10

Deck Bushes
Add some colour to your boat for 2017
From £7.24
image11

Tiller Extensions
Various lengths and colours available
From £32.99
image12

Clamcleats
Wide range including plastic and metal
From £2.35

image13

RYA SUZUKI
DINGHY SHOW
Come and see us at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show on the 4th and 5th March. We're in the West Hall on stand F14, near to the main stage.

We'll have great deals available on Zhik clothing, ropes, hardware, accessories and much more.
FIND OUT MORE
image5

Ropes by Diameter
Browse by rope diameter
BROWSE
image6

Splicing Tools
Get the right tools for the job
BROWSE

image14

ZHIK SUPERWARM
PACKAGES
FREE Zhik Superwarm socks when you purchase a Zhik Superwarm Steamer or Zhik Superwarm Skiff suit and Top.
SHOP NOW

image13

WE'RE
5 STAR RATED
Our customers have rated us as 5 stars through independent review company TrustPilot.
READ OUR REVIEWS

SUPPORT
We're here to help, feel free to call or email us if you have any questions or if you would like our advice.
CONTACT US
82 Richmond Avenue
Benfleet, Essex SS7 5HF
Email  :  info@dinghy-rope.co.uk
Phone  :  07793 953564

