Get prepared for the sailing season
by Andrew Dowley, dinghy-rope.co.uk today at 7:37 am
13 February 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|GET PREPARED FOR THE SAILING SEASON
|
|
|Dinghy Rope offer great prices and fast delivery. Let us help prepare you and your boat for the best possible start to the sailing season.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Treat yourself to some new sailing gear for 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keep your feet warm on the coldest days
|
|
|
|
|
|Ultra light weight and sits close to the body for comfort
|
|
|
|
|
|Thermal sailing gloves with excellent grip for a bargain price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Optimum Time Sailing Watch
|
|
|All the features you need from a sailing watch in a number of colours
|
|
|
|
|
|Tough and simple 7 litre dry bag, ideal for transporting bulky loads when wet
|
|
|
|
|
|Spray top for full wet weather protection combined with minimalist style
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Have you checked your boat over during the winter?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Polish that deep cleans and protects your boats hull
|
|
|
|
|
|By far the most popular wind indicators
|
|
|
|
|
|Various shapes, sizes and styles of Harken Blocks available at Dinghy Rope
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Add some colour to your boat for 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|Various lengths and colours available
|
|
|
|
|
|Wide range including plastic and metal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Come and see us at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show on the 4th and 5th March. We're in the West Hall on stand F14, near to the main stage.
We'll have great deals available on Zhik clothing, ropes, hardware, accessories and much more.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Get the right tools for the job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FREE Zhik Superwarm socks when you purchase a Zhik Superwarm Steamer or Zhik Superwarm Skiff suit and Top.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Our customers have rated us as 5 stars through independent review company TrustPilot.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|We're here to help, feel free to call or email us if you have any questions or if you would like our advice.
|
|