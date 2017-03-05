Bewl Blaster Handicap Open to be held on Sunday 5th March
by Martin Brooking today at 8:17 pm
5 March 2017
Strong winds for the Bewl Blaster © Richard Hayden
Put Sunday 5th March 2017 in your diaries for the Bewl Blaster open meeting for all handicap classes. With a number of local frostbite series finishing at the end of February, this is a great opportunity to sail at one of the largest stretches of water in SE England.
Last year's event was very popular and was a real blast with high winds and sparkling sunshine. All details are on the Notice of Race, which can be found on the Bewl Sailing Association website.