Severn Trent Sailing Regatta at Shustoke Sailing Club - Preview

Severn Trent Sailing Regatta © Shustoke Sailing Club Severn Trent Sailing Regatta © Shustoke Sailing Club

by Zara Turtle today at 4:36 pm

Severn Trent will be running the Severn Trent Sailing Regatta this year to support the charity WaterAid.

Shustoke Sailing Club will be hosting the event to be held on Wednesday 10 May 2017. The club is located on Severn Trent's Shustoke reservoir covering just over 100 acres, ideally situated in the West Midlands.

The event is open to anyone with a monohull dinghy with a registered PY and entry is priced at £15 per boat - with £5 from each entry being donated to the charity WaterAid. Food and refreshments will be available from the galley on the day.

You can enter individually or as a team of 3 boats, with prizes being awarded to the top: individual, team, under 25yrs helm, and over 55yrs helm.

Numbers are limited to 40 boats so register online today to avoid missing out.