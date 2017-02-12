Please select your home edition
18ft Skiff President's Trophy on Sydney Harbour

by Kimberley Wilmot today at 7:35 am 12 February 2017
Smeg and The Kitchen Maker fly downwind during the 18ft Skiff President's Trophy race © Michael Chittenden

It was a day of thrills and spills for the 18 Footers as they battled across Sydney Harbour in a 22-28knot Southerly today. The conditions tested even the best of sailors as they completed three windward/leewards for the President's Trophy.

Michael Coxon, Dave O'Connor and Trent Barnabas, Thurlow Fisher Lawyers won the race by over five minutes after a flawless performance; they were also one of only two teams not to capsize.

"It was fun out there," said Coxon after the race. "We got the boat in the groove and felt really comfortable."

The battle for second came down to who could get across the finish line without capsizing. First it looked like it was going to be Jack Macartney's Coopers 62 Rag & Famish but a wipeout put them out of the running. John Winning's experience in the class proved to be the key to success as he safely cruised across the line on Yandoo to take second. Steve Quigley's Thekitchenmaker.com.au finished third, they were the second team not to capsize during the race.

Coopers 62 Rag & Famish managed to get to the finish line to take out fourth. Then the battle was on between Smeg, Lee Knapton, and De'Longhi, Simon Nearn. As the two boats were on their final approach to the line they both wiped out. After recovering, they were both heading towards the finish when Smeg capsized next to the line. De'Longhi came through the take fifth. Smeg drifted across the line while trying to right the boat.

Triple M and Asko Appliances in close racing action during the 18ft Skiff President's Trophy race - photo © Michael Chittenden
Triple M and Asko Appliances in close racing action during the 18ft Skiff President's Trophy race - photo © Michael Chittenden

Despite spending a lot of time in the water, there were plenty of smiles around the park after the race. Triple M's James Ward said "I have never sailed an 18 that fast before." A lot of the other sailors agreed.

Next week we have another Club Championship race, the final race before the JJ Giltinan kicks off on February 24. The Spectator ferry leaves at 2:15pm and the live stream kicks off at 2:30. If the conditions are anything like they were today you won't want to miss it.

John Winning's Yandoo took second place in the 18ft Skiff President's Trophy race - photo © Michael Chittenden
John Winning's Yandoo took second place in the 18ft Skiff President's Trophy race - photo © Michael Chittenden

Related Articles

Zhik's H1 Helmet
Makes sailing in protective headgear a 'no brainer'! There is no doubt that like skiing and cycling, wearing helmets afloat is becoming a 'no brainer'. As the sport is gearing up, be it on foils or multihulls, there is ever more reason to protection your head from crashes. Posted on 6 Feb 18ft Skiff Australian Championship overall
Thurlow Fisher Lawyers wins after faultless race Michael Coxon, Dave O'Conner and Trent Barnabas of Thurlow Fisher Lawyers were crowned 18ft Skiff Australian Champions today after sailing a faultless race on Sydney Harbour. The trio finished almost four minutes ahead of second place. Posted on 5 Feb 18ft Skiff New Zealand Championship overall
Clean sweep for Yamaha on Waitemata Harbour It was another spectacular day on Waitemata Harbour for the final day of racing for the 2017 18' Skiff New Zealand Championship. Posted on 5 Feb 18ft Skiff New Zealand Championship day 1
Yamaha leads in perfect racing conditions at Auckland Day 1 of the 2017 18' Skiff New Zealand Championship, hosted by Royal Akarana Yacht Club, provided the sailors perfect racing conditions on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour. Posted on 4 Feb 18ft Skiff Australian Championship race 4
A game of snakes and ladders on Sydney Harbour It was a game of snakes and ladders for the minor podium places today in race four of the 18 Footers Australian Championship in a 9-12knot ESE. Posted on 29 Jan 18ft Skiff Australian Championship race 3
David Witt flies in to take the win Skipper David Witt flew back into Australia only hours before taking Appliancesonline.com.au out onto Sydney Harbour today, with his teammates Tom Anderson and Tom Clout to win Race 3 of the Australian 18ft Skiff Championship. Posted on 26 Jan 18ft Skiff Australian Championship race 2
De'Longhi takes faultless win Race two of the 18 Footers Australian Championship got away today in a 9knot east-nor-easter. The fleet was eager to get started with a number of boats over the line early. Posted on 22 Jan Sailing's Mr Nice Guy
We interview Dave Hall of Hyde Sails We spoke to Dave Hall about his sailing, his on-off relationship with the Fireball, his life in the marine industry including his role introducing the 29er to Europe, and his times at Hyde Sails. Posted on 17 Jan 18ft Skiff Australian Championship race 1
Smeg wins first heat in Sydney Harbour Lee Knapton, Ricky Bridge and Mike McKensey, Smeg, won a close battle for the first race of the Australian Championship in a 10knot easterly. The fleet got off to a slow start after two general recalls with the outgoing tide pushing them over the line. Posted on 15 Jan 'Try an 18 Day' at Grafham Water
Another chance to get on board an 18ft Skiff For the second year running, the UK 18ft Skiff class invites sailors to Grafham Sailing Club on the 1st April 2017 for another 'Try an 18 Day'. We are rerunning this event just like last year to get sailors interested in the class. Posted on 13 Jan

Upcoming Events

Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb
