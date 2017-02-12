J/24 Midwinter Championship at Eau Gallie Yacht Club - Day 2

J/24 Midwinter Championship day 2 © Christopher Howell J/24 Midwinter Championship day 2 © Christopher Howell

by Christopher Howell today at 6:41 am

Mike Ingham and Travis Odenbach tied on points

Another four races were completed Saturday at the J/24 Midwinter Championship at Eau Gallie Yacht Club in Indian Harbour Beach. With eight races now in the books, Mike Ingham's Tarheel and Travis Odenbach's Honeybadger are tied on points at 23 going into the final day of racing on Sunday. Carter White's Sea Bags Sailing Team sits in third place with 29 points. Ingham holds a tally of 1,3,(16),1,2,2,9,5 to Odenbach's 2,1,5,(16),5,5,1,4.

In winds between 6-8 knots following a brief onshore postponement, John Poulson's Long Shot began the day with his first of two bullets, trailed by Ingham and White. John Mollicone's Helly Hansen earned line honours in race 6, as Ingham took another second and Even Petley-Jones' Lifted placed third. With a victory in the next battle, Odenbach made a move up the leaderboard (Aidan Glackin's Mental Floss and Mollicone rounded out the top group) before Poulson ended the day the way he started it (Will Welles' Bogus and White followed). Breezes increased to 8-10 knots under blue skies with temperatures in the 70s.

Racing concludes Sunday. Photos are posted on the J/24 Class Facebook page, and complete results are available at www.regattanetwork.com/event/13289#_home.