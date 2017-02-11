Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 2
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Laser Vago Cover
Rain and Sun Laser Vago Cover

Crowds gather to welcome British sailor Alex Thomson home in the Vendée Globe

by Alex Thomson Racing today at 5:20 pm 11 February 2017

Alex Thomson was welcomed home today by crowds of people who gathered to celebrate the sailor's record breaking effort in the prestigious Vendée Globe, widely renowned as one of sport's toughest challenges.

Thomson finished second in this year's edition of the solo, non-stop, race around the world, crossing the finish line on Friday 20th January 2017. Thomson completed the gruelling race in just 74 days, 19 hours and 35 minutes, becoming the fastest Brit to ever sail solo around the world in a monohull.

Many boats joined Thomson in a Parade of Sail this morning, commencing in the Solent and travelling through Portsmouth Harbour before berthing Thomson's racing yacht, HUGO BOSS, at the Gosport Ferry Terminal. Thomson was welcomed ashore by the Mayor of Gosport for a civic reception, as well as answering questions from the crowd of excited fans.

Thomson commented, "I am always overwhelmed by the support I receive from my local community, but today has been particularly special. I'm truly honoured that these crowds came out to celebrate not only my achievement, but also the work of my team both before and during the race, today is as much a day for them as it is for me and it is something none of us will ever forget."

As well as breaking his previous around the world race record of 80 days, Thomson has matched Dame Ellen MacArthur's second place finish which she achieved back in the 2001 edition of the race.

Alex Thomson and Hugo Boss arrive back in Gosport - photo © Lloyd Images
Alex Thomson and Hugo Boss arrive back in Gosport - photo © Lloyd Images

CEO of Alex Thomson Racing, Stewart Hosford, said: "We are incredibly proud of what Alex has achieved and are delighted to see the tremendous support from our local community. An achievement such as this is the result of four years of extremely hard work and preparation from both Alex and the team behind the scenes and it is fantastic to be able to celebrate such a fantastic result."

The Vendée Globe is a single-handed, non-stop, unassisted race around the world. Often termed 'the Everest of Sailing', the race– which takes place just once every four years – pushes sailors to their very limits, requiring them to compete alone at sea without stopping, setting foot on dry land, or receiving any form of assistance for almost three months.

The 2016-17 edition of the Vendée Globe began on Sunday, November 6th when Thomson, alongside 28 fellow skippers, set sail from Les Sables d'Olonne, France. The race was won by Frenchman Armel Le Cleac'h who sealed victory on 19th January 2017, finishing just 15 hours, 59 minutes and 29 seconds ahead of Thomson.

Alex Thomson and Hugo Boss arrive back in Gosport - photo © Lloyd Images
Alex Thomson and Hugo Boss arrive back in Gosport - photo © Lloyd Images

Related Articles

Foresight Natural Energy dismasted
Conrad Colman unharmed in the Vendée Globe At 2300 French time this Friday the 10th February, Conrad Colman called his team to inform them that Imoca Foresight Natural Energy dismasted. The skipper is unharmed, and was calm during the call. He freed the rigging and he managed to save the boom. Posted today at 7:06 am 8th Vendée Globe day 97
Tough weekend, long week Between this Sunday coming and next Sunday five of the ten skippers who are still racing in the Vendée Globe solo round the world race should finish. Posted on 10 Feb 8th Vendée Globe day 96
A fierce final Friday for Bellion and Colman Eric Bellion, who stands to finish as the first rookie in this 8th edition of the Vendée Globe faces one fierce final Friday, as he fights with the big, active Atlantic low pressure system during his last 800 miles to the finish line. Posted on 9 Feb Nandor Fa finishes 8th in the Vendée Globe
Hungarian solo sailor arrives in Les Sables d'Olonne Hungarian solo skipper Nandor Fa brought his Spirit of Hungary across the finish line of the Vendée Globe at 10 hrs 54 m 09 secs UTC this Wednesday morning to earn an excellent eighth place overall. Posted on 8 Feb Join Alex Thomson for a Parade of Sail
As he returns to his homebase in Portsmouth Harbour Alex Thomson will be returning home to Gosport on board his racing yacht HUGO BOSS on Saturday 11th February. A parade of sail and celebratory event will be held in Alex's hometown of Gosport this weekend to celebrate the solo skipper's incredible race. Posted on 7 Feb 8th Vendée Globe day 91
A Sting in the Tail Riding the southern side of the low pressure system which has battered the French Atlantic coast, Nandor Fa, the Spirit of Hungary skipper, reported winds of 48-50kts with big seas, encountering random strong squalls and gusts of more. Posted on 4 Feb 8th Vendée Globe day 90
Dark side of the mood The Hungarian solo skipper Nandor Fa sails into the final weekend of his Vendée Globe with his mood lifted after what he admits have been some of the darkest days of his solo race around the world. Posted on 3 Feb 8th Vendée Globe day 89
Same but different After conquering the southern oceans for his first time, sailing a smart, assured race on his trusted, reliable IMOCA Bureau Vallée, the skipper Louis Burton, confirmed today, "I am a different person." Posted on 2 Feb 8th Vendée Globe day 88
Never stop believing, never stop working Arnaud Boissières will climb north across the Equator later this afternoon or early Wednesday evening to leave six Vendée Globe skippers in the South Atlantic. Posted on 1 Feb 8th Vendée Globe day 87
Steady as she goes: Consistent Burton regulates his final sprint Louis Burton is likely to regulate his pace over the final 600 miles to Les Sables d'Olonne where he should finish the Vendée Globe on Wednesday night or early on Thursday morning and secure an excellent seventh place. Posted on 31 Jan

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies County Cooler for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 5&6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Feb Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 4) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 12 Feb Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 12 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy