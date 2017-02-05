Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - Day 4

Slow fleet coming up for the start on day 4 of the Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series © Emer Berry Slow fleet coming up for the start on day 4 of the Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series © Emer Berry

by Martin Pavey today at 5:02 pm

We are now eight races into the series with only another 10 to go! The next two weeks we have three races scheduled as we are still playing catch-up, and will revert to two back-to-back races for the last couple of weeks – all being weather dependent.

The large fleet of over 70 boats and light winds add to the challenge of minimising the down-time between the races and this is not helped by the race officer-imposed ruling that races are shortened/re-laid for major wind shifts and, just as importantly, that everyone is ashore ready for the 6 Nations Rugby (with an early kick off for the Italy/Wales game).

Back to the sailing...

The course was set in the early morning mist in the expectation that it would clear to give a lightish wind from the ENE that was forecast to round to the NE, eventually going even further round to bring us Norfolk's best, all at under 10mph.

After some fine tuning of the windward marks and the start line, the races got away on time (as advised would happen at the briefing), with the oscillating breeze just about on balance favouring either end of the line. The first beat set which was towards the draw-off tower, saw some substantial shifts and a decision to be made between pressure and direction, with some going to extremes; early to the shore or take the dam side.

Line discipline was imposed with two general recalls during the day and the Fast and Medium classes being sent to the back of the queue to start under a black flag. The big and permanent wind shift came during the second race, with the course being shortened to quickly allow for a course reset for the final race.

To date the series has consisted of light winds and those who have yet to work off their Christmas excesses are struggling – this could all change looking at the forecast for the coming Sunday (and wrap up well spectators and sailors) with a substantial onshore (near freezing) breeze promised.

New for this series is the introduction of a 'best club' award with a weekly update on the league positions (to be posted at the briefing).

There was no Dragon boat and no claim of a sighting of the red-eyed Slavonian last week, although a Hadron was spotted.

Fleet by fleet action

In the Fast fleet the single-handers moved up the scoreboard with the Phantoms coming out on top of the RS300s on the day. Best performance though rests with the just-arrived Stewarts' Merlin Rocket taking 2,2 and 1.

In the Asymmetrics we have a clear leader - unbeatable so far and for how long can this continue – David Conlon and Sarah Bines winning all three races. Perhaps they will take a half-term break and give others an opportunity.

There was a good mix of performances across the Standards and Radials – with no single outstanding performer on the day and the Series leaders consolidating their current positions.

As with the Asymmetrics the Medium fleet have an outstanding leader in Alan Krailing and Katie Spark in their Lark, though the Finns and Solo can post the occasional good result but need to be more consistent to get in the prizes.

The Slow fleet racing is basically Toppers vs Cadets and with the Cadets often away on training weekends it is allowing the Toppers to stake their claim early on in the Series.

Results after Day 4:

Overall Position Helm Crew Club Class R9 R10 R2 Pts Fast 1 Bob Portway AWSC Phantom 5 1 3 13 2 Pete Nicholson Dan Willett Brightlinsea SC Merlin Rocket 9 4 7 17 3 Paul Church AWSC Phantom 4 3 4 20 4 Matt House AWSC Phantom 3 6 2 27 5 Mark Peak AWSC RS300 1 8 5 29 6 Frances Gifford Charlotte Stewart Ranelagh SC Merlin Rocket ‑ ‑ ‑ 33 Asymetrics 1 David Conlon Sarah Bines Brightlingsea SC RS200 1 1 1 6 2 Ed Gibbons Rebecca Bines Brightlingsea SC RS200 2 5 4 15 3 Matt Taylor Will Carron AWSC RS Feva XL 4 3 2 20 4 Ben Alexander Clare Williams Deben YC RS200 7 6 5 23 5 Cameron Harris Patrick Bray AWSC RS200 5 2 3 32 6 Matt Smith Mark Smith AWSC RS200 8 4 9 32.5 Laser 1 Graham Ireland Royal Harwich YC Standard 5 2 12 10 2 Pete Kyne Brightlingsea SC Standard 3 5 3 15 3 Rheanna Pavey AWSC Radial 4 6 1 21 4 Graham Eeles Standard 7 1 4 27 5 Mark Schofield AWSC Standard 8 4 10 31 6 Ben Powell AWSC Standard 1 7 7 32 Medium 1 Alan Krailing Katie Spark Waldringfield SC Lark 1 1 1 6 2 Will Patten AWSC Finn 5 11 2 22 3 Harry Pynn Gemma Cook Waldringfield SC Lark 6 3 4 23 4 Ed Harris Erin Marks Waldringfield SC Lark 9 4 5 29 5 Robert Laurie RYA Solo 2 7 6 36 6 John Ball Brightlingsea SC Solo ‑ ‑ ‑ 43 Slow 1 Euan Harris Deben/Orwell SC Topper 3 5 2 16 2 Richard Townley AWSC Topper ‑ ‑ ‑ 20 3 Hazell Whittle Ethan Davey Waldringfield SC Cadet 6 2 6 25 4 Katy Lloyd Alex Enkel Thorpe Bay YC Cadet 7 ‑ 7 30 5 Charlotte Leigh Toby Bush Waldringfield SC Cadet 9 ‑ 8 31 6 Lucie Nunn Eloise Mayhew Waldringfield SC Cadet 2 ‑ 4 41

See www.altonwater.co.uk/index.php?pid=167&series=449&full_series_fleet=449 for full results.