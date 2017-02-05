Please select your home edition
Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - Day 4

by Martin Pavey today at 5:02 pm 5 February 2017
Slow fleet coming up for the start on day 4 of the Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series © Emer Berry

We are now eight races into the series with only another 10 to go! The next two weeks we have three races scheduled as we are still playing catch-up, and will revert to two back-to-back races for the last couple of weeks – all being weather dependent.

The large fleet of over 70 boats and light winds add to the challenge of minimising the down-time between the races and this is not helped by the race officer-imposed ruling that races are shortened/re-laid for major wind shifts and, just as importantly, that everyone is ashore ready for the 6 Nations Rugby (with an early kick off for the Italy/Wales game).

Back to the sailing...

The course was set in the early morning mist in the expectation that it would clear to give a lightish wind from the ENE that was forecast to round to the NE, eventually going even further round to bring us Norfolk's best, all at under 10mph.

After some fine tuning of the windward marks and the start line, the races got away on time (as advised would happen at the briefing), with the oscillating breeze just about on balance favouring either end of the line. The first beat set which was towards the draw-off tower, saw some substantial shifts and a decision to be made between pressure and direction, with some going to extremes; early to the shore or take the dam side.

Line discipline was imposed with two general recalls during the day and the Fast and Medium classes being sent to the back of the queue to start under a black flag. The big and permanent wind shift came during the second race, with the course being shortened to quickly allow for a course reset for the final race.

To date the series has consisted of light winds and those who have yet to work off their Christmas excesses are struggling – this could all change looking at the forecast for the coming Sunday (and wrap up well spectators and sailors) with a substantial onshore (near freezing) breeze promised.

New for this series is the introduction of a 'best club' award with a weekly update on the league positions (to be posted at the briefing).

There was no Dragon boat and no claim of a sighting of the red-eyed Slavonian last week, although a Hadron was spotted.

Fleet by fleet action

In the Fast fleet the single-handers moved up the scoreboard with the Phantoms coming out on top of the RS300s on the day. Best performance though rests with the just-arrived Stewarts' Merlin Rocket taking 2,2 and 1.

In the Asymmetrics we have a clear leader - unbeatable so far and for how long can this continue – David Conlon and Sarah Bines winning all three races. Perhaps they will take a half-term break and give others an opportunity.

There was a good mix of performances across the Standards and Radials – with no single outstanding performer on the day and the Series leaders consolidating their current positions.

As with the Asymmetrics the Medium fleet have an outstanding leader in Alan Krailing and Katie Spark in their Lark, though the Finns and Solo can post the occasional good result but need to be more consistent to get in the prizes.

The Slow fleet racing is basically Toppers vs Cadets and with the Cadets often away on training weekends it is allowing the Toppers to stake their claim early on in the Series.

Results after Day 4:

Overall PositionHelmCrewClubClassR9R10R2Pts
Fast
1Bob Portway AWSCPhantom51313
2Pete NicholsonDan WillettBrightlinsea SCMerlin Rocket94717
3Paul Church AWSCPhantom43420
4Matt House AWSCPhantom36227
5Mark Peak AWSCRS30018529
6Frances GiffordCharlotte StewartRanelagh SCMerlin Rocket33
Asymetrics
1David ConlonSarah BinesBrightlingsea SCRS2001116
2Ed GibbonsRebecca BinesBrightlingsea SCRS20025415
3Matt TaylorWill CarronAWSCRS Feva XL43220
4Ben AlexanderClare WilliamsDeben YCRS20076523
5Cameron HarrisPatrick BrayAWSCRS20052332
6Matt SmithMark SmithAWSCRS20084932.5
Laser
1Graham Ireland Royal Harwich YCStandard521210
2Pete Kyne Brightlingsea SCStandard35315
3Rheanna Pavey AWSCRadial46121
4Graham Eeles  Standard71427
5Mark Schofield AWSCStandard841031
6Ben Powell AWSCStandard17732
Medium
1Alan KrailingKatie SparkWaldringfield SCLark1116
2Will Patten AWSCFinn511222
3Harry PynnGemma CookWaldringfield SCLark63423
4Ed HarrisErin MarksWaldringfield SCLark94529
5Robert Laurie RYASolo27636
6John Ball Brightlingsea SCSolo43
Slow
1Euan Harris Deben/Orwell SCTopper35216
2Richard Townley AWSCTopper20
3Hazell WhittleEthan DaveyWaldringfield SCCadet62625
4Katy LloydAlex EnkelThorpe Bay YCCadet7730
5Charlotte LeighToby BushWaldringfield SCCadet9831
6Lucie NunnEloise MayhewWaldringfield SCCadet2441

See www.altonwater.co.uk/index.php?pid=167&series=449&full_series_fleet=449 for full results.

