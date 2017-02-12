Please select your home edition
Edition
Dinghy-Rope.co.uk 2016 728
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
The Skipper's Pocketbook by Basil Mosenthal
The Skipper's Pocketbook by Basil Mosenthal
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton

Farr 40 2016/17 NSW State Title at Middle Harbour Yacht Club - Day 1

by Lisa Ratcliff, Australian Farr 40 media today at 9:58 am 11-12 February 2017
Double Black in the lead on day 1 of the Farr 40 2016/17 NSW State Title © Crosbie Lorimer

In temperatures 30 degrees plus, Sydney's beaches were packed on Saturday February 11 and a little out to sea off Manly's famous surf beach on the first day of the Farr 40 NSW State Title the good guys sizzled.

Three different winners and the most consistent Farr40 crew leading the pointscore is how day one of the state title finished up.

Martin Hill's Estate Master scored the first victory on the Manly Circle course area, then Rob Pitts' Double Black and finally Jeff Carter's Edake. But it was Guido Belgiorno-Nettis' day with Angophora, thanks to three second places.

Light north-east to northerly winds three to nine knots were just enough to conduct three races over a long outing. The day began promisingly in NE 8-9 knots then turned messy as the land heated. PRO Denis Thompson raised the postponement flag during the race two start sequence and it stayed raised for an hour and a half. By the close of race three things were looking shaky again and Thompson signalled a shortened course.

Victorian based Pitts and his team wear black crew gear to match the boat's moniker, Double Black. After today's searing summer temperatures Pitts says they may have to rethink the colour coordination idea. "It was really hot; we were melting out there in our black t-shirts."

On Double Black's race two bullet Pitts said a great start set them up. "Our start put us in a great spot as it meant we weren't ducking other boats, then some tidy spinnaker work kept us at the front of the fleet."

From his first season with the Sydney fleet, Victorian skipper Pitts has most enjoyed the offshore days, Newcastle last month and today in the Middle Harbour Yacht Club run NSW State Title. "We loved the Newcastle series and the outer harbour has been great though I am looking forward to racing on Sydney Harbour tomorrow."

Thompson says the forecast for fresher conditions on Sunday February 12 will put the onus on crew work. A stronger southerly change is expected along the NSW south coast this afternoon, reaching Sydney waters this evening. Winds are set to remain generally south to south-easterly and the Sydney closed waters forecast for tomorrow's four planned races is southerly 15 to 25 knots.

Results after Day 1:

PosSail NoBoat NameSkipperR1R2R3Pts
16422AngophoraGuido Belgiorno N2226
27EdakeJeff Carter3317
3615Estate MasterMartin Hill1438
4SM2008Double BlackRob Pitts71513
56530NutcrackerRob/Andy Davis/Baker46717
664221ZenGordon Ketelbey65617
78884ExileRob/Tony Reynolds88420
88883KokomoLang Walker57820

Racing is due to start at 1100hrs on The Sound.

The 2016/17 Farr 40 Australian series is proudly sponsored by; Hacer Group, Hill PDA & Walker Corporation.

Related Articles

Farr 40 2016/17 NSW State Title preview
An old foe returns to the Farr 40s A familiar skipper is making his Farr 40 return with an unfamiliar boat name at this weekend's NSW State Title hosted by the Middle Harbour Yacht Club at The Spit, Sydney. Posted on 8 Feb Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy overall
Estate Master King of the Castle again Five wins from six starts easily captured the Farr 40 Newcastle One Design trophy for Martin Hill and his Estate Master team from Sydney, and puts them in a strong position heading into class' NSW and Australian titles in February and March respectively. Posted on 22 Jan Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy day 1
Big swell throws up challenges The skipper of Estate Master Martin Hill and his tactician David Chapman used their big swell experience in a different class to their advantage on the opening day of the Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy. Posted on 21 Jan Newcastle hosting Farr 40s for the first time
With Newcastle One Design Trophy this weekend When the Sydney and Melbourne Farr 40s head to Newcastle this weekend, January 21-22, 2017, to join the local favourite, crews will race on open waters outside Newcastle Harbour, something they have tried for all season. Posted on 18 Jan Rolex Farr 40 Worlds return to Porto Cervo
Yacht Club Costa Smeralda to host 2017 event Yacht Club Costa Smeralda has hosted numerous class events, including the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship in 2003 and 2009. Porto Cervo and YCCS have also conducted several European and Mediterranean regattas for the association. Posted on 15 Jan Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy overall
Narrow victory to Estate Master Jeff Carter's Edake and Martin Hill's Estate Master staged a mighty final charge for supremacy in the deciding race of the Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy, Estate Master's fourth place to Edake's sixth gifting them a narrow series victory. Posted on 18 Dec 2016 Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy day 1
Mastering 'shift water' on opening day Pittwater, sometimes called 'shift water', exhibited its best and worst on day one of the Farr 40 One Design Trophy and still the race management team managed four races in breeze three to 15 knots. Posted on 17 Dec 2016 Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy preview
Second event of the 2016/17 pointscore season A large Farr 40 contingent is gearing up for the second event of the 2016/17 pointscore season, the Pittwater One Design Trophy this weekend, December 17-18, 2016. Posted on 15 Dec 2016 Farr 40 One Design Trophy overall
Racing abandoned on day 2 Day two of the Farr 40 One Design Trophy brought a secondary surge of high winds associated with a cold front and low pressure system to the south and the cancellation of all remaining races leaving Kokomo the victor based on Saturday's four race results. Posted on 23 Oct 2016 Farr 40 One Design Trophy day 1
Kokomo in control on Sydney Harbour A guest helmsman and rock star team have finally broken Kokomo's shackles and at the half way point of the season opening One Design Trophy they are in control of the Farr 40 fleet. Posted on 22 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies County Cooler for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 5&6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Feb Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 4) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 12 Feb Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 12 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy