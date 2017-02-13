Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Elements 2016
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Spinlock PXR0810 Cam Cleat - Swivel Base
Spinlock PXR0810 Cam Cleat - Swivel Base

World Match Racing Tour Geographe Bay Cup - Day 1

by John Roberson today at 12:25 pm 11-13 February 2017
World Match Racing Tour Geographe Bay Cup day 1 © John Roberson

David Gilmour leads after action packed day afloat

David Gilmour and his team are top of the leaderboard at the Geographe Bay Cup on the World Match Racing Tour, after what was a short but action packed session on the water. He won all three races contested, but two other skippers are also undefeated, but sailed fewer races.

Gilmour scored three wins from three races, while both Matt Jerwood and Torvar Mirsky were also undefeated, but only sailed one and two races respectively. Dark horse of the event, Gemma Jones from New Zealand, was the only other skipper to sail three races losing one, but winning the other two, with her extensive multihull experience showing.

With unseasonal cold and windy weather sweeping across the southern areas of Western Australia, racing was delayed until after mid day, to allow a squall to go through. The fleet was then sent ashore again at 16:00, when the wind was consistently gusting over 25 knots, with nine matches completed.

As was expected, local skipper David Gilmour was skilful in his three wins, and is definitely deserving of his reputation as a very accomplished skipper. He made short work of his younger brother Lachy and Gemma Jones, but was pushed all the way by Sydney's Evan Walker.

Torvar Mirsky, also a local Western Australian skipper, is known for his precision sailing, and he demonstrated his ability in defeating Will Dargaville and Robbie Gibbs.

Although sailing in flat water, there was plenty of spray around as the boats turned downwind. Will Dargaville from Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club, a first time Tour skipper, was the only one who failed to control this situation, and ended up putting the mast in the water.

Swedish skipper Mans Holmberg and his team are the only ones not to have sailed a race yet.

Related Articles

World Sailing invites bids
For 2018-2020 Match Racing Championships World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, has opened the bidding process for its titled Youth and Women's Match Racing World Championships for 2018-2020 as well as the 2018 Nations Cup. Posted on 10 Feb Clagett/Oakcliff Match Race regatta
Dates announced for 2017 event In 2016, the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta and Oakcliff Sailing Center in Oyster Bay NY along with The Waterfront Center, joined forces to create the Clagett/Oakcliff Match Race regatta for disabled sailors. Posted on 5 Feb Sehested brings Danish Dynamite to WMRT
2017 Tour Card for EWII Racing Nicolai Sehested is known as the hard hitting, 'never back down from a good fight' skipper with the biggest smile. With a new team name, EWII Racing and Nicolai Sehested from Denmark are back with a Tour Card for the 2017 season of the WMRT. Posted on 4 Feb Warren Jones International Youth Regatta overall
Chris Steele's team win the battle of the ditch The 15th Warren Jones International Youth Regatta came to a conclusion in perfect sailing conditions late on Friday afternoon as the sun was setting on Perth Waters in front of the City of Perth skyline. Posted on 4 Feb Warren Jones International Youth Regatta day 4
Semi-final pairings go down to the wire The semi-final placings went down to the wire at the 2017 Warren Jones International Youth Regatta. Racing started on time at 1230hrs on the now familiar shifty Easterly course in 5 - 8 knots with streaky puffs and plenty of taxing shifts. Posted on 3 Feb Warren Jones International Youth Regatta day 3
Kiwis on the front foot in Perth Finally on the third day of racing at the Warren Jones International Youth Regatta in Perth Waters, the sun returned and a full day of 8 flights of Round Robin 2 racing were completed. Posted on 2 Feb Warren Jones International Youth Regatta day 2
Another testing day in Perth Another testing day on Perth Waters at the Warren Jones International Youth Regatta. More persistent rain showers, overcast skies and light and patchy 5 - 10 knot breeze from an E/SE direction. Posted on 1 Feb Warren Jones International Youth Regatta day 1
Very tricky racing in the rain The first day of the Warren Jones International Youth Regatta was sailed in unseasonal overcast skies with continuous rain showers all day and a shifting breeze ranging from 5 - 10 knots. Posted on 31 Jan Warren Jones International Youth Regatta preview
Red Hot Fleet assembled in Perth The Warren Jones International Youth Regatta has been held in Western Australia since 2003 and has grown into a highly regarded event on the international yachting calendar. Posted on 27 Jan WMRT Swan River Match Cup overall
Burling takes the title and flies Peter Burling needed to win the final of the Swan River Match Cup in two straight races, if he was going to catch his flight home, such is the life of a professional sailor. He caught the flight. Posted on 25 Jan

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies County Cooler for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 5&6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Feb Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 4) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 12 Feb Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 12 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy