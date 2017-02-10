Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington Boats - VX One
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Oxford Shirt
Oxford Shirt
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Foresight Natural Energy dismasted in the Vendée Globe

by Andi Robertson today at 7:06 am 10 February 2017

At 2300 French time this Friday the 10th February, Conrad Colman called his team to inform them that Imoca Foresight Natural Energy dismasted. The skipper is unharmed, and was calm during the call. He freed the rigging (mast and mainsail) and he managed to save the boom.

Conrad was sailing upwind in a NE wind of 30-35 knots under the J3 and 3 reefs in the mainsail when the boat dismasted. His location is less than 300 nm from the coast of Portugal.

All of the Kiwi skipper’s team is mobilized and working to help him find solutions to get to land without assistance.

It is obviously a great disappointment for Conrad who has already completed 97% of his first Vendée Globe and is only 793 nm from Sables d’Olonne.

More information to follow.

vendeeglobe.org/en

Related Articles

8th Vendée Globe day 97
Tough weekend, long week Between this Sunday coming and next Sunday five of the ten skippers who are still racing in the Vendée Globe solo round the world race should finish. Posted on 10 Feb 8th Vendée Globe day 96
A fierce final Friday for Bellion and Colman Eric Bellion, who stands to finish as the first rookie in this 8th edition of the Vendée Globe faces one fierce final Friday, as he fights with the big, active Atlantic low pressure system during his last 800 miles to the finish line. Posted on 9 Feb Nandor Fa finishes 8th in the Vendée Globe
Hungarian solo sailor arrives in Les Sables d'Olonne Hungarian solo skipper Nandor Fa brought his Spirit of Hungary across the finish line of the Vendée Globe at 10 hrs 54 m 09 secs UTC this Wednesday morning to earn an excellent eighth place overall. Posted on 8 Feb Join Alex Thomson for a Parade of Sail
As he returns to his homebase in Portsmouth Harbour Alex Thomson will be returning home to Gosport on board his racing yacht HUGO BOSS on Saturday 11th February. A parade of sail and celebratory event will be held in Alex's hometown of Gosport this weekend to celebrate the solo skipper's incredible race. Posted on 7 Feb 8th Vendée Globe day 91
A Sting in the Tail Riding the southern side of the low pressure system which has battered the French Atlantic coast, Nandor Fa, the Spirit of Hungary skipper, reported winds of 48-50kts with big seas, encountering random strong squalls and gusts of more. Posted on 4 Feb 8th Vendée Globe day 90
Dark side of the mood The Hungarian solo skipper Nandor Fa sails into the final weekend of his Vendée Globe with his mood lifted after what he admits have been some of the darkest days of his solo race around the world. Posted on 3 Feb 8th Vendée Globe day 89
Same but different After conquering the southern oceans for his first time, sailing a smart, assured race on his trusted, reliable IMOCA Bureau Vallée, the skipper Louis Burton, confirmed today, "I am a different person." Posted on 2 Feb 8th Vendée Globe day 88
Never stop believing, never stop working Arnaud Boissières will climb north across the Equator later this afternoon or early Wednesday evening to leave six Vendée Globe skippers in the South Atlantic. Posted on 1 Feb 8th Vendée Globe day 87
Steady as she goes: Consistent Burton regulates his final sprint Louis Burton is likely to regulate his pace over the final 600 miles to Les Sables d'Olonne where he should finish the Vendée Globe on Wednesday night or early on Thursday morning and secure an excellent seventh place. Posted on 31 Jan 8th Vendée Globe day 86
Keeping a good lookout Conrad Colman on Foresight Natural Energy crossed the Equator back into the northern hemisphere this morning at 0845hrs UTC in tenth place in the Vendée Globe solo round the world race. Posted on 30 Jan

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies County Cooler for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 5&6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Feb Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 4) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 12 Feb Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 12 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy