J/24 Midwinter Championship at Eau Gallie Yacht Club - Day 1

J/24 Midwinter Championship day 1 © Christopher Howell J/24 Midwinter Championship day 1 © Christopher Howell

by Christopher Howell today at 6:50 am

The J/24 Midwinter Championship kicked off at Eau Gallie Yacht Club in Indian Harbour Beach, FL under clear blue skies with breeze between 10-15 knots over four races. Keeping all his scores in the top six (6,5,2,4) put Carter White's Sea Bags Sailing Team at the top of the 31-boat fleet. Mike Ingham's Tarheel won two races, but added a 16 to give him 21 overall points for second place. Will Welles' Bogus is two notches farther back in third.

Ingham opened the day with his first victory, ahead of Travis Odenbach's Honeybadger and Daniel Borrer's Jesus Lizard. Odenbach snared the next win, with Welles and Ingham completing the top trio. White and Todd Fedyszyn's Spoony Tactics watched Welles cross the finish line first in race three, before Ingham succeeded in the day's final battle (followed by John Poulson's Long Shot and Andrew Carey's Mr. Hankey).

Racing continues through Sunday. Photos are posted on the J/24 Class Facebook page, and complete results are available at www.regattanetwork.com/event/13289#_home.