Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Jacket
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Jacket

Boats for sale

Mirror 14 (Marauder)
located in Staines

Fred's Big Toephy Footy Open at Guildford Model Yacht Club

by Keith Parrott & Roger Stollery today at 7:07 pm 5 February 2017

The first Footy Open event for 2017 "Freds Big Toephy" organised by the Guildford Club at Abbey Meads Lake took place on Sunday 5th February.

There were 10 boats on the water, which included two junior entries, being Roger Stollery's grandchildren Oliver and Nathan supported by their father Peter. The wind was a cold deceptive variable westerly 4 – 6 mph with gusts, blowing almost straight down the lake. RO Martin Crysell set a simple windward leeward course with a spreader at the windward end and a gate at the other. Being at the leeward end of the lake the water for these little boats was a little choppy and gave some problems if you were not in the right suit of sails.

The usual top skippers were immediately in the forefront of the races, with a ding dong battle between Peter Shepherd and John Burgoine, although finishing on the same overall score, John took the victory on count back with one more first place. Peter Jackson was campaigning a new narrow Footy design IBEX in carbon fibre and has still to develop its full potential. He battled well with David Wilkinson for 3rd and 4th Place respectively.

Understandably for the first race of the season there were some reliability issues among the fleet, which allowed Keith Parrott to claim 7th place overall, a pleasant surprise after a very poor start to the day sailing his trusty ICE with last season's suite of sails. He finally settled on using his C rig which gave the most consistent results, including a 2nd place and accepted a loss in performance down-wind to others carrying bigger sails.

Sid Simms, sailing another ICE did the opposite that he started the day well and lost out as the day went on. With the help of their dad, which was agreed by all at the start of the event, seven year old Oliver Stollery, who was racing his ICE BREAKER for the first time managed to complete 14 races getting better during the event to achieve a third place on his own in the very last race. His younger brother lasted only a couple of races, before joining the race committee as the official button pressing starter!

Fred's Big Toephy Footy Open at Guildford - photo © Alan Viney
Fred's Big Toephy Footy Open at Guildford - photo © Alan Viney

At the prizegiving Peter Shepherd thanked the race committee and said that he thoroughly enjoyed the event and thought that this was "one of the best events he had attended for sometime". John Burgoine was delighted to have beaten the two Peters and put yet another name on the infamous trophy.

The next Footy event is "The Mad March Hare" on Saturday 11th March. See details on the www.sailfooty.uk web site.

Overall Results:

1st John Burgoine (Birmingham) ICE 27pts
2nd Peter Shepherd (Abington Park) FAT BOY 27pts
3rd Peter Jackson (Abington Park) IBEX 34pts
4th David Wilkinson (Cotswold) ICE 55pts
5th Sid Sims (Birmingham) ICE 60pts
6th Oliver Stollery (Guildford) ICE 72pts
7th Keith Parrott (Frensham Pond) ICE 73pts
8th Roger Stollery (Guildford) ICE 81pts
9th Keith Bell (Abington Park) ICE 116pts
10th Nathan Stollery (Guildford) ICE 136pts

Fred's Big Toephy Footy Open at Guildford - photo © Alan Viney
Fred's Big Toephy Footy Open at Guildford - photo © Alan Viney

Related Articles

Fleetwood Df65 Winter/Spring Series Round 3
Larger Df95 boats not able to race this week On approach to Fleetwood you were greeted with a very black overcast sky. Wow, was it going to snow? The promised forecast was to remain dry and no rain. Posted on 5 Feb RC Laser Spring Series at Fleetwood day 2
Corroded wire causes issues for Tony A frosty start to the day with an average temperature of 6 degrees and a light-ish Southerly breeze from the roadside of our borrowed lake for this Sunday's RC Laser racing was the day's forecast. Posted on 30 Jan RC Laser & Df65 Southport Spring Series day 2
Chilly but fine for the 17 skippers At the start of the day we had 7 RC Laser and 10 Df65 skippers arrive at West Lancs, Southport for the second day of the joint Spring series. The weather was fine but a tad on the chilly side with light airs. Posted on 27 Jan Fleetwood Df65 & Df95 Winter/Spring Series Round 2
Fortnightly series for the two classes Although we missed Winter Series event no.1 due to 'no water' at the Fleetwood model boating lake, we were able to continue next door in the big boat lake as rumour has it we may be dry until March. Posted on 24 Jan RC Laser Spring Series at Fleetwood day 1
Racing on the next-door lake The first RC Laser event for the New Year was upon us for Fleetwood, but there was no water to sail in as the lake had been drained. Well we've done it before and to the rescue we had been given permission to use the next door boating lake. Posted on 17 Jan RC Laser & Df65 Southport Spring Series day 1
22 eager skippers turn out With the sound of the wild geese honking away over the Ribble estuary, it was a miserable day for sailing if you could see your way through the fog. Posted on 10 Jan Medway RC Laser Winter Series Round 5
Just enough wind for some racing We were welcomed by a flat calm and no promise of breeze. The forecasters had given us no hope either. 8 sailors had arrived to race in light winds. Posted on 8 Jan Medway RC Laser Winter Series Round 4
Held after the New Year celebrations New Year celebrations didn't deter a number of RC sailors from the 4 round of the Medway RC Laser Winter Series. Posted on 1 Jan IOM Xmas Jumper at West Lancs
Northern District Winter Series event Same day, same month, one year on and again the same problem, but with help at hand from the West Lanc's club to hold the Fleetwood's IOM Christmas regatta. Don't you just love that dreaded weed, has nobody found a use or an exporter for that stuff yet. Posted on 28 Dec 2016 Marblehead Class Santa Dash at Birkenhead
Returning home club skipper tkaes the honours The 2016 Santa Dash has been taken out by returning class skipper Graham Elliott from the host club Birkenhead Radio Sailing & Power Club. Posted on 18 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies County Cooler for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 5&6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Feb Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 4) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 12 Feb Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 12 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy