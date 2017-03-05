Typhoon shows 2017 drysuit range at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017

by Marina Johnson today at 1:13 pm

Dinghy sailors can stay drier and better protected than ever as Typhoon International, the world's leading manufacturer of drysuits, shows its full 2017 range of must-have suits for every age group at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show on 4th and 5th March at Alexandra Palace, London.

All Typhoon's drysuits are manufactured using extremely durable fabric, which is fully breathable and completely waterproof.

On display is the Ezeedon drysuit which combines revolutionary features, including a unique curved front entry zip system which sits higher on the body, maximising ease of movement and comfort and is quick to put on. The PS330 features the hinge zip system for easy donning and comfort, PU flex zips as standard with over covers and fully articulated arms, legs and body for improved fit. Further models on display from the Typhoon range are the Hypercurve, Multisport, Max B and Junior Rookie suits.

World record dinghy distance champion Mark Belamarich MBE and his crew Phil Slade will be at the show, talking about how Typhoon's tough PS330 drysuit enabled them to sail more than 500 miles in the open ocean in a Bosun dinghy.

You can head along to Andark Diving and Watersport (stand F6 – Hall WH) and Welsh Harp Boat Centre (stand G38 – Hall WH) to buy the Typhoon suits.

Plenty of Typhoon accessories for juniors, women and men will also be on display including mid-layers, hoods and gloves.

About Typhoon

Typhoon was founded 70 years ago and took its current name in the 1970s moving to the factory at Redcar where the company still operates today.

Typhoon is the world's largest manufacturer of drysuits and a key player in the diving and watersports markets with products specifically designed for all its key leisure markets: diving, sailing, surfing, kayaking, water skiing/boarding and other watersports. Where Typhoon does not have the capability to manufacture the products then leading brands are sourced and distributed into the UK and Europe such as Neil Pryde Sailing.

Typhoon's head office in Redcar provides a full after sales service which also includes repairs and servicing. We can also customise products to individual requirements such as made-to-measure drysuits or adding extras from pockets to custom zips and logos. As part of the 3Si group of companies Typhoon can provide a complete range of marine safety products.

Typhoon supplies all the major military markets around the globe and also commercial customers such as the RNLI, Canal & River Trust, Environment Agency and major oil companies as well as recreational users in the diving and leisure markets.

Typhoon is proud to be a part of the Safety and Survival Systems International Ltd (3Si) group, with a growing portfolio of marine safety products and services, covering commercial, leisure and military markets.

