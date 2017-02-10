Please select your home edition
Boat Care & Maintenance with TridentUK
by TridentUK today at 12:55 pm
10 February 2017
Boat care and maintenance with TridentUK © TridentUK
Boat Care
|
Book, DVDs
|
Chandlery
|
Clothing
|
Cover & Sails
|
Engines
|
Trailers & Trollies
|
Dinghy Classes
Toplac Premium High Gloss Paint
rrp £26.95
NOW
£
24.00
Two-Part Polyurethane Perfection Gloss
rrp £51.45
NOW £46.00
Compass Varnish
rrp £25.05
NOW £22.50
How to Paint Your Boat
£14.99
Pre-Kote
from £12.30
Perfection Undercoat White 750ml
£40.95
Original Gloss Varnish
from £11.05
Paint Brushes No Bristle Loss 5 Pack
£6.75
Yacht Primer 750ml
£22.70
Interprotect
Grey or White
from
£33.12
Interdeck Deck Paint 750ml
£25.95
4 Inch Paint Tray & Foam RollerSet
£4.00
Thinners No.1 1L
£9.20
Nitromors Paint & Varnish Remover 750ml
£14.50
Jenny Foam Brush
from £1.20
Harris Wet & Dry Sandpaper Assorted 4 pack
£2.90
Plastic Padding Marine Filler Tube 150g
£10.10
Plastic Padding Marine Filler Epoxy 270g
£18.10
Plastic Padding Gelcoat Filler
25% OFF
rrp £11.65
NOW £8.75
Fibreglass Boat Repair and Maintenance
£7.95
West 101M Mini Repair Pack
£18.95
West Systems Glass Fibre Boat Repair Kit
£29.50
Graduated Mixing Pot 900ml
£1.30
Wooden Boat Restoration & Repair
£7.95
Y10 Fibreglass Stain Remover
£12.25
Owatrol Polytrol GRP and Plastic Colour Restorer 500ml
£16.40
Star brite Instant Hull Cleaner
£21.95
Star brite Non-Skid Deck Cleaner w/ PTEF
£14.10
If you want any help or advice, please contact us
email
or call 0191 490 1736
Team Trident
Upcoming Events
Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb
County Cooler for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb
Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Feb
Snowflake 5&6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Feb
Blithfield Barrel (round 4) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 12 Feb
Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 12 Feb
Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Feb
UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb
Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb
Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb
