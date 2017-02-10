Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 1
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Cobra Dry Suit Jnr
Henri Lloyd Cobra Dry Suit Jnr

World Sailing invites bids for 2018-2020 Match Racing Championships

by Daniel Smith, World Sailing today at 10:38 am 10 February 2017
2015 Nations Cup © Marina Semenova

World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, has opened the bidding process for its titled Youth and Women's Match Racing World Championships for 2018-2020 as well as the 2018 Nations Cup.

Bid documents and bid guidelines for all events can be found here.

Youth Match Racing World Championship

The Youth Match Racing World Championship brings together the best youth match racers from around the world acknowledging their skills and offering a pathway to adult match racing competition.

Joakim Aschenbrenner (DEN) claimed the inaugural title in 2014, followed by Sam Gilmour (AUS) in 2015 and Will Dargaville (AUS) in 2016.

The 2017 edition will be hosted by the Balboa Yacht Club in Newport Beach, California, USA from 30 July to 5 August 2017.

Bids are now open for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 editions and must be received by the following dates and times:

  • Bids for the 2018 Championship Friday 5 May 2017 at 12.00hrs UTC
  • Bids for the 2019 Championship Friday 1 December 2017 at 12.00hrs UTC
  • Bids for the 2020 Championship Friday 1 December 2017 at 12.00hrs UTC
Youth Match Racing World Championship Guidelines for Bid Candidates can be found here.

Women's Match Racing World Championship

The Women's Match Racing World Championship is an annual event which was first held in Genoa, Italy in 1999 after a successful event was held as part of the 1998 Sailing World Championship in Dubai, UAE. Skippers are invited to attend the Championship based on their Women's World Match Racing Ranking position.

The winning team at the Women's Match Racing World Championship is crowned World Champion and presented with the Francoise Pascal Memorial - Women's Match Racing World Championship Trophy.

The NJK Sailing Center in Helsinki, Finland will host the 2017 edition in June.

Bids are now open for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 editions and must be received by the following times:

  • Bids for the 2018 Championship Friday 5 May 2017 at 12.00hrs UTC
  • Bids for the 2019 Championship Friday 1 December 2017 at 12.00hrs UTC
  • Bids for the 2020 Championship Friday 1 December 2017 at 12.00hrs UTC
Women's Match Racing World Championship Guidelines for Bid Candidates can be found here.

Nations Cup

The World Sailing Nations Cup, which was first introduced to the world in 1991, is based on a series of Regional Finals with the top crews meeting at a Grand Final. The aim of the event is to broaden the availability of match racing and provide international competition for national authorities and sailors at reasonable cost, whilst acting as an incentive for national match racing programmes.

The most recent edition - the World Sailing Nations Cup 2015 - saw 37 teams compete at the continental Regional Finals. 14 teams advanced from the regions to the Grand Final held in the City of Vladivostok (RUS) overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

A bid summary document is available here.

Bids should be sent to World Sailing via email or fax as soon as possible, but at least by 30 April 2017.

The event description and bidding information can be found here.

Related Articles

Clagett/Oakcliff Match Race regatta
Dates announced for 2017 event In 2016, the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta and Oakcliff Sailing Center in Oyster Bay NY along with The Waterfront Center, joined forces to create the Clagett/Oakcliff Match Race regatta for disabled sailors. Posted on 5 Feb Sehested brings Danish Dynamite to WMRT
2017 Tour Card for EWII Racing Nicolai Sehested is known as the hard hitting, 'never back down from a good fight' skipper with the biggest smile. With a new team name, EWII Racing and Nicolai Sehested from Denmark are back with a Tour Card for the 2017 season of the WMRT. Posted on 4 Feb Warren Jones International Youth Regatta overall
Chris Steele's team win the battle of the ditch The 15th Warren Jones International Youth Regatta came to a conclusion in perfect sailing conditions late on Friday afternoon as the sun was setting on Perth Waters in front of the City of Perth skyline. Posted on 4 Feb Warren Jones International Youth Regatta day 4
Semi-final pairings go down to the wire The semi-final placings went down to the wire at the 2017 Warren Jones International Youth Regatta. Racing started on time at 1230hrs on the now familiar shifty Easterly course in 5 - 8 knots with streaky puffs and plenty of taxing shifts. Posted on 3 Feb World Sailing Presidential Newsletter
Kim Andersen hits the ground running The start of 2017 has continued to be a very busy and productive time at World Sailing, and it gives me great pleasure to keep you informed about the progress we have been making. Posted on 2 Feb Warren Jones International Youth Regatta day 3
Kiwis on the front foot in Perth Finally on the third day of racing at the Warren Jones International Youth Regatta in Perth Waters, the sun returned and a full day of 8 flights of Round Robin 2 racing were completed. Posted on 2 Feb Warren Jones International Youth Regatta day 2
Another testing day in Perth Another testing day on Perth Waters at the Warren Jones International Youth Regatta. More persistent rain showers, overcast skies and light and patchy 5 - 10 knot breeze from an E/SE direction. Posted on 1 Feb World Sailing headquarters to relocate to London
From Southampton in late summer 2017 World Sailing's headquarters will relocate from Southampton to central London, UK in late summer 2017. Posted on 31 Jan Warren Jones International Youth Regatta day 1
Very tricky racing in the rain The first day of the Warren Jones International Youth Regatta was sailed in unseasonal overcast skies with continuous rain showers all day and a shifting breeze ranging from 5 - 10 knots. Posted on 31 Jan Warren Jones International Youth Regatta preview
Red Hot Fleet assembled in Perth The Warren Jones International Youth Regatta has been held in Western Australia since 2003 and has grown into a highly regarded event on the international yachting calendar. Posted on 27 Jan

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies County Cooler for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 5&6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Feb Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 4) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 12 Feb Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 12 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy