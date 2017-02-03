Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2016
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
P&B Race Team Glove Long Finger
P&B Race Team Glove Long Finger

Island Flyer perseveres to win 2017 Conch Republic Cup

by Barby MacGowan today at 4:02 pm 22 January - 3 February 2017
Denny Manrique's Island Flyer team win the Conch Republic Cup 2017 © Priscilla Parker

Denny Manrique (Tonka Bay, Minnesota) and the crew aboard his Wauquiez Centurion 40 Island Flyer have won the Conch Republic Cup (CRC) with a best-overall performance in the four-part series that comprised this year's Key West Cuba Race Week. Hosted by Key West Community Sailing Center and Cuba's Hemingway International Yacht Club, the event took place January 22 – February 3.

Due to light winds, Manrique's team was one of only two teams to complete the initial 100-mile Key West to Varadero race within a time limit of 22 hours. (The other was Second Star, a J/122 skippered by J.D. Hill of Dallas, Texas, who finished first in this race.)

"The winds were from the rear, so trying to fly the spinnaker for hours on end was rather difficult, but we kept on top of it, changing sails and direction when we needed to," said Manrique, who – after the week's racing concluded – also scored a class win in PHRF Spinnaker (PHRF Non-Spinnaker, Schooner and Multihull also sailed.).

According to CRC Executive Director Karen Angle, three boats that didn't make the time limit (Terminal Velocity, Naut-On Call and Second Wind) reported completing the Key West to Varadero leg under sail while the remainder of the 25-boat fleet headed for Cuba under motor. "There was some disappointment about that, of course, but weather is the one thing we can't control. Overall, everyone had a positive experience, and our ninth running of the event was a success."

Conch Republic Cup 2017 - photo © Priscilla Parker
Conch Republic Cup 2017 - photo © Priscilla Parker

Angle said that the 90-mile race from Varadero to Havana had to be abandoned due to lack of wind. Also, a Northerly blew in to postpone the planned mid-week Castillo del Moro buoy race, which was then combined with the final race from Havana back to Key West. "The competitors had a challenging and enjoyable sail back to Key West," said Angle.

A highlight of the event was a visit by U.S. Ambassador to Cuba Jeffrey DeLaurentis. In fact, the entire U.S. Embassy staff watched excitedly from shore in Havana as the fleet rounded a mark by the Malecon before heading back across the ocean to Key West.

"Going across from Key West, we finished in 21 hours, 11 minutes, and on the way back from Cuba we finished in 14 hours," said Manrique. "The wind was more toward the nose, and we dialed into the 14-20+ knots of breeze, played the Gulf Stream current, and basically were flying across the ocean."

Conch Republic Cup 2017 - photo © Priscilla Parker
Conch Republic Cup 2017 - photo © Priscilla Parker

Manrique said he enjoyed most the architecture ("amazing"), people ("very friendly), and touring Hemingway House and Hotel Nacional ("interesting"). A highlight was exchanging burgees from his home yacht clubs of Wyzata Yacht Club (Minnesota) and South Carolina Yacht Club (Hilton Head Island, S.C.) with Commodore Jose Miguel Diaz Escrich of the Hemingway International Yacht Club, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Said Commodore Escrich: "The Conch Republic Cup regatta was a very encouraging event, because it brought us a very friendly representation of 152 members of yacht clubs from the United States of America. Since 1997, the event has contributed significantly to the construction of the friendship bridge that we started in 1992, when this Cuban nautical institution was founded."

Hemingway International Yacht Club Commodore Escrich at the Conch Republic Cup 2017 - photo © Priscilla Parker
Hemingway International Yacht Club Commodore Escrich at the Conch Republic Cup 2017 - photo © Priscilla Parker

Manrique sailed with a crew of nine, all "quite talented and experienced" and some with whom he has raced since the early '90s.

"It's so different preparing for a distance race than a buoy race, and just doing this event was a unique experience in itself. From those perspectives, I'd have to say everything came together to make it a great event. What made it greater for us was winning our class and overall!"

For more information, visit www.conchrepubliccup.org.

Related Articles

2017 Conch Republic Cup preview
Four races between Key West and Cuba When the book 50 Places to Sail Before You Die hit the stands in 2007, Cuba – the largest island in the Caribbean, notable for its sugar-white beaches and unique architecture – was not included. Posted on 20 Oct 2016 Sperry Charleston Race Week registration is open
Spring sailing might be the last thing on your mind... Spring sailing might be the last thing on your mind right now, but Sperry Charleston Race Week 2016 is only six months away. So now is the time to line up all the logistics and ensure that you'll enjoy the best, most fun regatta possible. Posted on 24 Oct 2015 Charleston Race Week overall
Best racing was on the last day With an early start time, a moderate yet consistent breeze from the southeast, and a ripping tide pouring out of Charleston Harbor, the overall victories and podium finishes were up for grabs throughout most of the fleet at Sperry Charleston Race Week. Posted on 20 Apr 2015 Quantum Key West Race Week overall
A fantastic was to finish Most of the marquee classes at Quantum Key West Race Week 2015 came down to the last day of the regatta, which delivered the toughest conditions of the week. Posted on 24 Jan 2015 Quantum Key West Race Week day 4
"Gorgeous, Exceptional, Classic" It probably won't be a late night on Duval Street for the sailors competing on Division 2 and 3. After doing three races in strong winds on Thursday, there are no doubt a lot of sore muscles, aching bones and tired bodies. Posted on 23 Jan 2015 Quantum Key West Race Week day 3
Breeze and sunshine Based off early morning forecasts, it appeared a lay day might be in the cards for competitors at Quantum Key West Race Week 2015. Some sailors might have already been making plays to play tennis or go fishing during an hour-long dockside delay. Posted on 22 Jan 2015 Quantum Key West Race Week day 2
A challenging day During 28 years of running a regatta off Key West, Premiere Racing has a remarkable record of getting in a complete series. Because of the consistent conditions off the Conch Republic, there have been very few lost race days. Posted on 21 Jan 2015 Quantum Key West Race Week day 1
Off to a great start There is no better sight than a steady stream of racing boats either sailing or motoring out of the Historic Seaport harbour around 10 a.m. on Monday. Posted on 20 Jan 2015 Ready to race
At Key West Race Week 2015 Key West has been a flurry of activity for the last four days as sailors swarmed into town for the annual race week that is being held here for the 28th year. Posted on 19 Jan 2015 PHRF innovations and enthusiastic owners ready
For Quantum Key West Race Week 2015 Ken Johnson began his 2015 sailing year by skating around Lake Kegonsa in sub-zero temperatures. Johnson's Nite iceboat can do 60 miles per hour in the right conditions so it was fun, but boy was it cold! Posted on 16 Jan 2015

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies County Cooler for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 5&6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Feb Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 4) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 12 Feb Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 12 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy