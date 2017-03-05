Please select your home edition
Win a Topper Taster Day at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017

by Emma Slater, RYA today at 5:06 pm Stand C48, 4-5 March 2017
Topper World Championship racing © Simon McIlwaine

Pay a visit to the International Topper Class Association (GBR) stand (C48) at this year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show (4-5 March, Alexandra Palace, London) and you could be in with a chance of winning a 'Topper Taster Day', in the 'How do you measure up?' competition.

The show marks the official launch of the International Topper Class Association's (ITCA (GBR)) 'Topper Taster Days' where clubs are visited by a top coach with three race ready Toppers to train three sailors from the club for a day.

"This new initiative is a great way to get more sailors in to Toppers and gain some fantastic advice and training. The sailors who take part in the day will also be offered free entry to one ITCA (GBR) national or regional event, each with a boat to sail on the day", commented Roger Proctor MBE, Designers Representative.

Topper international is also offering upgrade packs of equipment at a special price for any Topper at the club that needs upgrading in order to get it out on the water. Drop by the stand to find out more.

WIN a 'Topper Taster Day'

Take part in the 'How do you measure up?' competition running throughout the show, to be in with a chance of winning a 'Topper Taster Day' for you and two other sailors at your club. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is guess how tall Olympic Gold medallist, Giles Scott, was when he won the 2001 Topper Nationals.

ITCA (GBR) will also be encouraging people to get old boats back out on the water with the 'Re-Activate your Topper' campaign.

"The idea behind this campaign is get people to realise that it is very easy to get old boats going again and out on the water", added Roger. "You don't have to buy a new boat when you can get a cheap second-hand one and get it going very easily", Roger continued.

Drop by the stand to find out more or pay a visit to the Topper International Limited stand (B58), where they will displaying Topper number 10,000 (there are now nearly 50,000) which will be fully restored on one side and unrestored on the other, showing the contrast between the two and what can be achieved with an old boat.

Find out more about ITCA (GBR) at www.gbrtopper.co.uk/news.php

Beat the queues and get your tickets

Advance tickets are available at a special discount rate of £10.00 for RYA members and £12:50 for non-members. RYA affiliated clubs can also take advantage of a special ticket price of £10 when booking ten tickets or more. Don't forget two children go free with each paying adult as well.

To find out what's in store at this years' show and to buy your tickets visit www.dinghyshow.org.uk or by calling the ticket hotline on 0844 858 9069

Keep up to date with all the latest RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show news and information by visiting the website www.dinghyshow.org.uk and following us on Facebook and Twitter.

Love Dinghy Sailing? Then why not join the association that promotes and protects, safe, successful and rewarding boating. Join today and support the RYA in protecting your boating rights and freedoms. Take advantage of free advice and support on all aspects of your boating, as well as enjoying a range of fantastic personal member offers. Find out more by calling 02380 604 159, email or visit www.rya.org.uk

