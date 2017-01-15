Icicle Series at Bough Beech Sailing Club reaches the halfway point
by Don Buckle today at 4:39 pm
15 January 2017
With 8 races completed at the halfway point, 86 boats have taken part. Each Sunday has seen 50 to 60 on the start line from the home club and clubs in the South East. Very little wind on the first 2 weekends delayed the series getting underway, however sailing 3 races each day since has enabled the series to be back on track.
Halfway Leaders:
Conventional Fleet:
1st G. Marks & L.Aldous (Bough Beech SC) Wayfarer
2nd B.Lamb & R.Parnham(Wilsonian SC) Wayfarer
3rd R.Southern (Bough Beech SC) Laser
4th R.Eagleton (Bexhill SC) Europe
5th JClementson & M.Titmus(Bough Beech SC) Scorpion
Asymmetric Fleet
1st I. Patrick & B.Wilkinson (Bough Beech SC) L2000
2nd.R.&s Sheridan (Wilsonian Sc) L 2000
3rd. M.& G Green (Eastbourne SC) RS400
4th. M.Warwicker & K.Fitzsimmons (Bough BeechSC) RS200
5th. M.Chapman & M.Clark (Pevensey SC) RS200
Full results can be found at www.boughbeechsc.org.uk