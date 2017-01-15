Icicle Series at Bough Beech Sailing Club reaches the halfway point

With 8 races completed at the halfway point, 86 boats have taken part. Each Sunday has seen 50 to 60 on the start line from the home club and clubs in the South East. Very little wind on the first 2 weekends delayed the series getting underway, however sailing 3 races each day since has enabled the series to be back on track.

