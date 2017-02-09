Sunsail appoints communications specialists ADPR

by Zak Hillard today at 4:24 pm

Communications agency, ADPR, has been appointed by leading sailing company, Sunsail, to develop and deliver its PR campaign for 2017.

Founded in 1974, Sunsail delivers a wide choice of exceptional holiday experiences with a cutting-edge fleet of 500 yachts in 25 of the best cruising grounds worldwide. Alongside yacht charter and flotilla sailing holidays, Sunsail also offers sailing schools, skippered holidays, team building and events, regattas and yacht ownership.

ADPR has been brought on-board by Sunsail to help develop and strengthen its position as a leading sailing holiday provider, and support their work to increase participation in sailing as a sport. Since their appointment, ADPR has worked with Sunsail on the launch of their new portfolio for 2017, which includes new flotillas in Mallorca and the British Virgin Islands, as well as an extended sponsorship with Cowes Week and proudly supporting Britannia hospitality selling exclusive spectator packages to the America's Cup in Bermuda 2017. ADPR has also supported on the launch of Sunsail's inaugural 'Funding the Future' competition for yacht and sailing clubs, an initiative designed to give back to the grass-roots of the sport.

Managing Director at ADPR, Kate O'Sullivan, comments, "Sunsail is a highly respected brand and we're delighted to be supporting the team with its 2017 communication strategy. Sailing, travel and adventure is something the ADPR team is incredibly passionate about, and we share Sunsail's ongoing commitment to promoting sailing as a fun and accessible activity for all. Sunsail has an exciting year planned, and we are looking forward to being part of the adventure by implementing an effective PR campaign to help achieve its objectives."

Lucy Black, Head of Marketing at Sunsail, comments on ADPR's appointment, "Sunsail is one of the leading Sailing companies in the world and with ADPR's help we know we can maintain the excellent reputation we have built over the last 40 years, creating memories and experiences for thousands of customers across the globe. ADPR have an excellent reputation in the Marine sector and beyond, they're passionate about our brand and share our obsession with sailing! We believe ADPR are the right agency to take our brand forward, we've had great success working together so far and we look forward to solidifying our partnership further."

For more information about Sunsail, please visit www.sunsail.co.uk.

For more information about ADPR, please visit www.adpr.co.uk.