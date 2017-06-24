Please select your home edition
Sovereign's Cup 2017 Early Birds Welcome!

by Jackie Dawson today at 10:43 am 21-24 June 2017

Attention all Cruiser sailors! Early Bird entries for Sovereigns' Cup 2017 are closing on Friday 17th February. So please register your boat on www.sovereignscup.com.

"We are looking forward to welcoming many fleets to Kinsale in June, to enjoy both great racing and the hospitality Kinsale offers as well," said Kevin Murray, Sovereign's Cup Regatta Director. There will be a separate trophy for the white sail class and a new coastal fleet this year. We are also looking forward to hosting the 1720 Sportsboat European Championships during the regatta," he added.

Many of the Ireland's best racing crews will be competing for the Sovereigns' Cup under the international IRC handicap system. The Portcullis Trophy will be awarded to competitors under the ECHO handicap system.

As the Irish Cruiser Racing Association (ICRA) Nationals take place from 9th-11th June 2017 at the Royal Cork Yacht Club, both Kinsale and RCYC are working together to encourage sailors from the UK and all over Ireland to compete in both events in Cork in June 2017 by organising marina berths for holding boats and arranging delivery crews between RCYC and KYC.

Cork County Council as sponsor, is taking the opportunity to promote Kinsale as a tourist venue and the start/finish point for the much acclaimed Wild Atlantic Way, as many cruising boats are likely to stay in the West Cork area after the regatta. Also Dubarry of Ireland are involved as clothing sponsors.

www.sovereignscup.com

Big Guns for Antigua 360º Race
Second edition to take place on 17th February The second edition of the Antigua 360º Race will take place on February 17, 2017 providing a 52 mile anticlockwise circumnavigation of Antigua. Posted on 9 Feb ORC and IRC offshore racing fleets unite
For 2018 World Championship at The Hague The Offshore World Championship 2018 will take place in the Hague, specifically from the port of Scheveningen, in July 2018. An innovative solution will be used for the first time to unite the two largest offshore racing fleets. Posted on 9 Feb Kinsale Yacht Club Frostbite Series day 1
29 hardy entrants in 3 fleets 29 hardy entrants in 3 fleets were on the start line today for the first day of the Kinsale Yacht Club Frostbite Series kindly sponsored by Osean74. The marina was white with frost as the Squibbers slid down to their boats Posted on 9 Feb Classics in the RORC Caribbean 600
At least 12 classic-designed yachts taking part The RORC Caribbean 600 attracts the world's fastest racing yachts, magnificent superyachts and corinthian production cruisers. Gathered in Antigua for the start of the 600-mile blast around 11 Caribbean islands, the fleet is a phenomenal sight. Posted on 7 Feb A warm welcome awaits in Bermuda
In the Antigua Bermuda Race 2017 A fantastic welcome is awaiting the magnificent fleet taking part in the inaugural Antigua Bermuda Race. As host for the 35th America's Cup, Bermuda will be buzzing with excitement. Posted on 3 Feb Triple Crown Big Boat Event announced
For Cowes Week 2017 Cowes Week Ltd, organisers of the world's best-known sailing regatta, are excited to announce the introduction of a new big boat race series, the Cowes Week Triple Crown. Posted on 1 Feb Nic Douglass wrap-up video
Of the Festival of Sails 2017 From the village, to the race course with everything from cruising cats to Sports Boats, and on the final day sailing myself on a Waszp as part of Discover Sailing Day, the Festival of Sails presented by Rex Gorell Land Rover was an incredible event! Posted on 31 Jan New partnership and record entries
For the RORC Caribbean 600 The Royal Ocean Racing Club has partnered with Rolex SA, adding the RORC Caribbean 600 to the leading Swiss watchmaker's prestigious roster of yachting events around the world. Posted on 29 Jan Golden Edition of Antigua Sailing Week
Celebrating its 50th edition This year, Antigua Sailing Week is celebrating its 50th edition. Everybody wants to come to the party and it is not too late to take up the invitation. Eighty-four yachts have already entered and many more are expected to enjoy the memorable occasion. Posted on 28 Jan Discover the beautiful Balearics with Sunsail
New Mallorca flotilla for 2017 For those looking for their next adventure, Sunsail has confirmed its new Mallorca flotilla will be available from 1 July, 2017. Posted on 27 Jan

Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies County Cooler for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 5&6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Feb Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 4) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 12 Feb Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 12 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb
