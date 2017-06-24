Sovereign's Cup 2017 Early Birds Welcome!

by Jackie Dawson today at 10:43 am

Attention all Cruiser sailors! Early Bird entries for Sovereigns' Cup 2017 are closing on Friday 17th February. So please register your boat on www.sovereignscup.com.

"We are looking forward to welcoming many fleets to Kinsale in June, to enjoy both great racing and the hospitality Kinsale offers as well," said Kevin Murray, Sovereign's Cup Regatta Director. There will be a separate trophy for the white sail class and a new coastal fleet this year. We are also looking forward to hosting the 1720 Sportsboat European Championships during the regatta," he added.

Many of the Ireland's best racing crews will be competing for the Sovereigns' Cup under the international IRC handicap system. The Portcullis Trophy will be awarded to competitors under the ECHO handicap system.

As the Irish Cruiser Racing Association (ICRA) Nationals take place from 9th-11th June 2017 at the Royal Cork Yacht Club, both Kinsale and RCYC are working together to encourage sailors from the UK and all over Ireland to compete in both events in Cork in June 2017 by organising marina berths for holding boats and arranging delivery crews between RCYC and KYC.

Cork County Council as sponsor, is taking the opportunity to promote Kinsale as a tourist venue and the start/finish point for the much acclaimed Wild Atlantic Way, as many cruising boats are likely to stay in the West Cork area after the regatta. Also Dubarry of Ireland are involved as clothing sponsors.

