Wayfarers looking forward to 2017

by Tim Townsend today at 8:00 am 9 February 2017
Wayfarer Nationals at Medway © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk

The UK Wayfarer Association is delighted to announce that its travellers' series this season will be sponsored by CraftInsure, McNamara Sails and Hartley Boats.

The CraftInsure National Circuit and Travellers' Series 2017 takes in the National Championships and seven other area championships and open meetings at a variety of salt and fresh water venues. Prizes are available for the winners of the Travellers Series where all events count and the National Circuit Series where the best three results count towards the Hartley Boats Trophy. This year there is an added incentive to participate because at the end of the season there will be a prize draw with great prizes from our sponsors.

The eight events are as follows:

  • 22/23 April - Western Area Championships - West Oxfordshire Sailing Club
  • 27/28 May - Inland and Junior Championships - Haversham Sailing Club
  • 16-18 June - National Championships - Arun Yacht Club
  • 8/9 July - L'Escargot Trophy - Aldeburgh Yacht Club
  • 22/23 July - Eastern Area Championships - Medway Yacht Club
  • 9/10 September - Southern Area Championships - Datchet Sailing Club
  • 7/8 October - Splashaway Trophy - Upper Thames Sailing Club
  • 11/12 November - Finale - Bough Beech Sailing Club
In addition to the travellers' series there is a full programme of racing where Wayfarers will be raced including the Scottish National Championships, a full series of Area and the National Championships in Ireland, Poole Week and the Medway Marathon.

Full details of the CraftInsure National Circuit and Travellers' Series 2017, race documents and details of other Wayfarer racing and cruising events can be found on the UKWA website at www.wayfarer.org.uk

