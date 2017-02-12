Over 40 entries for the 33rd Round Martinique Regatta

Round Martinique Regatta (l-r) Claude Granel, Philippe Volny-Anne, Alain Vaïti, Jean Trudo, Jean-Michel Figueres © RMR / Robert Charlotte

by The Round Martinique Regatta today at 6:34 am

The Round Martinique Regatta (RMR) association announces over 40 entries for the 33rd edition of the race from 10th to 12th February. The Yacht Club de Martinique hosted the opening press conference in Fort de France to officially open the event which takes place this weekend.

A level of participation that reflects a growing popularity

This new edition will gather over 40 boats of above 24 feet (7.3m) and brings together some 260 sailors. Great weather conditions for racing together with the strong trade winds are forecast for the weekend. The format created in 2016, with 2 different courses that are split for racing yachts divided into 4 classes (Racing, Melges 24, Surprise and Racing Cruising) and cruising yachts (Cruising) will allow for competitive racing on the water and fun activities ashore.

The cruising category is a boost to the growing popularity that the event is having. The competition will be played out in the coastal waters of southern Martinique between Fort-de-France and Le Marin.

A high-profile 33rd edition with a strong Caribbean flavour

This historical event, the key event on the Martinique regattas, is one of the highlights each year and very much established as part of the Caribbean circuit of regattas that start from south and greadually head north between January and May.

The Round Martinique Regatta promises to be a high-profile event this year, with 20% of the crews coming from Grenada, Guadeloupe, Saint-Lucia and Saint-Martin. The Racing class (2), with almost 50% of Caribbean boats, will no doubt be one of the liveliest classes, but the Melges 24 and Surprise categories will guarantee, as in every edition, the most impressive results and keep all on their toes right to the end of the final stage.

Race favourites and contenders

Amongst the favourites are the boats that have won at least one of the past five editions:

Racing & Melges 24: Crédit Mutuel, GFA Caraïbes, Régis Guillemot Charter, SARA Energies Nouvelles and Perseverare Diabolicum

Surprise: Digilife and Kreyol Sandwich

Racing Cruising: Foxy's

Cruising: Gibol, Oxygene

Nevertheless, they will not be without serious contenders such as: Category 5, Mat and Paulista in Racing, l'Antikri and Caraibes Marine in Melges 24, Ocean Two in racing cruising, x-Trem 25 etc...

Partners committed to a thriving event

The organisers are grateful for the support of their partners, without whom the Round Martinique Regatta would not be able to grow.

Main partners: SARA, Collectivité Territoriale de Martinique (CTM) and Martinique 1ère.

Official partners and suppliers: e-Compagnie, Comité Martiniquais du Tourisme (CMT), the Town Halls of Fort-de-France, Marin and Trinité, Marin Marina, Régis Guillemot Charter, Pétroservices, Sea Service, Tilo, Caraib Moter, Roger Albert Distribution, Polymar

How to follow the race? Where and when to see the boats sail past?

The association invites the public of Martinique and tourists visiting our island to follow the boats from the viewpoints listed along the course (3).

The general public and also the local and international media will be able to follow the news and highlights of the regatta thanks to a comprehensive set of communication tools.

The association Round Martinique Regatta wishes all participants good luck and an enjoyable event to all!

www.theroundmartinique.com