Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Serious Kit 2 728
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
B&G H5000 Graphic Display
B&G H5000 Graphic Display
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Kinsale Yacht Club Frostbite Series - Day 1

by Michele Kennelly today at 7:05 am 5 February 2017
The Kinsale Frostbite Series starts © Fiona Ward

29 hardy entrants in 3 fleets were on the start line today for the first day of the Kinsale Yacht Club Frostbite Series kindly sponsored by Osean74. The marina was white with frost as the Squibbers slid down to their boats to rig while the Toppers, Lasers and 420 cracked the ice off boat covers to go afloat.

A sunny but calm morning saw the AP/1 go up at 10.55hrs. However the wind filled in and the first racing got under way at 12.00hrs. The weather decided, in typical Irish style, to throw everything at the fleets. The first beat for all 3 fleets was slow – to the point that the S Flag was flown - then a squall passed through which saw winds of over 23 knots, wiping out half the Topper Fleet, followed by very pleasant 8 – 10 knots. A strong ebbing tide also added to the challenge.

First off were the mixed dinghies with the fleet comprising of Laser Full Rig, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 and a 420. Micheal O'Suilleabhain & Michael Carroll in the 420 sailed an excellent first race and lead all the way. Sean Collins in a Laser Radial came in 2nd with Hugo Morgan also in a Laser Radial in 3rd. In the 2nd race Sean Murphy in a Laser Full Rig got a great start and held on to the lead to come in clear ahead of the fleet by over 3 mins with Sean Collins taking 2nd on corrected time and Micheal & Michael in 3rd. The series is tied at the top which will make for great racing over the coming weeks.

This is only the 2nd year that the Topper Fleet has sailed in KYC so it was great to have six on the water so early in the season. For some it was their first time racing and the conditions were very challenging. The first race started in ideal conditions for them however the sudden squall with 23 knots of wind wiped out some and the first race has two finishers with Maeve Buckley 1st and Francesca Lewis in 2nd. In the second race Ellie Cronin was well ahead to take first place, however 2nd and 3rd place were hotly contested between Maeve, Francesca and David Carter. David just pipped Francesca on the line to take 2nd and Francesca came 3rd.

The Squib Fleet had 15 boats on the start line today with Scooby Do, Diarmuid Wrenne & Mary Coyne, travelling from Glandore Harbour Yacht Club to join in the fun. Several new additions/returns o the KYC Squib Fleet took to the water today. Welcome back to Pulpo, looking stylish in her new livery, with Commodore Tom Roche at the helm & Irish National Squib Champion Finbarr O'Regan crewing. Welcome to Flora with Dave Ross & Bobby Nash, Plan B with Pat Salter & Richard Callanan and Mucky Duck with Michael O'Sullivan & Sean O'Sullivan. Viking Gold is also back with Jeff Cochrane at the helm and Claire Cochrane crewing.

The 1st race saw Allegro, Colm Dunne & Rob Gill, dominate by staying out of the strong ebbing tide and looking like the clear winner until an unfortunate error saw them try to finish on wrong side of the Committee Boat which let Pulpo in to take 1st, with Sensation, Denis & Brid Cudmore, in 2nd. Allegro tacked swiftly on realising their error to take 3rd. Lessons in reading SI's being provided to all next week.

The 2nd race saw Sonny P, Tony Doody & Josephine Manley, get off to a flying start. The fleet split after rounding the windward mark and Fuggles, Jeff Condell & Eoghan O'Mahony, sailed lower and took advantage of the tide to get to leeward mark first. Fuggles held position for the next lap with Allegro coming in 2nd. Eala, John & Bill Thullier sailed a great race to come in a close 3rd.

Here's to five more weeks of fun and competitive Osean74 Frostbite racing in Kinsale.

Related Articles

Entries for Sovereign's Cup go live
At Kinsale Yacht Club on 21-24 June 2017 Entries for Sovereigns' Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club from 21st-24th June 2017 are now invited on www.sovereignscup.com. This is the 12th Sovereign's Cup and organisers Kinsale Yacht Club are looking forward to welcoming over 100 boats to Kinsale next Summer. Posted on 24 Dec 2016 Get your Super Early Bird entry in
For the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta 2017 All fully paid entries received by 31st December 2016 will be automatically entered into a draw and 10% of these lucky people will have their Entry Fee refunded! Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Cowes Week continues support of Youth Sailing
With Discounted Entry Fees Cowes Week Limited are delighted to announce that they will continue their youth initiative which offers discounted entry fees to boats with crews of under 25 year olds. Posted on 1 Nov 2016 Irish Squib Travellers Trophy 2016
Jeff Condell and Jeff Cochrane worthy winners The Irish Squib Travellers Trophy is awarded to Squibs which travel to the regional and national championships. It is necessary to compete in two regional championships and in the National Championship to qualify to win the trophy. Posted on 29 Oct 2016 Irish Squib Inlands at Lough Derg
Entry matches that of the nationals at Kinsale On October 22-23, Squibs from all over Ireland converged on Lough Derg Yacht Club at Dromineer. All in all, the entry of 20 Squibs equalled the Irish Championship in Kinsale a few weeks earlier. Posted on 24 Oct 2016 Squib Last Chance Regatta at Burnham
A foul tide for Foulness The Squib Last Chance Regatta is traditionally held two weeks after the Inland Championships. The event was conceived with the aim of encouraging the travellers to re-launch for the last few weeks of the Autumn Series. Posted on 18 Oct 2016 Squib Inlands at Rutland
Another victory for the Grogans October the first, a new month, and a new Squib Inland Championships at Rutland Sailing Club. Some might argue that it was indeed the 21st Squib Inlands, given that last year's championship was lost to brilliant sunshine and zipadeedooda wind. Posted on 5 Oct 2016 Irish Squib Championship at Kinsale
Reduced entry for postponed event This event which had been scheduled for mid-August, was postponed due to a forecast of high winds. The rescheduled event had a reduced entry, as it was too late in the year for some Squib owners, resulting in a total entry was 20 boats. Posted on 4 Oct 2016 Portsmouth Regatta 2016
Wind keeps day boats racing within the harbour The recently re-established Portsmouth Regatta took place on Saturday 24 September, it was a day of warm southerlies gusting force 5-6, seas moderate to rough. Perfect conditions for the IRC yachts but testing for the day boats. Posted on 4 Oct 2016 Chris Hogan sadly passes away
After a two-year battle with cancer It is with great sadness we have to report the passing of multiple Squib and Hornet class National Champion, Chris Hogan, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 27th after a short two-year battle with cancer. Posted on 30 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Kinsale Yacht Club Squib Irish southerns for Squib
Kinsale Yacht Club- 26 Aug to 27 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy