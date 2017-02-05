Kinsale Yacht Club Frostbite Series - Day 1

by Michele Kennelly today at 7:05 am

29 hardy entrants in 3 fleets were on the start line today for the first day of the Kinsale Yacht Club Frostbite Series kindly sponsored by Osean74. The marina was white with frost as the Squibbers slid down to their boats to rig while the Toppers, Lasers and 420 cracked the ice off boat covers to go afloat.

A sunny but calm morning saw the AP/1 go up at 10.55hrs. However the wind filled in and the first racing got under way at 12.00hrs. The weather decided, in typical Irish style, to throw everything at the fleets. The first beat for all 3 fleets was slow – to the point that the S Flag was flown - then a squall passed through which saw winds of over 23 knots, wiping out half the Topper Fleet, followed by very pleasant 8 – 10 knots. A strong ebbing tide also added to the challenge.

First off were the mixed dinghies with the fleet comprising of Laser Full Rig, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 and a 420. Micheal O'Suilleabhain & Michael Carroll in the 420 sailed an excellent first race and lead all the way. Sean Collins in a Laser Radial came in 2nd with Hugo Morgan also in a Laser Radial in 3rd. In the 2nd race Sean Murphy in a Laser Full Rig got a great start and held on to the lead to come in clear ahead of the fleet by over 3 mins with Sean Collins taking 2nd on corrected time and Micheal & Michael in 3rd. The series is tied at the top which will make for great racing over the coming weeks.

This is only the 2nd year that the Topper Fleet has sailed in KYC so it was great to have six on the water so early in the season. For some it was their first time racing and the conditions were very challenging. The first race started in ideal conditions for them however the sudden squall with 23 knots of wind wiped out some and the first race has two finishers with Maeve Buckley 1st and Francesca Lewis in 2nd. In the second race Ellie Cronin was well ahead to take first place, however 2nd and 3rd place were hotly contested between Maeve, Francesca and David Carter. David just pipped Francesca on the line to take 2nd and Francesca came 3rd.

The Squib Fleet had 15 boats on the start line today with Scooby Do, Diarmuid Wrenne & Mary Coyne, travelling from Glandore Harbour Yacht Club to join in the fun. Several new additions/returns o the KYC Squib Fleet took to the water today. Welcome back to Pulpo, looking stylish in her new livery, with Commodore Tom Roche at the helm & Irish National Squib Champion Finbarr O'Regan crewing. Welcome to Flora with Dave Ross & Bobby Nash, Plan B with Pat Salter & Richard Callanan and Mucky Duck with Michael O'Sullivan & Sean O'Sullivan. Viking Gold is also back with Jeff Cochrane at the helm and Claire Cochrane crewing.

The 1st race saw Allegro, Colm Dunne & Rob Gill, dominate by staying out of the strong ebbing tide and looking like the clear winner until an unfortunate error saw them try to finish on wrong side of the Committee Boat which let Pulpo in to take 1st, with Sensation, Denis & Brid Cudmore, in 2nd. Allegro tacked swiftly on realising their error to take 3rd. Lessons in reading SI's being provided to all next week.

The 2nd race saw Sonny P, Tony Doody & Josephine Manley, get off to a flying start. The fleet split after rounding the windward mark and Fuggles, Jeff Condell & Eoghan O'Mahony, sailed lower and took advantage of the tide to get to leeward mark first. Fuggles held position for the next lap with Allegro coming in 2nd. Eala, John & Bill Thullier sailed a great race to come in a close 3rd.

Here's to five more weeks of fun and competitive Osean74 Frostbite racing in Kinsale.