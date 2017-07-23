Round the Goodwin's Race to take place on 23rd July

Ramsgate Week 2016 © Graeme Sweeney / Ramsgate Week 2016 © Graeme Sweeney / www.marineimages.co.uk

by The Ramsgate Week Team today at 5:49 pm

We are pleased to announce that the Round the Goodwin's race will be taking place on 23rd July.

It is always a challenging race, won last year by Richard Matthews' Oystercatcher XXX1 for the IRC class, in just under 3 hours and in Cruiser class it was won by Mallard owned by Howard Bates in just over 4 hours.

Many of you will be getting your yachts prepared and ready to perform at their maximum. The Ramsgate Week team have also been busy, organizing the wonderful team of officials, race officers, support ribs, photographer Sponsors and many many volunteers that makes this event happen.

The early bird offer to enter Ramsgate Week is now OPEN so take advantage of this while you can!

Lastly, if your not already, please follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

www.ramsgateweek.com