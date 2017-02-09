Please select your home edition
Harken UK are Recruiting!

by Charlie Pennell, Harken UK today at 2:26 pm 9 February 2017
Harken UK's offices in Lymington © Harken UK

If you are passionate about the marine industry and want to work for a growing, forward thinking organisation, then we may have the perfect job for you.

We currently have vacancies for a Product Development & Purchasing Co-Ordinator, Technical Customer Service Advisor and Supply Chain Co-Ordinator. For more information on all the positions available please go to www.harken.co.uk.

Find out more here or view the individual jobs details; Marine Product Development & Purchasing Coordinator, Supply Chain Co-Ordinator and Technical Sales & Customer Service.

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies County Cooler for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 5&6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Feb Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 4) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 12 Feb Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 12 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb
