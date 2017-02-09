Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard

Special Gifts for Valentine's Day from P&B

by P&B today at 7:44 am 9 February 2017
Special Gifts for Valentine's Day from P&B © P&B
P&B The One Stop Sailing Shop

Chocolates melt and flowers die

Find the perfect gift for that special someone with P&B. We’ve got bags of great gift ideas for your loved one.
Why not treat the special person in your life to the gift of time with one of our sports watches, like the Gill Regatta Race Timer . With the largest and clearest display currently available, this watch gives you no excuse for being late to the mark.
Or why not say I love you with a stylish and unique present from one of our top clothing brands like Musto, Zhik, Gill and Gul.
Order by the 2pm 13th February for purchases to arrive by the 14th.
P&B Latest Offers
We offer free delivery on eligible items – see terms and conditions for details.

P&B Events

P&B On the road

Steve Graham (Scorpion) Notts County SC

Weekly Results

Tiger Trophy 5th and 6th
P&B Terms and Conditions
Returns
• Items must be returned within 14 days of receipt
• Cut to length or custom made products cannot be returned
• This is summary of our full returns policy – please see our full terms and conditions for more details

Free Delivery (5-7 Business Days)
Free delivery is available for order values over £50, below 100cm in length, below 10kg and delivered to the UK mainland. For order values over £50 to UK Islands and Highlands. Note: This should not be used for urgent or time critical orders.
Contact us:
Call: 01604 592808
info@pinbax.com

VAT: 178 2790 24
Registered in England:
No. 3312954
Copyright © 2017 Pinnell and Bax Ltd, All rights reserved.

Related Articles

Steve Nicholson Memorial Race Results!
The whole P&B/Musto Race Team show their support All in all the event was a great success, with everyone in the P&B/Musto Race Team showing their support. With gusty yet sunny conditions and 119 boats on the water, the entry was over subscribed with many of the country's best sailors taking part. Posted on 2 Feb Out with the old in with new!
Exciting new arrivals at P&B With one eye on the Dinghy Show, we have been looking forward to arrival of some exciting new products for the 2017 season including all new dinghy kit range from Musto and a variety of products to update your boat. Posted on 26 Jan The Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy
Everyone at P&B will be taking part Everyone at P&B will be taking part in the Steve Nicholson Memorial Race. We're all excited as once again the entry list is over subscribed, with many of the country best sailors taking part, the pro/semi pro and class sailors will be battling it out. Posted on 20 Jan P&B dominate at Flying 15 Australian Nationals
Nine out of the top 10 boats use P&B sails P&B sails began 2017 with success at the Flying Fifteen Australian National Championships. P&B dominated the event with 9 out of the top 10 overall places, using the full P&B inventory. Posted on 11 Jan London Boat Show ticket giveaway
And Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy news Don't miss out, we are giving away London Boat Show Tickets! When you spend £100 or more at P&B you will automatically receive two tickets to the London Boat Show. Posted on 4 Jan Happy new year from all at P&B!
Phantom sailors Clive Morley wins prize draw P&B have made one sailor's Christmas a little extra special. From the start of December, P&B has been running a prize draw for all orders over £100, the prize for the lucky winner is 50% off the price of a new P&B sail or cover. Posted on 3 Jan Christmas is almost upon us!
P&B has made one sailor's Christmas a little extra special P&B has made one sailors Christmas a little extra special. From the start of December, P&B has been running a prize draw for all orders over £100, the prize for the lucky winner is 50% off the price of a new P&B sail or cover. Posted on 24 Dec 2016 P&B Sail Loft Offer - 3 days to go!
15% off sails & boat covers We are now offering 15% off Sails & Boat Covers, only until 23rd of December - Less than 3 days to go! Posted on 21 Dec 2016 P&B Gift Ideas!
Up to 50% OFF selected items Our Christmas deals are now available! Our deals are especially chosen to make the perfect stocking filler, for the sailors in your life with up to 50% OFF selected items. Posted on 9 Dec 2016 P&B/Winner Optimist team 2017 selected
Some of the top Optimist sailors chosen The team for the 2017 P&B/Winner team has been chosen. This prestigious team takes some of the top sailors from the UK Optimist scene to form the Winner team for 2017. Posted on 4 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies County Cooler for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 5&6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Feb Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 4) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 12 Feb Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 12 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy