Drew Marine Signal & Safety supports YO! Row with vital equipment

The world's leading supplier of marine pyrotechnic distress signals, Drew Marine Signal & Safety, announces its sponsorship of experienced adventurer, Lia Ditton and her incredible 'Yo! Row' expedition for 2018, as she attempts to become the first woman to row the North Pacific Ocean solo.

Drew Marine Signal & Safety will provide Lia with a selection of vital Pains Wessex marine distress signals to keep her safe at sea while she attempts this exciting challenge. The donation includes a range of Pains Wessex handheld flares, rocket flares, and smoke signals, meeting Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) standards.

At 36, Lia Ditton has a vast amount of nautical experience, having sailed the equivalent of eight laps of the globe – rowing the Atlantic as part of a pair in 2010 and being the only woman to finish the solo trans-Atlantic sailboat race in 2005 in the process. Her 2018 expedition will be her toughest yet as she faces arguably the wildest stretch of ocean in the world, battling against 40ft waves and 65mph winds.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Lia Ditton says, "After doing a USCG Sea Survival course in Seattle, where we tried every brand of flare on the market, I wouldn't want to go to sea with any other flares than Pains Wessex. The brand's pyrotechnic flares were so bright we had to look away, so I have every confidence – should I need to use them. Looking online for suppliers of Pains Wessex in the US led me to contact Drew Marine Signal & Safety, and I am very grateful for the company's support!"

Chris Feibusch, Head of Global Marketing at Drew Marine Signal & Safety, adds, "We are delighted to be supporting Lia as she prepares to tackle this amazing challenge. As Lia will be wholly unassisted on this voyage, the need for reliable, high quality safety equipment is of paramount importance, and while we hope she shouldn't need to use them, we are proud to be a part of ensuring Lia can carry out this journey as safely as possible. From everyone at Drew Marine Signal & Safety, we wish Lia the best of luck!"

