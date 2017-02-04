Hungarian solo sailor Nandor Fa, eighth in the Vendée Globe

by Andi Robertson today at 11:48 am

Hungarian solo skipper Nandor Fa brought his Spirit of Hungary across the finish line of the Vendée Globe at 10 hrs 54 m 09 secs UTC this Wednesday morning to earn an excellent eighth place overall.

Fa, at 63, completes this epic eighth edition of the legendary solo non stop round the world race 24 years after becoming the first ever non-French skipper to complete the Vendée Globe.

His elapsed time on Spirit of Hungary, which he designed himself, is 93 days 22 hrs 52 mins 09 sec. He sailed 27,850 nm at an average speed of 12.35 knots.

