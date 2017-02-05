29er Winter Championship and Harken GP5 at Draycote Water Sailing Club
by James Hammett today at 10:04 am
4-5 February 2017
29er Winter Championship at Draycote Water © Paul Hammett
The 29er Winter Championship and Harken GP5 were held at Draycote on 4/5 February with a forecast that suggested that there might not be much racing.
As the fleet rigged up no more than 2-3 knots of wind was detected and many sailors huddled in the warm clubhouse. However, with a slight delay the D flag was raised and Race Officer Ian Bullock got to work. That he managed to get in 8 races over the weekend was a great credit to the Race Team. On Saturday the wind blew between 4-8 knots from the South East, with the 4th race shortened at the last windward mark as the breeze swung and died. Meanwhile on Sunday the wind was from the North and slightly stronger and steadier, aside from the last gate of the last race when the fleet from 11th and higher arrived together.
Dan and Fin Armstrong dominated the event with a fantastic display of light wind sailing, counting 1,1,1,4,4,4, 13 discarding 18th to win with a race to spare. Not a single boat managed a top 10 in every race. The battle for second was between Nick Robins / Billy V-O and James Hammett / James Eales and decided on the last race which Nick/Billy won adding that 1st to a 3,5,7,7,11,12 to count from James/James 2,2,5,6,6,8, 20 to count. Behind this pair only 10 points covered the next 5 boats with new pairing Hattie Rogers / Emily Covell taking 4th overall and first all girls narrowly from 5th placed and first mixed pair Sarah Jarman and Nick Deverux. 6th place and 2nd Girls went to Freya Black and Orla Mitchell. Morgan Archer and Hakan Digby were first placed Juniors in 8th overall.
After a tough weekend of racing with rapid turn arounds between the races it was great to see some newer faces at the front with almost half of the sailors in the top 12 being girls. The next Harken GP6 is at Pwllheli in March before the Youth Nationals / exams break. GP 7 will be in Largs for the Northern contingent and Torbay for the Southern area and the Final round GP 8 is at HISC in July.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Clubs
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1st
|2337
|DAN ARMSTRONG
|FIN ARMSTRONG
|RTYC
|4
|4
|1
|4
|‑18
|1
|1
|13
|28
|2nd
|2304
|NICK ROBINS
|BILLY VENNIS OZANNE
|HAYLING ISLAND SC / HISC
|7
|11
|12
|‑19
|5
|7
|3
|1
|46
|3rd
|2344
|JAMES HAMMETT
|JAMES EALES
|HISC / RLYC
|5
|20
|8
|6
|‑34
|2
|2
|6
|49
|4th
|2203
|HATTIE ROGERS
|EMILY COVELL
|ROYAL LYMINGTON YC / HAYLING ISLAND SC
|17
|12
|6
|3
|1
|15
|‑19
|4
|58
|5th
|2025
|SARAH JARMAN
|NICK DEVEREUX
|RLYMYC / BUDWORTH SC
|2
|10
|‑14
|7
|12
|12
|14
|3
|60
|6th
|2347
|FREYA BLACK
|ORLA MITCHELL
|HISC
|10
|8
|3
|15
|7
|‑32
|12
|5
|60
|7th
|2341
|PATRICK CROGHAN
|DOM LEWIS
|QUEEN MARY SC / BOSHAM SC
|8
|16
|4
|1
|19
|5
|‑32
|12
|65
|8th
|2494
|MORGAN ARCHER
|HAKAN DIGBY
|BLUE CIRCLE SC / QUEEN MARY SC
|‑29
|24
|2
|26
|6
|3
|5
|2
|68
|9th
|2236
|CHARLOTTE ORMEROD
|DANIEL LEWIS
|OXFORD SC / DRAYCOTE WATER SC
|6
|1
|16
|12
|‑39
|6
|4
|28
|73
|10th
|2493
|EWAN LUKE
|ZAC BLOMELEY
|LLANDUDNO SC
|11
|2
|9
|10
|15
|10
|‑34
|20
|77
|11th
|2343
|BELLA FELLOWS
|ANNA STURROCK
|YEALM YC / LOCH TUMMEL SC/ROYAL TAY YC
|21
|15
|5
|2
|23
|4
|‑29
|14
|84
|12th
|2123
|JESSIE MAIN
|JESS JARMAN
|WARSASH SC
|3
|(UFD)
|25
|8
|14
|9
|18
|21
|98
|13th
|2545
|CHRIS JAMES
|JAMES HALL
|HISC/ROYAL SOUTHERN YC / HISC
|9
|19
|10
|27
|2
|25
|‑28
|8
|100
|14th
|2399
|BOBBY HEWITT
|FREDDIE SIMES
|LEIGH & LOWTON SC
|16
|5
|7
|22
|3
|26
|24
|(RET)
|103
|15th
|2040
|RYAN BUSH
|LOUIS GIBBS
|BRISTOL CORINTHIAN YC / CHEW VALLEY LAKE
|‑25
|18
|17
|17
|13
|17
|6
|16
|104
|16th
|1504
|ELLIE WALTON
|EMMA LOVERIDGE
|DRAYCOTE WATER SC/HISC / DRAYCOTE WATER
|13
|35
|13
|9
|‑37
|21
|10
|7
|108
|17th
|2477
|ALICE HANDLEY
|ZOE JAMES
|HISC
|14
|3
|11
|14
|22
|‑38
|20
|27
|111
|18th
|2241
|HENRY JAMESON
|TOBY ATHERTON
|HAYLING ISLAND SC / GURNARD SC/HISC
|19
|9
|24
|31
|4
|‑37
|15
|10
|112
|19th
|2113
|RORY FULTON
|JAMIE MACAULAY
|BOUGH BEECH SC
|12
|32
|23
|(UFD)
|10
|14
|7
|19
|117
|20th
|2172
|ANA PATERSON
|MADDIE WYLIE
|YORKSHIRE DALES SC
|20
|13
|20
|20
|‑31
|13
|21
|11
|118
|21st
|111
|COURTNEY BILBROUGH
|HANNA BRANT
|HAYLING ISLAND SC / OXFORD SC
|1
|14
|29
|‑42
|16
|11
|26
|25
|122
|22nd
|2118
|JAMES HOLLIS
|JAKE HARDMAN
|RTYC / HISC
|(UFD)
|25
|21
|5
|35
|8
|16
|22
|132
|23rd
|2416
|JAMES LEETCH
|JESS FLINT
|RUTLAND SC
|(UFD)
|30
|15
|16
|11
|27
|13
|23
|135
|24th
|1322
|SAM KNEALE
|CIAN ASHBY
|CARDIFF BAY YC / ROYAL LYMINGTON YC
|23
|22
|19
|28
|29
|16
|‑33
|30
|167
|25th
|2173
|ETHAN LEAHY
|ROBERT RICHARDSON
|WINDERMERE SCHOOL / RWYC/ULLSWATER YC
|31
|23
|30
|33
|20
|30
|9
|‑34
|176
|26th
|2332
|TOBY COPE
|HARRY PULFORD
|CARSINGTON SC/RUDYARD LAKE SC / LLYN BRE
|(UFD)
|21
|34
|UFD
|33
|19
|8
|15
|180
|27th
|2381
|HANNAH ROBERTS‑STRAW
|ANNA ROWE
|CARDIFF BAY YC / ISLAND BARN RESERVOIR S
|‑33
|31
|27
|25
|32
|33
|17
|17
|182
|28th
|2433
|WILL JARMAN
|JOE BRADLEY
|WARSASH SC / HILL HEAD SC
|‑41
|6
|26
|30
|41
|24
|25
|35
|187
|29th
|1508
|OLLIE DIXON
|DYLAN WALENDY‑WRIGLEY
|ROYAL HARWICH YC / HARWICH TOWN SC
|15
|26
|35
|‑37
|36
|23
|27
|26
|188
|30th
|2216
|WILL CUNLIFFE
|JAMES CUNLIFFE
|ROYAL TORBAY YC
|36
|33
|‑43
|18
|26
|18
|36
|24
|191
|31st
|1905
|EDOARDO SIROLLA
|FEDERICO SIROLLA
|QUEEN MARY SC
|32
|‑42
|38
|13
|8
|35
|35
|33
|194
|32nd
|2222
|CHARLES ELLIOT
|JACK MILLER
|HAYLING ISLAND / FELPHAM SC
|40
|38
|47
|(UFD)
|9
|20
|11
|31
|196
|33rd
|773
|ALICE SMITH
|MATT HODGES
|QMSC/HISC / QUEEN MARY SC
|27
|36
|22
|23
|27
|34
|‑42
|32
|201
|34th
|2327
|CHARLOTTE GORDON
|DANI MIDDLETON
|PARKSTONE YC / SALTASH SC
|24
|29
|37
|21
|‑43
|31
|23
|41
|206
|35th
|2414
|SAM COOPER
|AMY BALE
|WEST LANCASHIRE YC / SOUTH CAERNARFONSHI
|26
|27
|36
|34
|30
|36
|‑44
|18
|207
|36th
|2336
|MILLIE ALDRIDGE
|JESS JOBSON
|PARKSTONE YC / ROYAL TORBAY YC
|18
|37
|32
|11
|38
|‑42
|38
|39
|213
|37th
|1959
|IZZI BRISTOW
|SIMON HALL
|LEIGH & LOWTON SC / LEIGH & LOWTON SC/WK
|35
|7
|‑45
|38
|28
|28
|41
|37
|214
|38th
|2292
|ED NORBURY
|BEN TODD
|WARSASH SC / HAYLING ISLAND SC
|34
|(UFD)
|18
|44
|25
|41
|30
|29
|221
|39th
|1781
|LUKE GRIBBIN
|EWAN GRIBBIN
|PAIGNTON SC
|37
|34
|31
|‑40
|24
|39
|31
|36
|232
|40th
|843
|HUGO BURROWS
|OLI KING
|OXFORD SC/WEST OXFORDSHIRE SC / HISC
|43
|17
|28
|39
|‑48
|45
|22
|40
|234
|41st
|1972
|VICKY COWAN
|PHILLY ALA
|PORTCHESTER SC / HISC/MENGEHAM RYTHE SC
|28
|39
|40
|35
|44
|29
|‑45
|44
|259
|42nd
|28B
|HARRY JONES
|CAITLIN ATKIN
|WHISTABLE YC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|40
|22
|39
|9
|260
|43rd
|2022
|EMMA TARDREW
|JOSH BONIFACE
|HISC
|39
|28
|33
|43
|21
|(RET)
|RET
|RET
|264
|44th
|1908
|BETH ALBONE
|LIAM VASS
|CHICHESTER YC/MILTON KEYNES SC / FELPHAM
|30
|40
|44
|32
|‑46
|40
|43
|42
|271
|45th
|900
|GEORGE TARDREW
|CHARLIE HUTCHINGS
|WARSASH SC
|22
|43
|41
|29
|45
|47
|47
|(RET)
|274
|46th
|1286
|ISHBEL ZUURMOND
|ANNA ZUURMOND
|MENGEHAM RYTHE SC
|38
|46
|42
|24
|‑47
|44
|46
|38
|278
|47th
|2175
|RORY ANGUS
|GREGOR ANGUS
|ROYAL TAY YC/WORMIT BOATING CLUB
|45
|41
|39
|41
|42
|‑46
|37
|43
|288
|48th
|403
|ELLIOTT KUZYK
|LEWIS BROWN
|PARKSTONE YC / CALSHOT SC/LYMINGTON TOWN
|44
|45
|(RET)
|UFD
|17
|43
|40
|RET
|289
|49th
|28A
|DAISY LEE‑BROWNE
|CAITLIN ATKIN
|WHITSTABLE YC
|42
|44
|46
|36
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|318