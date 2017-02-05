Please select your home edition
29er Winter Championship and Harken GP5 at Draycote Water Sailing Club

by James Hammett today at 10:04 am 4-5 February 2017
29er Winter Championship at Draycote Water © Paul Hammett

The 29er Winter Championship and Harken GP5 were held at Draycote on 4/5 February with a forecast that suggested that there might not be much racing.

As the fleet rigged up no more than 2-3 knots of wind was detected and many sailors huddled in the warm clubhouse. However, with a slight delay the D flag was raised and Race Officer Ian Bullock got to work. That he managed to get in 8 races over the weekend was a great credit to the Race Team. On Saturday the wind blew between 4-8 knots from the South East, with the 4th race shortened at the last windward mark as the breeze swung and died. Meanwhile on Sunday the wind was from the North and slightly stronger and steadier, aside from the last gate of the last race when the fleet from 11th and higher arrived together.

Dan and Fin Armstrong dominated the event with a fantastic display of light wind sailing, counting 1,1,1,4,4,4, 13 discarding 18th to win with a race to spare. Not a single boat managed a top 10 in every race. The battle for second was between Nick Robins / Billy V-O and James Hammett / James Eales and decided on the last race which Nick/Billy won adding that 1st to a 3,5,7,7,11,12 to count from James/James 2,2,5,6,6,8, 20 to count. Behind this pair only 10 points covered the next 5 boats with new pairing Hattie Rogers / Emily Covell taking 4th overall and first all girls narrowly from 5th placed and first mixed pair Sarah Jarman and Nick Deverux. 6th place and 2nd Girls went to Freya Black and Orla Mitchell. Morgan Archer and Hakan Digby were first placed Juniors in 8th overall.

After a tough weekend of racing with rapid turn arounds between the races it was great to see some newer faces at the front with almost half of the sailors in the top 12 being girls. The next Harken GP6 is at Pwllheli in March before the Youth Nationals / exams break. GP 7 will be in Largs for the Northern contingent and Torbay for the Southern area and the Final round GP 8 is at HISC in July.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubsR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1st2337DAN ARMSTRONGFIN ARMSTRONGRTYC4414‑18111328
2nd2304NICK ROBINSBILLY VENNIS OZANNEHAYLING ISLAND SC / HISC71112‑19573146
3rd2344JAMES HAMMETTJAMES EALESHISC / RLYC52086‑3422649
4th2203HATTIE ROGERSEMILY COVELLROYAL LYMINGTON YC / HAYLING ISLAND SC171263115‑19458
5th2025SARAH JARMANNICK DEVEREUXRLYMYC / BUDWORTH SC210‑147121214360
6th2347FREYA BLACKORLA MITCHELLHISC1083157‑3212560
7th2341PATRICK CROGHANDOM LEWISQUEEN MARY SC / BOSHAM SC81641195‑321265
8th2494MORGAN ARCHERHAKAN DIGBYBLUE CIRCLE SC / QUEEN MARY SC‑2924226635268
9th2236CHARLOTTE ORMERODDANIEL LEWISOXFORD SC / DRAYCOTE WATER SC611612‑39642873
10th2493EWAN LUKEZAC BLOMELEYLLANDUDNO SC1129101510‑342077
11th2343BELLA FELLOWSANNA STURROCKYEALM YC / LOCH TUMMEL SC/ROYAL TAY YC211552234‑291484
12th2123JESSIE MAINJESS JARMANWARSASH SC3(UFD)258149182198
13th2545CHRIS JAMESJAMES HALLHISC/ROYAL SOUTHERN YC / HISC9191027225‑288100
14th2399BOBBY HEWITTFREDDIE SIMESLEIGH & LOWTON SC16572232624(RET)103
15th2040RYAN BUSHLOUIS GIBBSBRISTOL CORINTHIAN YC / CHEW VALLEY LAKE‑251817171317616104
16th1504ELLIE WALTONEMMA LOVERIDGEDRAYCOTE WATER SC/HISC / DRAYCOTE WATER1335139‑3721107108
17th2477ALICE HANDLEYZOE JAMESHISC143111422‑382027111
18th2241HENRY JAMESONTOBY ATHERTONHAYLING ISLAND SC / GURNARD SC/HISC19924314‑371510112
19th2113RORY FULTONJAMIE MACAULAYBOUGH BEECH SC123223(UFD)1014719117
20th2172ANA PATERSONMADDIE WYLIEYORKSHIRE DALES SC20132020‑31132111118
21st111COURTNEY BILBROUGHHANNA BRANTHAYLING ISLAND SC / OXFORD SC11429‑4216112625122
22nd2118JAMES HOLLISJAKE HARDMANRTYC / HISC(UFD)252153581622132
23rd2416JAMES LEETCHJESS FLINTRUTLAND SC(UFD)30151611271323135
24th1322SAM KNEALECIAN ASHBYCARDIFF BAY YC / ROYAL LYMINGTON YC232219282916‑3330167
25th2173ETHAN LEAHYROBERT RICHARDSONWINDERMERE SCHOOL / RWYC/ULLSWATER YC3123303320309‑34176
26th2332TOBY COPEHARRY PULFORDCARSINGTON SC/RUDYARD LAKE SC / LLYN BRE(UFD)2134UFD3319815180
27th2381HANNAH ROBERTS‑STRAWANNA ROWECARDIFF BAY YC / ISLAND BARN RESERVOIR S‑3331272532331717182
28th2433WILL JARMANJOE BRADLEYWARSASH SC / HILL HEAD SC‑416263041242535187
29th1508OLLIE DIXONDYLAN WALENDY‑WRIGLEYROYAL HARWICH YC / HARWICH TOWN SC152635‑3736232726188
30th2216WILL CUNLIFFEJAMES CUNLIFFEROYAL TORBAY YC3633‑431826183624191
31st1905EDOARDO SIROLLAFEDERICO SIROLLAQUEEN MARY SC32‑4238138353533194
32nd2222CHARLES ELLIOTJACK MILLERHAYLING ISLAND / FELPHAM SC403847(UFD)9201131196
33rd773ALICE SMITHMATT HODGESQMSC/HISC / QUEEN MARY SC273622232734‑4232201
34th2327CHARLOTTE GORDONDANI MIDDLETONPARKSTONE YC / SALTASH SC24293721‑43312341206
35th2414SAM COOPERAMY BALEWEST LANCASHIRE YC / SOUTH CAERNARFONSHI262736343036‑4418207
36th2336MILLIE ALDRIDGEJESS JOBSONPARKSTONE YC / ROYAL TORBAY YC1837321138‑423839213
37th1959IZZI BRISTOWSIMON HALLLEIGH & LOWTON SC / LEIGH & LOWTON SC/WK357‑453828284137214
38th2292ED NORBURYBEN TODDWARSASH SC / HAYLING ISLAND SC34(UFD)184425413029221
39th1781LUKE GRIBBINEWAN GRIBBINPAIGNTON SC373431‑4024393136232
40th843HUGO BURROWSOLI KINGOXFORD SC/WEST OXFORDSHIRE SC / HISC43172839‑48452240234
41st1972VICKY COWANPHILLY ALAPORTCHESTER SC / HISC/MENGEHAM RYTHE SC283940354429‑4544259
42nd28BHARRY JONESCAITLIN ATKINWHISTABLE YC(DNC)DNCDNCDNC4022399260
43rd2022EMMA TARDREWJOSH BONIFACEHISC3928334321(RET)RETRET264
44th1908BETH ALBONELIAM VASSCHICHESTER YC/MILTON KEYNES SC / FELPHAM30404432‑46404342271
45th900GEORGE TARDREWCHARLIE HUTCHINGSWARSASH SC22434129454747(RET)274
46th1286ISHBEL ZUURMONDANNA ZUURMONDMENGEHAM RYTHE SC38464224‑47444638278
47th2175RORY ANGUSGREGOR ANGUSROYAL TAY YC/WORMIT BOATING CLUB4541394142‑463743288
48th403ELLIOTT KUZYKLEWIS BROWNPARKSTONE YC / CALSHOT SC/LYMINGTON TOWN4445(RET)UFD174340RET289
49th28ADAISY LEE‑BROWNECAITLIN ATKINWHITSTABLE YC42444636(DNC)DNCDNCDNC318

Related Articles

Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta overall
Close racing in light winds wrap up the event The tussle for medals came down to the wire on the final day of the Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta as the inaugural event wrapped up in Auckland today. Posted on 6 Feb Zhik's H1 Helmet
Makes sailing in protective headgear a 'no brainer'! There is no doubt that like skiing and cycling, wearing helmets afloat is becoming a 'no brainer'. As the sport is gearing up, be it on foils or multihulls, there is ever more reason to protection your head from crashes. Posted on 6 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta day 2
Young sailors step into Olympic classes Transitioning from youth sailing classes to Olympic classes is a big focus for youngsters competing in the inaugural Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta hosted by Murrays Bay Sailing Club this weekend. Posted on 5 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta day 1
Olympians and budding sailors come together Sailors of all ages from across New Zealand and overseas took to the water for the start of the inaugural Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta which kicked off on Auckland's North Shore today. Posted on 4 Feb Zhik & 29ers announce global partnership
Sponsoring the 2017-2019 racing calendars Zhik and the International 29er Class Association are pleased to announce a global partnership to span the 2017-2019 racing calendars. This partnership is a perfect blend with high performance sailing gear and high performance skiff sailing. Posted on 25 Jan Entries now open
For 2017 RYA Youth National Championships Over 300 sailors are expected to descend on Hayling Island, Hampshire when the premier event on the RYA Youth Racing calendar returns to the venue in April for the first time since 2011. Posted on 17 Jan Sailing's Mr Nice Guy
We interview Dave Hall of Hyde Sails We spoke to Dave Hall about his sailing, his on-off relationship with the Fireball, his life in the marine industry including his role introducing the 29er to Europe, and his times at Hyde Sails. Posted on 17 Jan Australian Youth Championship overall
Winners decided on final day Clearing skies and a shifty 12 to 15 knots concluded the 2017 Australian Youth Championships held at the Adelaide Sailing Club, South Australia. Posted on 14 Jan Australian Youth Championship day 3
Thrills and spills in Adelaide Today's 20 – 30 knots with up to two metre swell added another dimension to the already broad spectrum of conditions seen at the 2017 Australian Youth Championships. Posted on 13 Jan Australian Youth Championship day 2
Light winds entice new leaders Following yesterday's honking sea breeze, some sailors may have felt relief when 5- 8 knots first presented itself on day two of the 2017 Australian Youth Championships. Posted on 12 Jan

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar
