Star European Winter Circuit at the Yacht Club de Monaco

Star European Winter Circuit at the 33rd Primo Cup - Trophée Credit Suisse © YCM / Studio Borlenghi / Stefano Gattini Star European Winter Circuit at the 33rd Primo Cup - Trophée Credit Suisse © YCM / Studio Borlenghi / Stefano Gattini

by Filippo Orlando today at 1:29 pm

Seventeen boats made the trip to Monaco for a strong weekend of winter sailing. Four races were sailed in fresh to strong wins (5-6 Beaufort) and riding the white foamy crests of the long waves downwind will sure be a fond memory for everyone present.

Before the weekend we were deploring some last minute cancellations and the absence of French representation but this sad feeling is now washed away.

Congratulations to the podium finishers, who clearly showed momentum establishing a 10pt lead over the 4th placed boat and a 20pt lead over the boat in 5th.

Our warmest thanks to all who made the trip from the USA, Sweden, Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Trieste and Garda.

The next fixture of the European Winter Circuit is in Monaco again from 3rd to 5th March.

Results after 2 Events: