Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Adventure Proof - 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
RS Aero
RS Aero
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

D-Zeros at the Tiger Trophy

by D-Zero Class Association today at 8:56 am 4-5 February 2017

On the 4th and 5th February 2017 the D-Zero class travelled to Rutland SC for the 2017 Tiger Trophy in aid of the John Merricks Sailing Trust. Various online weather forecasts had predicted winds ranging from no wind, through the nice scale, right up to apocalyptic. (Un)Fortunately the forecast storm did not really materialise leaving the wind towards the bottom end of the scale.

Nigel Austin GBR191 takes up the story:

I no longer believe in online weather forecasts that are anything longer than 24 hours in advance!

Full of promise was the Tiger Trophy, but on the Saturday morning on the way to Rutland, Tom Southwell and I were looking for any sign of air moving! Unfortunately it was, from the trailer tyre and relatively quickly the shredded remnants were strewn along Phoenix Parkway, Corby – 10 miles from our destination. By pure co-incidence, a chap I had gone to Primary school over half a century ago, was working in a tyre shop half a mile away and within 45 minutes of despair we were on our way with a borrowed tyre from him!

We needn't have worried because the start, despite being about 2 miles away was postponed whilst the race committee wondered where the wind was coming from, so we met up with Rob Lennox and Rob Campbell and weaved in and out of the 119 boats – except we avoided the 18ft skiff!

The fast fleet disappeared in a orce 1-2 and we all wondered which way to go up the beat – i decided left and just kept going for about 10 minutes until I hit the layline and then realised no-one was with me – I found out later that Rob L had been duffed up by a Laser on the line and the other two had gone right. Anyway it paid off and I squeezed ahead of Tom. The lead changed hands several times until the rounding of the last buoy when I forgot to cover tack Mr Southwell (by this stage!) and he shafted me. Rob L and Rob C didn't manage to claw through the RS200's to catch us, so we were quite chuffed!

Of course Rob L was just toying with us, like a cat with a mouse, and after about 3 minutes of the 2nd race he was out of sight. Tom and I continued the very close racing from the first race whilst Rob C was trying hard to overcome the light wind conditions. I had a heated altercation with a RS200 which broke the tranquillity of an otherwise uneventful race – I nearly had to challenge him to pistols at dawn instead of quoting Rule 69 as he was not at all sporting!

Race 3 was starting to look a little like a one-lapper with the sun going down rapidly and a gasping Force 1. Rob L and myself managed to get a big gap from the other two and as the wind became less the likelihood of the gap closing decreased. I was with Rob L for about 15 minutes and then he was gone!.

A 45 minute crawl and pump back to the clubhouse (why don't they ever finish on a beat at the windward mark ???) meant the food and drink was better appreciated I suppose. The best part of the day was yet to come, as I made my way from the changing room to the bar to be greeted by people who usually walk straight past, congratulating me rather bemusingly – on winning the first Race (out of all 119 boats! Including Olympic double silver medallist Ian Walker). Of course it was Tom Southwell who badgered me to "Fess up" to the Race Officer but I didn't for 20 minutes while I basked in the "fake news" notoriety.

The amended results were still kind to me as despite losing to Mr Southwell in 2 races, I had a big enough gap in the last race to creep above him. Rob L obviously took the honours on Day 1 and Rob C showed great patience on a frustrating day (again in light winds – all winter!).

Ian Walker was the guest Speaker at the Tiger Dinner – good entertainment and top nosh!

Then the Sunday! Everyone was ready and we all looked at the Moths and Skiff countless times, got changed – but the fog just wouldn't move!! Eventually after 2 hours it was abandoned for the day – I think Rob C had the best idea, stayed in bed!

Thats sailing or not as the case was. Well done to all who took part it was not D Zero weather but one day it will be...

See you at Oxford hopefully – let it blow please!

D-Zero Results:

42nd Rob Lennox - GBR195
58th Nigel Austin - GBR191
63rd Tom Southwell - GBR217
100th Rob Campbell - GBR190

The Tiger Trophy was also Round 7 of the D-Zero Winter Series 2016/2017, you can find a short series update and the latest standings here.

Related Articles

D-Zeros at the Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy
Round 6 of the class's Winter Series On the 28th January 2017 the D-Zero fleet gathered at a not so cold Northampton Sailing Club for the Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy which is also round 6 of the Winter Series. Posted on 30 Jan D-Zeros at the Grafham Grand Prix
An impressive 22 boats in the fleet of 192 An impressive turnout of 22 D-Zeros, 14 visitors and 8 home boats, entered the 2017 Grafham Grand Prix, more than 10% of the total entry of 192 boats. Posted on 6 Jan Inaugural D-Zero Winter Sprint Championship
Difficult to get weekend passes this time of year After the postponement of the event from 28th October to 3rd December due to lack of wind it was always going to be more difficult to persuade a large number to competitors to dig out their winter gear. Posted on 7 Dec 2016 D-Zeros at the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash
Round 1 of the GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series On the 19th and 20th November, 6 hardy D-Zero sailors gathered at Draycote Water SC for the Draycote Dash. This event is round 1 of the D-Zero Winter Series and round 1 of the GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series 2017. Posted on 23 Nov 2016 D-Zeros at Yorkshire Dales
Extra layers needed in the brisk North Easterly Rob Lennox won the Yorkshire Dales D-Zero Open Meeting held over the weekend of 8 and 9 October, counting a full set of six firsts. Posted on 10 Oct 2016 D-Zero Winter Series 2016/2017
A total of eight events scheduled As with the previous 2 years, the D-Zero Class Association will be running the popular D-Zero Winter Series for the winter 2016 sailing season. Posted on 23 Sep 2016 Suntouched D-Zero Inlands at Grafham
15 visitors join the 13 home boats After a week of watching the forecast struggle to make its mind up 15 visiting D-Zeros joined the 13 home boats at Grafham Water Sailing Club, for the Inland National Championships, over the weekend of the 10th/11th September. Posted on 14 Sep 2016 D-Zero training and racing at Hill Head
Morgan marches on in the waves On the 23rd and 24th July the D-Zero fleet gather at the National champions home club for some training followed by an open meeting the following day. Ian Morgan hosted the training and the focus was on wave technique. Posted on 28 Jul 2016 Great support for Chichester Harbour Race Week
Strong fleets building in many classes With a month to go to the first starting gun, on-line entries for Chichester Harbour Race Week 2016 (August 15-19) are just three boats short of hitting the three-figure mark. There are strong fleets building in many of the popular one-design classes. Posted on 14 Jul 2016 D-Zero Nationals at Highcliffe
A great entry of 41 boats race The long weekend of the 24th to 26th June saw an entry of 41 D-Zeros gather at Highcliffe Sailing Club for their 2016 National Championships. Posted on 29 Jun 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy