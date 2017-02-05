Etchells Florida State Championship at Biscayne Bay Yacht Club - Overall

by Saskia Clark today at 8:02 pm

Super Bowl performance by Benjamin in Miami

Despite multiple attempts at a start, by International PRO Stuart Childerley, the wind failed to make a sustained appearance. So unfortunately there was no action on the final day of the Etchells 2017 Florida State Championships hosted by the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club, Miami.

Steve Benjamin enjoyed a near perfect day on Saturday's shifty conditions, taking his 'Terrapin' team clear from the pack to pick up the trophy on the same day as the New England Patriots picked up the 51st Super Bowl in Texas.

The Florida State Champs was the third regatta of four counting towards The Biscayne Bay Series, the climax of which will be the Mid Winters East on the final weekend in February. This promises to be a great battle as they currently have a three way tie with Phil Lotz, Steve Benjamin and Peter Duncan, all discarding their worst weekend and taking through a 3rd and 1st into the non discardable final.

Saskia caught up with some of the top Etchells sailors including, Andrew 'Dog' Palfry, Jud Smith, Steve Benjamin, Luis Doreste and Louisa Chafee.

Overall Results: