Etchells Florida State Championship at Biscayne Bay Yacht Club - Overall

by Saskia Clark today at 8:02 pm 4-5 February 2017

Super Bowl performance by Benjamin in Miami

Despite multiple attempts at a start, by International PRO Stuart Childerley, the wind failed to make a sustained appearance. So unfortunately there was no action on the final day of the Etchells 2017 Florida State Championships hosted by the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club, Miami.

Steve Benjamin enjoyed a near perfect day on Saturday's shifty conditions, taking his 'Terrapin' team clear from the pack to pick up the trophy on the same day as the New England Patriots picked up the 51st Super Bowl in Texas.

The Florida State Champs was the third regatta of four counting towards The Biscayne Bay Series, the climax of which will be the Mid Winters East on the final weekend in February. This promises to be a great battle as they currently have a three way tie with Phil Lotz, Steve Benjamin and Peter Duncan, all discarding their worst weekend and taking through a 3rd and 1st into the non discardable final.

Saskia caught up with some of the top Etchells sailors including, Andrew 'Dog' Palfry, Jud Smith, Steve Benjamin, Luis Doreste and Louisa Chafee.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoat NameHelm & CrewR1R2R3Pts
1  USA 1228TerrapinSteve Benjamin / Michael Menninger / Dave Hughes / Ian Liberty1214
2  USA 1208Gumption3Kevin Grainger / Max Skelley / Chuck Norris86519
3  USA 1397Raging RoosterPeter Duncan / Jud Smith / Andrew Palfry121720
4  BER 1412TiburonMark Watson / Dirk Kneulman / Rob Scrivenor / Andreas Josenhans67821
5  USA 1398Firing LineBruce Burton / Skip Dieball / Jeff Eiber781328
6  GBR 1424GBR 1424Barry Parkin / Noel Drennan / Adrian Oweles209231
7  SUI 1425TquilaLuis Doreste / David Vera / Leanor Rania / Iago Lopez2131631
8  USA 1408LiftedJim Cunningham / Jeff Madrigali / Mark Ivey / Bryn Bachman9111232
9  USA 1415La TormentaShannon W Bush / Brad Boston / Phil Tinter342734
10  USA 1376ArethusaPhil Lotz / Luke Lawrence / Eric Lawrence2110334
11  USA 1394American BabyGeorge Francisco / Mike Wolfs / Curtis Hutcheson1914942
12  USA 1305Clean ExecutionBill Abbott / Joanne Abbott / William Abbott1852043
13  USA 1185USA 1185Robert Allardice / Tomas Hornos / Josh Revkin10261147
14  GBR 1434AlfieLawrie Smith / Hugo Rocha / Gancalo Ribero / Ruben Castells1528649
15  USA 1168MahalagaPeter Vessella / Tracy Usher / John Callahan2832253
16  USA 1099MahaloCharles Kenahan / Brian Ledbetter / Morten Hindrickson3118453
17  USA 1414Skanky GeneTerry McLaughlin / Evert Bastet / John Millen13162554
18  USA 1198America Jane IIScott Kaufman / Lucas Calabrase / Jesse Kirkland / Austin Anderson4371455
19  USA 979KGBSenet Bischoff / Wyatt Bischoff / Pete LeVecque / Clay Bischoff17251557
20  USA 1282AthenaJohn Donnelly / Paul Abdullah / Chris Clark14123258
21  GBR 1441HighlifePeter Rogers / Ben Cooper / Neil Harrison5332159
22  GBR 1329Strait DealerRob Goddard / David Bedford / Bradley McLaughlin29151761
23  USA 1300USA 1300Ernie Pomerleau / Chris Morgan / Monica Morgan / Hillary Noble22231964
24  USA 1303WizardKeith Longson / Doug McKeige / Karl Anderson37191066
25  CAN 1327BlackadderAndrew Cumming / Brian Kamilar / Will Felder / Kristin Sanders16223068
26  USA 1363VientoMichael Goldfarb / David Brink / Mark Brink23242370
27  USA 1371USA 1371Ken Womack / Dan Peckham / Wally Duffy26202672
28  USA 1280FreedomCraig Mense / John Hartford / Fred Strammer / Nicole Popp11303374
29  CAN 1426Press GangRoland van Hazel / Geoff Moore / Christian Greenfield27351880
30  USA 1195Bad MarthaConnor Needham / Schuyler Needham / Mackenzie Needham / Peter Needham30213182
31  USA 1307NemesisJeff Nehms / Tim Banks / Trent Shaw / Sam Baker24362484
32  USA 819Make Mine A DoubleJeff Borland / Reid McLaughlan / James Appell25412995
33  USA 1373VictoryBuddy Cribb / David Shriner / Ed Cabassa43173696
34  CAN 993Southern Etchells Jerry Wendt / Andrew Rogers / Luke Morton33293799
35  USA 1126NinkasiRick Kaiser / Gerri Whitley / Tom Dawson / Louis LaFontissee324028100
36  USA 1111CrapshootRalph Carpenter / Pat Stadel / Michael Jobin / John Sitzer422738107
37  USA 1405CarambaJose Fuentes / Ezra Culver / Andrew MacRae343242108
38  USA 1202JeremiahJonah Pruitt / Gabriel Armstrong / David Bannister / Bob Hurst353439108
39  USA 1355LuckyAaron Housten / Doug Baker / Corey Fast / Louisa Chafee393834111
40  USA 928Somethind GoodBill Mauk / Nick Morrell / Bill Johns364235113
41  GBR 1417China WightNicholas Stagg / Richard Hinde‑Smith / Ollie Spencer‑Corefield413143115
42  USA 1100Serendipity Bob Robinson / Kurt Strecker / Kim Kuzica / Chris Mars383941118
43  USA 1087ShoutawayJohn Shannahan / Scott Steele / Ken Yellot / Tim McGee404340123

