Etchells Florida State Championship at Biscayne Bay Yacht Club - Overall
by Saskia Clark today at 8:02 pm
4-5 February 2017
Super Bowl performance by Benjamin in Miami
Despite multiple attempts at a start, by International PRO Stuart Childerley, the wind failed to make a sustained appearance. So unfortunately there was no action on the final day of the Etchells 2017 Florida State Championships hosted by the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club, Miami.
Steve Benjamin enjoyed a near perfect day on Saturday's shifty conditions, taking his 'Terrapin' team clear from the pack to pick up the trophy on the same day as the New England Patriots picked up the 51st Super Bowl in Texas.
The Florida State Champs was the third regatta of four counting towards The Biscayne Bay Series, the climax of which will be the Mid Winters East on the final weekend in February. This promises to be a great battle as they currently have a three way tie with Phil Lotz, Steve Benjamin and Peter Duncan, all discarding their worst weekend and taking through a 3rd and 1st into the non discardable final.
Saskia caught up with some of the top Etchells sailors including, Andrew 'Dog' Palfry, Jud Smith, Steve Benjamin, Luis Doreste and Louisa Chafee.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Helm & Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1
| USA 1228
|Terrapin
|Steve Benjamin / Michael Menninger / Dave Hughes / Ian Liberty
|1
|2
|1
|4
|2
| USA 1208
|Gumption3
|Kevin Grainger / Max Skelley / Chuck Norris
|8
|6
|5
|19
|3
| USA 1397
|Raging Rooster
|Peter Duncan / Jud Smith / Andrew Palfry
|12
|1
|7
|20
|4
| BER 1412
|Tiburon
|Mark Watson / Dirk Kneulman / Rob Scrivenor / Andreas Josenhans
|6
|7
|8
|21
|5
| USA 1398
|Firing Line
|Bruce Burton / Skip Dieball / Jeff Eiber
|7
|8
|13
|28
|6
| GBR 1424
|GBR 1424
|Barry Parkin / Noel Drennan / Adrian Oweles
|20
|9
|2
|31
|7
| SUI 1425
|Tquila
|Luis Doreste / David Vera / Leanor Rania / Iago Lopez
|2
|13
|16
|31
|8
| USA 1408
|Lifted
|Jim Cunningham / Jeff Madrigali / Mark Ivey / Bryn Bachman
|9
|11
|12
|32
|9
| USA 1415
|La Tormenta
|Shannon W Bush / Brad Boston / Phil Tinter
|3
|4
|27
|34
|10
| USA 1376
|Arethusa
|Phil Lotz / Luke Lawrence / Eric Lawrence
|21
|10
|3
|34
|11
| USA 1394
|American Baby
|George Francisco / Mike Wolfs / Curtis Hutcheson
|19
|14
|9
|42
|12
| USA 1305
|Clean Execution
|Bill Abbott / Joanne Abbott / William Abbott
|18
|5
|20
|43
|13
| USA 1185
|USA 1185
|Robert Allardice / Tomas Hornos / Josh Revkin
|10
|26
|11
|47
|14
| GBR 1434
|Alfie
|Lawrie Smith / Hugo Rocha / Gancalo Ribero / Ruben Castells
|15
|28
|6
|49
|15
| USA 1168
|Mahalaga
|Peter Vessella / Tracy Usher / John Callahan
|28
|3
|22
|53
|16
| USA 1099
|Mahalo
|Charles Kenahan / Brian Ledbetter / Morten Hindrickson
|31
|18
|4
|53
|17
| USA 1414
|Skanky Gene
|Terry McLaughlin / Evert Bastet / John Millen
|13
|16
|25
|54
|18
| USA 1198
|America Jane II
|Scott Kaufman / Lucas Calabrase / Jesse Kirkland / Austin Anderson
|4
|37
|14
|55
|19
| USA 979
|KGB
|Senet Bischoff / Wyatt Bischoff / Pete LeVecque / Clay Bischoff
|17
|25
|15
|57
|20
| USA 1282
|Athena
|John Donnelly / Paul Abdullah / Chris Clark
|14
|12
|32
|58
|21
| GBR 1441
|Highlife
|Peter Rogers / Ben Cooper / Neil Harrison
|5
|33
|21
|59
|22
| GBR 1329
|Strait Dealer
|Rob Goddard / David Bedford / Bradley McLaughlin
|29
|15
|17
|61
|23
| USA 1300
|USA 1300
|Ernie Pomerleau / Chris Morgan / Monica Morgan / Hillary Noble
|22
|23
|19
|64
|24
| USA 1303
|Wizard
|Keith Longson / Doug McKeige / Karl Anderson
|37
|19
|10
|66
|25
| CAN 1327
|Blackadder
|Andrew Cumming / Brian Kamilar / Will Felder / Kristin Sanders
|16
|22
|30
|68
|26
| USA 1363
|Viento
|Michael Goldfarb / David Brink / Mark Brink
|23
|24
|23
|70
|27
| USA 1371
|USA 1371
|Ken Womack / Dan Peckham / Wally Duffy
|26
|20
|26
|72
|28
| USA 1280
|Freedom
|Craig Mense / John Hartford / Fred Strammer / Nicole Popp
|11
|30
|33
|74
|29
| CAN 1426
|Press Gang
|Roland van Hazel / Geoff Moore / Christian Greenfield
|27
|35
|18
|80
|30
| USA 1195
|Bad Martha
|Connor Needham / Schuyler Needham / Mackenzie Needham / Peter Needham
|30
|21
|31
|82
|31
| USA 1307
|Nemesis
|Jeff Nehms / Tim Banks / Trent Shaw / Sam Baker
|24
|36
|24
|84
|32
| USA 819
|Make Mine A Double
|Jeff Borland / Reid McLaughlan / James Appell
|25
|41
|29
|95
|33
| USA 1373
|Victory
|Buddy Cribb / David Shriner / Ed Cabassa
|43
|17
|36
|96
|34
| CAN 993
|Southern Etchells
|Jerry Wendt / Andrew Rogers / Luke Morton
|33
|29
|37
|99
|35
| USA 1126
|Ninkasi
|Rick Kaiser / Gerri Whitley / Tom Dawson / Louis LaFontissee
|32
|40
|28
|100
|36
| USA 1111
|Crapshoot
|Ralph Carpenter / Pat Stadel / Michael Jobin / John Sitzer
|42
|27
|38
|107
|37
| USA 1405
|Caramba
|Jose Fuentes / Ezra Culver / Andrew MacRae
|34
|32
|42
|108
|38
| USA 1202
|Jeremiah
|Jonah Pruitt / Gabriel Armstrong / David Bannister / Bob Hurst
|35
|34
|39
|108
|39
| USA 1355
|Lucky
|Aaron Housten / Doug Baker / Corey Fast / Louisa Chafee
|39
|38
|34
|111
|40
| USA 928
|Somethind Good
|Bill Mauk / Nick Morrell / Bill Johns
|36
|42
|35
|113
|41
| GBR 1417
|China Wight
|Nicholas Stagg / Richard Hinde‑Smith / Ollie Spencer‑Corefield
|41
|31
|43
|115
|42
| USA 1100
|Serendipity
|Bob Robinson / Kurt Strecker / Kim Kuzica / Chris Mars
|38
|39
|41
|118
|43
| USA 1087
|Shoutaway
|John Shannahan / Scott Steele / Ken Yellot / Tim McGee
|40
|43
|40
|123